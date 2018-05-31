The Pleasant Valley softball team is likely hoping its victory over Davenport West in the first game of doubleheader on Thursday night does not come with a steep price.
Quad-City Times Athlete of the Year and starting pitcher Ellie Spelhaug left in the third inning of Game 1 of the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow of her non-pitching arm.
Spelhaug appeared to be in severe discomfort, was visibly shaken and did not come out to pitch in the fourth inning of game the Spartans ultimately won, 9-3, at the West Softball Complex.
The second contest started late because of two weather delays. The Spartans took the lead on a three-run triple by Emily Wood and went on to win 7-3.
During the weather delays of the second game, PV coach Jose Lara said Spelhaug had the outlines of the softball stitches on her elbow and was probably going to the hospital for X-rays later Thursday evening.
Although Spelhaug was seen later swinging a bat with her right arm and playing light catch with teammates between the two games. Lara said there was not anything else to do except wait and see what the diagnosis might be.
It remains to be seen if or how this might affect the Spartans going forward. Pleasant Valley (3-2 overall, 2-1 MAC) has another huge conference doubleheader challenge on Monday against Davenport Assumption.
With Spelhaug out of the game, sophomore Christin Hartman took over the pitching duties. She allowed two earned runs in four innings on four hits to get the victory. Although she did not strike out a batter, she also did not walk anyone.
Lara said Hartman did a great job under the circumstances.
"With her, we just work on her location. She has to be specific because she does not throw (hard) like Alexia (Lara) or Ellie," Lara said. "Christin has to focus on being strategic with her pitches."
Hartman came into the game with a 3-1 lead after the Spartans got some early offense from Carli and Ellie Spelhaug and Carly Lundry. Ellie Spelhaug scored on a passed ball, and Lundry drove home Caitlin Crome with a single in the second inning.
This came after Carli Spelhaug blasted a solo home run to left-center field in the first.
The Spartans kept it up in the fifth when Carli Spelhaug added an RBI groundout and Jessi Meyer scored on an error by West (3-2 overall, 2-1 MAC) to make it 5-1. Crome also scored a run in the sixth on an error by the Falcons after she courtesy ran for catcher Peggy Klinger to push the lead to 6-1.
Kaitylyn Drish drove in two runs in the seventh with a single, and Meyer knocked in a run with a base hit to make it 9-2.
"We work really hard on our offense, and we pride ourselves on our hitting," Lara said of the balanced offensive attack. "If we get runners on base, we are going to try and make teams uncomfortable with our hitting and base stealing."
West did not help itself with three errors in Game 1, which led to two unearned runs. The Falcons got a solo home run from Erica Ralfs and an RBI single from Jayme Finn.