Even with an older sister involved in softball and a father around the game, Alexia Lara was not immediately drawn to the sport.
"She wanted nothing to do with softball," her father and Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara admitted. "She was into cheerleading."
Eventually, her love for cheerleading subsided. Softball replaced it.
The senior all-state utility player was recognized Monday as Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year, the first player from Pleasant Valley's program to earn the honor.
"I don't know if I fully understand how important it is," she said. "It is an honor. As an athlete you never really think, 'Oh, I'm up there.' I never really thought that would happen."
Lara, a Drake signee, has been a fixture in PV's program since her freshman season. She has more than 175 career hits, 27 of those home runs, along with nearly 140 RBI and 30 pitching wins.
She batted .473 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI while compiling a 12-3 record and 1.45 ERA last summer for the 35-win Spartans.
The Spartans have played in back-to-back state championship games, including last year's win over top-ranked Waukee in the final.
Lara was a critical piece of that run.
Named to the Class 5A all-tournament team, she smacked a game-winning home run in the ninth inning of a quarterfinal triumph over West Des Moines Valley and closed out all three wins in the circle.
More than the individual accolades, Lara has made plenty of sacrifices for the Spartans' success. She has pitched, caught and played both corner infield spots for the Spartans.
After attending Drake orientation on Sunday and Monday, she arrived at Assumption's St. Vincent Complex and found out she was starting at first base for the first time.
"It has never been about her," coach Lara said, "Sure, she wants the ball and wants to be in the moment, but at the same time she'll do whatever it takes to help the team win.
"That's where I've really seen her mature. If you can do that, that makes up your chemistry. She can be a role model for every kid here."
Besides her softball exploits, the Gatorade award encompasses academic achievement, exemplary character and community involvement.
Lara graduated with a weighted grade-point average of 4.13, volunteered to lead the homeless at church and helped with numerous youth softball camps.
"Definitely (academics) comes before softball," Lara said. "Studying is a big thing for me. I really take school seriously. That's a big reason why I've gotten where I am today."
Lara also gives plenty of credit to former PV coach Lori Duncan. She was the head coach when Lara entered the program.
"I was really kind of iffy about playing school ball," she said, "but my sister (Jasmine) told me how great it was and coach Duncan is a huge part of that. She's always been a big supporter and taught me so many things about the game my dad couldn't teach me."
Lara plans to go into health sciences at Drake, likely majoring in biology.
As far as on the field, it is undetermined where she'll end up. She could pitch, catch or even fill a corner infield spot for Drake, which played in an NCAA regional this season.
Before Lara begins the next phase of her softball career, she is focused on getting PV back to the state tournament. The Spartans are ranked second and coming off a doubleheader sweep of Davenport Assumption on Monday.
"We weren't expecting anything like this," coach Lara said of the award. "When they contacted me as a coach, I was kind of like, 'Holy cow, I didn't realize she was that good.' We're proud of her as parents, I'm proud of her as a coach.
"Hopefully, this will bring her some more confidence. I think the Gatorade award will only motivate her now."