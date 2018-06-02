EAST PEORIA — The start couldn't have been more perfect for the Rockridge Rockets. What came next on Saturday became a little bit dicey.
However, senior Grace Preston found her groove and pitched her team to a 5-2 win over Beecher in the Class 2A state softball championship game at the Eastside Centre.
It was Rockridge's second softball title in school history, adding gold to the 2005 Class A title the Rockets won.
In the top of the first, the Rockets (29-5) put runners on first and second with a walk and a hit batter. Then, with two outs, catcher Sarah Bisland fouled off six two-strike pitches, worked the count full and rifled a three-run home run to left center.
"I felt good in warm ups," Bisland said. "I just kept battling and waited to get my pitch. I finally got one middle-in and got all of it."
Beecher (32-3) wasn't about to go away that easily and had this one looking as if it was going to be a slugfest. The first five Ladycats hit the ball hard, including four straight one-out hits that cut Rockridge's lead to 3-2. A trip to the circle by Rockridge coach John Nelson settled down Preston, and she got out of the inning with the lead.
"Do I really have to go back to that bottom of the first?" Nelson joked. "We knew they were going to hit and score, but they were hitting it hard. I had faith in Grace, but I also had Amelia (Thomas) warming up.
"They came in as a team that likes to play small ball with a lot of bunting and running. My coaches Liz (Furlong) and Jimmy (Garrett) did a great job of calling pitches and moving the defense. It wound up that we took them out of their game and had them swinging hard. Once Grace got herself settled, there was not a lot of hard contact."
In fact, Preston allowed just three singles (none after the fourth) the rest of the way. And when a ball was hit hard, a Rocket defender was right there.
"All I can do is thank my defense," Preston said. "I couldn't do it without them. They have such slick gloves and fast hands. I couldn't get upset in that first inning, I just had to start hitting the corners and spinning the ball."
When she did that, it was a matter of holding the lead, which grew to 4-2 with a run in the second when Thomas doubled in Lea Kendall with two outs.
She had a couple of scary moments. In the third, Beecher had runners on first and second with two outs when Karly Bainbridge hit a ground shot toward right field that seemed destined for an RBI. However, Addison Riley dove to her left, gloved the shot, rolled over to her back and threw out Bainbridge.
"Addison made a couple of awesome plays," Nelson said. "We move our defense around, and they respond by making the plays."
Then, in the fourth, a leadoff single and a wild throw by Preston on a grounder back to the mound put runners at the corners with no outs and the top of the order coming up.
A line shot to Thomas at shortstop got the first out, a nice play by freshman third baseman Olivia Drish was the second and a strikeout looking ended the threat.
"I love this game for all the suspense and pressure," Preston said. "I had no doubts in my mind Ya-Ya (Thomas) would be there for that play."
Preston added a big run in the top of the seventh with a home run to left.
"I had not done anything with the bat this weekend, and I needed to do something for the offense," Preston said. "Before the top of the seventh we huddled and said we needed some Aflac, a little insurance."
Still, there was some intrigue in the bottom of the frame. Against the top of the Beecher lineup, Preston ended a stretch of retiring 10 straight with a walk. Bisland made a quick appearance to settle her pitcher.
"Coach Liz tells me whenever Grace throws three straight balls I need to go out and talk to her," Bisland said. "I just try to calm her down."
Added Nelson, "Sarah and Grace have a great relationship, and Sarah knows how to get Grace back where she needs to be."
What the chat turned into was a rocket that appeared to be heading over the head of Thomas. However, the athletic infielder jumped "higher than I have ever jumped" to grab the ball and throw to first for a game-ending double play.
"I knew that girl was going to hit the ball hard somewhere," Thomas said. "When she hit it, I knew I had to go get it. I actually didn't even know the ball was in my glove. When I came down I saw it in my glove, I saw the runner way off and just made sure I made a good throw to first. As soon as I threw it, I started crying."
Tears of joy for Rockridge's second state softball title.