It is too early for an Iowa high school softball team to push the panic button in the first week of June.
But after a setback to Davenport North in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener and three losses in Des Moines on Saturday, Pleasant Valley wasn't feeling entirely too good about itself.
The Spartans jump-started their season in a big way Monday night.
In a battle of defending state champions, Class 5A second-ranked PV snapped 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption's 55-game win streak with a 2-1 and 5-1 sweep at the St. Vincent Complex.
"We're super young," PV junior second baseman Carli Spelhaug said. "The weekend didn't go as we wanted, but we practiced hard Sunday and knew we needed to make some adjustments.
"This was big. We haven't beaten (Assumption) in a couple years. They're a big rival of ours, and to finally sweep them on their home turf feels awesome."
It was Assumption's first MAC loss in almost two years and its first defeat since dropping the season opener to Moline last May.
The Spartans (8-5, 5-1 MAC) received strong pitching performances from seniors Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara, were stout defensively and delivered in the late innings offensively in both games.
Ellie Spelhaug, who left last Thursday's opener against Davenport West with a bone bruise above her left elbow, pitched sparingly over the weekend. She scattered nine hits and wiggled out of several jams in Game 1 to get the win.
"That was the best defense we've had this year," Ellie Spelhaug said. "It pumps you up as a pitcher knowing you can count on your defense."
Assumption (11-2, 4-2) ran itself out of scoring chances in the opener. It had three girls thrown out trying to steal, another tagged out at home on an infield single and another thrown out at third after rounding the base too aggressively following a triple.
"Just bad coaching," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "I had too many screw-ups. The girls played well enough to win it, but I pushed the issue too much."
Hannah Kelley didn't allow an earned run through six innings. PV scored the deciding run on Emily Wood's sacrifice fly in the seventh, set up by back-to-back singles from Mallory Lafever and Carli Spelhaug.
The nightcap turned into a pitching duel between Lara and Assumption's Allie Timmons.
In the seventh, Carli Spelhaug broke a 1-all tie when she laced a two-run homer just inside the left field foul pole.
"I knew I had to make adjustments because they were jamming me all game," she said. "Coach Jose (Lara) preaches making adjustments early in the game. It took me a little longer, but I had to go in with that killer mindset you're going to hit the ball."
Carli Spelhaug, the captain of last year's 5A state tournament, finished with four hits in the two games.
"She is a gritty player," coach Lara said. "With her, you know it is going to be a big moment. Boy, she made it a real big moment."
Even with the early-season frustrations, coach Lara said it has been a learning process for a team with four new starters.
"You've got to take some losses to figure out who you are," coach Lara said. "This is going to help our girls.
"(Assumption) is a good team, but now our girls know they're better."
Hannah Wislander and Olivia Wardlow each had three hits for the Knights in the two games. Assumption hadn't been swept in a league doubleheader since PV did it three years to the day.
"It was only a matter of time before somebody slapped us in the face and woke us up a little bit," Ferrill said. "We do have a few weaknesses we haven't worked hard enough on improving yet.
"Obviously, this puts a little bit of a dent in our MAC title hopes. We need to pick it up from here and can't have any more stumbles."