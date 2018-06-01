EAST PEORIA — The Rockridge softball team was facing a deficit for just the second time this postseason in the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday.
"Everybody was a bit nervous, even though we didn't want to admit it," said Rockridge senior pitching ace Grace Preston, "but we wanted to do better than playing for third or fourth place. We knew people were going to score; it was all of matter of how we closed it out."
First, the Rockets loaded the bases with one out.
Pinckneyville pitcher Mariah Clark hit leadoff hitter Grace Irwin with a pitch, then intentionally walked Amelia Thomas, and then hit Preston. That brought up the right Rocket hitter at the right time in junior center fielder Kadey Garrett. Her single to right field scored Irwin and Thomas and touched off a wild Rockridge celebration with a 4-3 victory at the EastSide Centre.
For the first time since winning the Class A state championship in 2005 and just the second time in their history, the Rockets are playing for a state title. Because of weather concerns today, the 2A finals have been moved up to an 11 a.m. first pitch.
Rockridge faces Beecher, a 5-2 winner over Williamsville.
"Liz (Furlong, an assistant coach) told me, 'This one's you,'" Garrett said. "I told myself, one pitch at a time, and look for something to take to the right side. I got an outside pitch, and that's where I took it. I knew they'd walk 'Yaya' (Thomas); she'd been crushing it all game, and Grace stayed within herself and got on. It was one at a time, all through the lineup."
When she wore Clark's pitch to get on base to open the inning, Irwin knew something special was in the works.
"When they put Yaya on and Grace got on, I knew Kadey could come through," Irwin said. "I believe in every one of these girls. As a sophomore, I appreciate this so much, being called up and being able to experience everything. It's so awesome."
Thomas figured she would be the one to get first crack at potentially winning Friday's game.
"I was shocked," she said of getting an intentional walk after just one pitch. "I figured (Pinckneyville) would go down with a fight. I figured they'd pitch to me."
The inning before, Rockridge had closed a two-run gap, making it 3-2 on Hailee Dehner's one-out home run, her ninth of the season. That ties Thomas for the team lead.
"I was looking for a hit at that point," Dehner said. "If I (got a hit), I knew my team would be there for me. I knew we'd come back."
The Rockets had the go-ahead run at the plate in the last of the sixth when Abby Redlinger belted a two-out single, but Clark (21-2) was able to limit the damage. Redlinger's knock, though, set the wheels in motion for one of the most memorable innings in Rockridge softball history.
"That was all set up in the sixth," Rockridge coach John Nelson said of his club's game-winning rally in the last of the seventh. "Abby getting that hit extended us further down the lineup. We knew if we got a person on ahead of Yaya, they wouldn't throw to her. After Grace got hit, we had Kadey up, and there's no one better hitting with runners on."
The Rockets (28-5) struck first when Thomas doubled to open the first inning and scored on an error. She accounted for half of her team's hits by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple. However, a Rockridge error led to Daisy Dudek's game-tying single for the Lady Panthers (33-5) in the top of the third.
Preston and Clark then traded shutout innings, with Preston (15-3) aided by a stellar defensive effort that included outstanding plays by Thomas at shortstop and second baseman Addison Riley.
In the top of the sixth, the tie was broken when Josie Gleason singled with one out and Kylee Kling followed with a towering home run over the center-field fence to give Pinckneyville its first lead of the day, at 3-1.
Even with just six outs to work with, the Rockets never had a doubt.
"I knew we could pull through and get the hits we needed," said Preston. "I never had more confidence in my team."
"This is a huge goal for us," said Thomas, "right from the beginning of the year. This team has the most heart, and we all have confidence in one another. We talked about enjoying this tonight, remembering it, then coming back here (today). It's all very exciting."