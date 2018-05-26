FARMINGTON — Grace Preston’s freshman season in a Rockridge softball uniform ended with a loss to Brimfield-Elmwood in the Class 2A sectional-championship round.
Flash forward three years later to Saturday’s 2A Farmington Sectional title game, and the Rockets’ senior pitching ace was bound and determined not to let the same scene play out against the same opponent. Using both her left arm and bat, Preston helped propel the Rockets to a decisive 10-0, six-inning victory on a hot afternoon and into a third straight Elite Eight contest on Memorial Day.
In addition to tossing a three-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts, Preston (13-3) went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, all of which came in the first two innings. After her first-inning RBI double got Rockridge on the scoreboard, she capped a two-out, three-run rally against B-E starter Montana Ledbetter (10-3) in the bottom of the second with a three-run home run.
“We definitely were prepared for this game,” said Preston. “We knew it could be a hard-fought one. We spent a lot of time in the cage working on hitting the rise, because we knew (Ledbetter) was a tough riseball pitcher. We were prepared for anything.”
Brimfield-Elmwood had one late opportunity to get on the scoreboard, with a leadoff single by Hanna Yemm and consecutive walks loading the bases with nobody out in the top of the sixth. But after Rockridge catcher Sarah Bisland picked off Delaney Smith at first, the Lady Indians’ momentum was effectively deflated.
“(Assistant coach) Liz (Furlong) called it,” said Bisland. “We knew it could throw off the momentum of the other team, and it helped us get out of that inning.”
The Rockets (26-5) kept tacking on after the first two innings. In the last of the third, senior first baseman Abby Redlinger belted her first career home run, a two-run shot that upped Rockridge’s lead to seven runs. Before the inning was over, Addison Riley doubled and scored on a Lea Kendall infield single to make it an 8-0 game.
“It felt like a good hit, but I’ve had hits feel like that before,” said Redlinger, who added a fourth-inning RBI single to cap her three-RBI day. “When I saw it drop (over the fence), I almost missed first base.”
Along with Preston, Redlinger, Kendall, Hailee Dehner and Amelia Thomas all had two-hit games. Dehner’s solo home run in the sixth ended the game, while Thomas’ two singles established her as Rockridge’s single-season hits leader with 63 and counting.
“It is a bonus,” Thomas said of her record. “I’ve never played with stats in mind; I actually hate looking at my stats. The team does a good job keeping track for me. I was kind of struggling hitting, so I knew I had to stay behind Grace and play good defense, get it done on defense if not on offense. At the plate, I just wanted to make solid contact.”
With Saturday’s victory in hand, it is on to the next step for Rockridge as it will take on Peru St. Bede (20-7) in a Three Rivers Conference crossover matchup Monday morning at 11 at Illinois Central College in the East Peoria Super-Sectional. The Lady Bruins advanced with a 3-2 win over Mendota in the Oregon Sectional finals.