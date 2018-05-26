Rock Island softball coach Chris Allison is a normally quiet and unemotional guy. That wasn’t the case on Saturday.
When Allison threw his arms in the air and shouted “Yes” as the final run jogged home in the Rocks’ 11-1 Class 4A Moline Regional championship-game win over Moline at Bob Seitz Field, you knew it was something big.
“It does mean a lot,” Allison said of the Rocks (26-5) capturing their first regional title since 2004. “A lot of hard work went into this. I’m happy for the kids and it’s a little more emotional that my dad (Dick Allison) was here to see it.
“This is really about the kids. They put in the time and effort, and the energy level is still the same. I’m thrilled for Sophie Thomer, she started as a freshman in my first season and we got here together.”
Thomer has been a part of four girls’ basketball regional titles, but this softball crown means a little more.
“It means a lot for me, for the team and because it is my last year with Coach Allison,” Thomer said. “This one is very different than basketball because we were expected to win every year. This was the end of a lot of hard work we put into it. I can always feel proud now when I come back to games that my team ended the streak of not winning a regional.”
The Rocks advance to the Pekin Sectional where they will play Bradley-Bourbonnais on Tuesday at 4:30.
“This was a big relief,” RI pitcher Ashley Peters said. “We came to play and we did this for Coach Allison because we know how hard he has worked and how much he wanted this.”
The Rocks struggled early against Moline pitcher Shelbi Westfall, who was again pitching with a broken finger on her throwing hand. RI had one hit through three innings and the game was tied going to the fourth.
Moline (13-18) got two one-out singles in the top of the frame, but Peters struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“That seemed to be a big part of the game,” Peters said. “It was getting a little scary, but I knew my team would get it going with the bats.”
And they did. With one out, Lauryn Stegall ripped a single to center, moved to second on a wild pitch and Delaney Kelley was intentionally walked. After that, the next seven Rocks hit safely and before the inning ended all nine RI players in the lineup had a hit in a nine-run outburst.
“We knew if we kept playing defense and Ashley was on the mound, we would be OK because eventually the bats would start going,” said Stegall, who had three hits and a walk in the game. “We knew we couldn’t let this game stay close late in the game where one swing could beat us, like it did last year.
“That inning was normally how it goes. One person gets a hit and everyone gets rolling. We feed off of each other and we have hitters from top to bottom of the lineup.”
Moline coach Mark Gerlach was proud of the effort he got from Westfall under such difficult circumstances.
“Shelbi was amazing,” Gerlach said. “She showed a lot of heart pitching in so much pain. We had them worried for three innings, but Rocky is awful darn good. They put pressure on you from every spot.
“Shelbi could not use her changeup at all. If we had the same pitcher who threw a gem against Geneseo last week, I think we had a chance. That’s the way of the world.”
The Rocks also got two hits from Raghen Walker. Thomer was on base three times and scored all three times. Aubrie Dodd had two of Moline’s five hits.