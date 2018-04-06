The Rock Island softball team was eager to get its Western Big title defense going, playing Galesburg on Thursday afternoon.
As the Rocks had to wait 22 years between conference titles, it's hard to blame them.
Rock Island opened up its first title defense since 1996 with a sweep, winning a pair of 4-1 games over the Silver Streaks, taking advantage of 40 degree temperatures that have been too much of a rarity as the season gets underway for the 10-2 Rocks.
"I think the cold makes us stronger, makes us fight harder," senior Sophia Thomer said. "But I do think when it gets warmer we’ll have a lot more potential, get more comfortable with where we’re playing and be a lot better."
As a four-year starter, seeing the Rocks win a share of their first conference title since 1995 last year was a validation of the potential Thomer envisioned when she first took the field.
"It's been really fun," Thomer said. "My freshman year when I started I knew there were a lot of good people coming up when I'd be a senior. Now that I'm a senior I'm pretty excited, and I feel we have a lot of potential to get to where we want to be."
Though there is talk of potential, it's minimal. The Rocks are more focused on improving in the present instead of keeping an eye on the future and thinking about defending their title or postseason expectations.
"We haven't really talked about it, we're just trying to play the game right and get better and work at things," head coach Chris Allison said. "It's a great group. We've got to buy into playing for each other and really being a team, and that's really hard to do."
That said, there's plenty to like from the Rocks, as evidenced in the sweep over Galesburg.
Junior and Purdue commit Ashley Peters struck out 13 in the opener and then another six in relief in the nightcap. Lauryn Stegall is settling into the pitcher's circle as well, already 5-0 on the season after earning the win in the second game.
While pitching can definitely lead the Rocks, their offense looks like it can be potent. Stegall and Peters lead the way after combining for 64 RBIs last year, but the true strength may be in the depth of the lineup.
Despite the top three hitters going 3-for-20 in the doubleheader, the bottom of the order went 6-for-15, including a two-run home run from MacKenzie Melody out of the 9-spot in the opener.
"Everywhere there's a spot where someone can hit us in or get on base," Thomer said. "That's a lot of fun, knowing when you're on base someone can hit you in or when you're down, someone gets you up and gets a hit."
With the pitching and lineup depth, this Rock Island team feels balanced enough to find different ways to win in every game.
"I don't think we have one big strength, I think everything starts to come together as we play," Stegall said. "There's things we need to pick up for each other, and as we pick them up, everything else gets better."
That said, there's still plenty to work on. With most practices having been held inside and the weather making it tough on both the hitters and the pitchers, it feels as if there's a lot of growth left for the Rocks to really realize what they're capable of.
"We’re a long ways from where we want to be," Allison said. "You don’t want to be playing great now. That always makes me nervous, and I think our schedule is going to get us ready for the end of the year, when we really want things clicking."