MOLINE — This is no time for any team to look ahead. It is tournament time and Rock Island's softball team is not about to start thinking past the game it is currently playing.
That's what the Rocks (25-5) did Tuesday, taking care of business with a 10-0 win over Quincy at the Class 4A Moline regional semifinals at Bob Seitz Field. The Rocks will play the winner of today's Moline vs. United Township game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Rocks used the dominant pitching of Ashley Peters and a potent offense that pounded out 14 hits with all 10 batters who stepped into the batter's box getting at least one hit.
"At this time anything can happen," RI coach Chris Allison said. "This is the time of year where you take care of yourself and not worry about who you are playing or who you might be playing next. We may have done that last year and we lost to Moline in the regional championship game.
"We just want to play the next game. We get three more practices and another game Saturday morning. We want to continue to play to the best of our ability."
Peters made it pretty easy for the Rocks, allowing just one single (the only ball that left the infield in her six innings) and struck out 11 Blue Devils. In three games this season against Quincy (15-17), Peters has thrown 14 innings, allowing one hit and striking out 25.
"She is a great pitcher," Quincy coach Darrell Henze said. "My hat's off to her. She's really something."
Peters was excited to get to play a meaningful game since it had been two weeks between the Western Big Six Conference season ended and Tuesday.
"I think we were all looking forward to this point, to start the postseason," Peters said. "I tried to come out with my A-game and get us off to a good start. There were some pitches I thought were strikes that were called balls, but I can't let that bother me, that's the umpire's call and I will go with what he says."
Allison likes the Rocks being in a stable spot now with Peters in the circle every game and Lauryn Stegall at shortstop. The two shared pitching duties during the regular season.
"I think it is finally getting warm to stay and I think that will help Ashley get some consistency," he said. "And now we have a stable lineup where Lauryn isn't moving back and forth from shortstop to pitcher."
Allison and Peters were both excited about the offense as much as they were with the pitching. Emma Spurgetis had three hits, and Sophia Thomer and Delaney Kelley each had two as the Rocks spread the wealth and scored in four of six innings.
"It is important that we are getting offense from the top of the lineup to the bottom," Peters said. "That makes us more dangerous and puts rallies together."
Allison liked most of the 14-hit output, but still saw some things he didn't like.
"At the end of the season, I thought we were not in good offensive rhythm," he said. "It was nice to see a lot of people getting hits. At the same time, we had some people who were way too overaggressive and gave away some at-bats."