EAST PEORIA — Throughout their run to a Class 2A state softball championship, the Rockridge Rockets never lacked for motivation or incentive.
But when they woke up early Saturday morning, some unexpected and shocking news they received made them even more determined to leave the EastSide Centre as champions.
Returning home late Friday night after taking in the Rockets' 4-3 semifinal win over Pinckneyville, Tom Hasson, a Rockridge teacher and coach and the husband of principal Katy Hasson, was involved in a motorcycle crash on Rock Island County Route NN, not far from his home. His injuries resulted in him being taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
"Coach (head coach John Nelson) told us about Mr. Hasson at breakfast," said senior catcher Sarah Bisland, whose three-run home run in the top of the first inning proved to be the deciding factor in Rockridge's 5-2 title-game victory over 2017 2A state champion Beecher. "When we heard Mr. Hasson was going to Iowa City, we knew what that means, that his injuries were serious.
"Even though he couldn't be here, and Mrs. Hasson had to stay at home, we knew they were listening, and cheering us on from Iowa City."
Knowing that Tom's favorite NFL team is the Minnesota Vikings, the Rocket players quickly decided on the best way to pay tribute to him in their biggest game of the season.
"We were definitely upset that he and Mrs. Hasson couldn't be here. We were praying for them," said senior pitcher Grace Preston, whose 16th win of the year delivered the Rockets (29-5) their first state title since 2005 and the second crown for a program with a long tradition of success.
"Purple is his favorite color, so we were wearing purple ribbons on our shoes, purple ribbons in our hair, anything we could do to show we were here for him. We're so glad we won this for him."
Not only were they playing for Tom Hasson, but for the late Drake DeKeyrel, the son of assistant coach Dana DeKeyrel, as well as themselves and many others who have been a part of the ride.
"They've been doing it all year," said Nelson, "for Drake, for my daughter Avery when she's been going through her illness, and today with Tom. We have a great team chemistry, like a family. They understand what playing for someone is all about."
Nelson was impressed with how his team took in the stunning breakfast-table news Saturday morning.
"They handled it better than I thought they would," he said. "They quickly flipped it around, and said, 'What can we do to honor him?' He's a huge Viking fan, so Coach (Daphne) Graves went out and got the purple ribbons for the players to wear. It reminded all of us we were playing for something a little more special."
With such a special incentive, it was only fitting that the Rockets ended their day by accomplishing the goal that had formed their season from the first day of practice.
"We used everything as fire to get first place," said junior shortstop Amelia Thomas. "We wanted to win it for (Mr. Hasson). That was the goal."