EAST PEORIA, Ill. — On the bus ride down to the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional, Rockridge senior Abby Redlinger did not look well.
In fact, her coaches and teammates tried to convince her that she could sit this one out, that they could win and get her another weekend of games in the state finals.
Redlinger, though, insisted on playing. And so, over the next two hours, she cemented herself as the poster girl for the grit of this Rockets softball team.
Redlinger hit two doubles and then a home run — throwing up in the dugout after the latter — while driving in four runs to pave the Rockets’ way to the finals with a 10-0, six-inning win over Peru St. Bede on Saturday at Illinois Central College.
“I have no idea what’s wrong with me. It has been like this since Saturday’s game (a sectional-title-winning 10-0 win over Brimfield-Elmwood),” Redlinger said. “I was going to play. I told the coaches 'I’m going to play.'”
She said her strategy of playing through the illness was “to just swing the way I’m used to swinging.” Given that she hit her first home run of the season on Saturday, that seemed apropos.
“She is amazing!” Rockridge senior pitcher Grace Preston said of Redlinger. “She’d been sick all day. She was so sick, and it was so hot (99-degree heat index), and then she hits a home run. Wow.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for that girl and her determination.”
Rockridge (28-5) ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule with back-to-back home runs by Amelia Thomas and Preston.
It marked a game similar to the Rockets’ previous matchup with St. Bede (18-8), an 8-0 win back on March 23. However, there was a sharp contrast in that that game was played in 49-degree weather, with a real-feel temperature of 32 degrees.
“We learned a lot from that game,” Rockridge coach John Nelson said of the previous win over the Bruins. “We walked five in that game, and we developed from there as a process. We have improved a ton since then.”
Rockridge was 2-2 after that win. It has gone 24-3 since.
Preston walked four and hit a batter in the super-sectional, but that was all the Bruins could muster, with the left-hander recording a postseason no-hitter.
“I definitely know I have to be sound, but I know I have the field behind me when I am not on like today,” said Preston, odd words for a no-hit pitcher but aware of the day’s control.
The Rockets scored in four of the six innings, and Redlinger had a hand in three of those.
In the first, Rockridge jumped out to a 2-0 on doubles by Hailee Dehner and Redliner. In the third, Redlinger’s second double drove in another, and Addison Riley followed with an RBI groundout. Her home run came in the fifth, and she needed her space upon returning to the dugout, save for later the congrats for the long ball.
“Before the game, I was like, take it easy,” Thomas, the Rockets’ shortstop, said of a talk with her first baseman. “But she said no, she was playing the game. I look up to her so much for being able to do that.”
After going 3-for-3 with three extra-base hits while playing through what she did, one might wonder if Redlinger would be OK with still feeling some symptoms on Friday, when Rockridge plays Pinckneyville, the winner of the Johnston City Super-Sectional, at 3 p.m.
“Oh, no!” Redlinger said, not amused at the thought.