NORMAL, Ill. — When he took over the Rock Island softball program four years ago, Rocks coach Chris Allison had high hopes. Even he was not sure they would be this high.
With a 3-0 win over Minooka in the Class 4A Normal Supersectional at Illinois State University, the Rocks punched their ticket to the school's first-ever trip to the softball final four.
"I knew the group of freshmen coming in my second year was pretty good, but I don't think I ever was sure we could do it," Allison said. "I knew we were capable, but, in any high school sport, there is a lot more to it than talent.
"There is so much luck and good fortune you have to have. When you are talking softball in Illinois, it is really tough. This really feels good. I'm so happy for the girls and so proud of what they have done to get to this point."
That is not to say they are done just yet. The Rocks (29-5) will play Elmhurst York, a 5-3 winner over St. Charles North at 3 p.m. on Friday at EastSide Center in East Peoria in a 4A state semifinal.
"We are just going to do the same things we have done to get here," RI junior pitcher Ashley Peters said. "It's hard to put into words how this feels. This means a lot to us."
Her mom and Rock Island pitching coach Debbie Peters seconds that. Debbie played as a Rock and remembers well always looking up at Moline, then Alleman and United Township.
"It feels good to have Rock Island at the center of the softball world," she said.
They got there a great deal on the left arm of her daughter.
Ashley Peters tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out 10 batters, including one to finish the victory.
"I was pretty confident coming into the game," she said. "I just knew I had to relax and do what I do. It felt like I was throwing harder than I have in a while and I was very confident from the start."
Likewise, her teammates were very confident in her.
"It always starts with Ashley in the circle," Allison said. "We always know she is going to give us a great effort. I give Minooka (20-17) credit, they really battle every at-bat and keep fouling pitches off."
The Rocks seemed a bit uneasy to start the game, taking a lot of hittable pitches early and striking out four times the first time through the order.
In the third, Peters dropped a looping liner into short left with one out. Then, after taking a questionable first strike at her ankles, Lauryn Stegall got a pitch up in the zone and didn't miss it.
Stegall's line drive missile to left had Minooka left fielder taking one step back and then stopping to watch the two-run home run rocket over the fence.
"After that first pitch I certainly didn't expect to get anything I could hit," Stegall said. "I was just mentally prepared for anything and just looking for something I could hit for a single. It felt like solid contact but I was thinking it was just going to be a double off the fence."
It went much farther than that, and gave the Rocks exactly what they needed.
"Lauryn has the most home runs on the team and she can lose one at any point," Allison said. "She hasn't been getting the lift lately but she is getting a lot of hits. There wasn't much lift on that but it was hit so hard it just kept going.
"That certainly helped relax everyone. We swung the bats much better the rest of the way and had a lot of chances to add more. It is nice to get two on the board. There was still a lot that could happen but it always feels better with No. 44 (Peters) in the middle of the diamond."
The Rocks added another run in the fourth when Emma Spurgetis ripped a single and stole second. Heather Motley singled to left and Spurgetis held at third as the throw went home. Motley took off for second and when the catcher threw there, Spurgetis sprinted home to make it 3-0.