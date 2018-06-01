PEKIN — Delaney Kelley was the hero, not once, but twice, to help Rock Island to the school's first-ever softball sectional title with a 4-3 win over Edwardsville in 11 innings at Friday's Class 4A Pekin Sectional.
Trailing 3-2 with two outs and down to their last strike, the Rocks got a clutch RBI single to left center by Kelley to send the game into extra innings.
Then, with the game still tied and runners at first and second with one out in the 11th, Kelley rifled a hit into right-center that plated Sophia Thomer with the game-winning run that sends the Rocks (28-5) into Monday's Normal (Illinois State University) Super-Sectional.
"The situations were both nerve-wracking, but I knew my teammates were counting on me, and I did what I do, get hits," Kelley said. "I was just looking to do what I do best, go to the middle of the field and drive a run in."
It wasn't that easy. After Edwardsville rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead, the Rocks had nobody on with two outs. Ashley Peters drew a walk, and Lauryn Stegall (three hits) singled before Kelley worked the count full and lined a pitch just off the tip of the glove of Edwardsville (22-4) shortstop Anne Burke and into left to tie the game.
"I saw it hit the top of her glove, and I thought she had it," Kelley said. "Then, I just screamed and said 'Wow, we get to play some more.'"
RI coach Chris Allison thought the ball was a clean hit off the bat but had to take a breath when he saw it hit Burke's glove.
"I thought it was high enough to go over her head and maybe go all the way to the fence to win the game," Allison said. "Then, I saw it hit her glove and was just excited for everyone when it hit the grass. Delaney had good at-bats all day, what we expect from her."
She had one more left in her. After Peters settled back in the circle after the wild seventh when the Tigers took the lead, it became a game of attrition.
Peters allowed just one hit and two base runners in extra innings and gave her team a chance to finish it.
"I was tired, but I knew I had to keep pushing ahead," Peters said. "My team made plays behind me after we were disappointed by that top of the seventh."
In the 11th, Thomer broke an 0-for-5 night by bouncing a routine grounder to third. She turned on the jets and beat the play at first for a single.
"I knew when I hit it I was going go beat it out," Thomer sad. "After the game I had, I needed to do something for the team."
After a fly out to left, Stegall ripped a single to center to set up Kelley for the winner.
"I was really relaxed," Kelley said. "I think we were all getting tired, and I wanted to get a hit and get back home. As soon as I saw it hit the grass, I jumped for joy."
Thomer knew when the ball left Kelley's bat the game was over.
"I saw Laney hit it, and I just ran as fast as I could," she said.
Said Stegall, "I had a great angle, and I knew when it left her bat the game was over. I knew the right fielder was playing toward the line and it was going to drop, and our best runner was standing on second."
Peters wound up with 13 strikeouts in her 11 innings. Emma Spurgetis had three hits, and Raghen Walker had two. Emma Lewis had a home run in the first inning for Edwardsville and the go-ahead RBI triple in the seventh.