There is a simple pitching rule in softball or baseball: Throw strikes.
Moline pitchers could not do that all day, and Rock Island's Ashley Peters did. That turned into a pair of victories for the Rocks with 12-1 and 9-2 wins over the Maroons in Western Big Six Conference softball action on Saturday at Frances Willard Field.
In all, Moline (4-9, 3-3 in the Big Six) pitchers walked 11 Rock Island (15-2, 6-0) batters in the twinbill, and seven of those led to runs.
"You just can't walk people and expect to win," Moline coach Mark Gerlach said. "Our pitchers are trying their best, but they just don't have a lot of confidence. Our hitting and defense were good, but we just walked too many.
"What's worse is we kept walking their seven, eight and nine hitters. With the hitters Rocky has at the top of the order, that's never a good idea. I probably would have liked to have been able to walk some of those hitters, but I didn't have an opportunity, and they really hurt us."
The lower part of the RI order drew five walks and the top four hitters in the lineup combined to go 15-for-27 with 11 RBIs.
On the other side, Peters went the distance in both games, walking no Moline batters and scattering 11 hits.
"I always concentrate on strike one," said Peters, who improved to 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA in Big Six play. In 29 2/3 innings, she has walked just two batters. "The big thing (Saturday) was I was able to throw everything for strikes. My change-up and rise were both really good.
"It also helps pitching with a big lead. Some pitchers concentrate better in a close game, but I really like to pitch with a lead."
Saturday was the first time this season Peters has started both ends of a doubleheader. RI coach Chris Allison said the decision was based on the first game and the Rocks' defense.
"With Ashley going five innings in the first game and not using a lot of pitches, that made the decision easy," Allison said. "When she pitches and Lauryn (Stegall) stays at shortstop, we are a much better defensive team. Ashley gave up some hits (eight) in the second game, but she gutted it out, and by not walking anyone she kept the damage to a minimum."
Outside of the walk, Stegall was the biggest problem for the Maroons' pitchers. If a Moline pitch to the junior shortstop was in the strike zone, Stegall hit it hard.
In the opener, she hit two long home runs and a single, driving in three runs. In the nightcap, Stegall pounded two doubles and a triple, driving in two more runs.
"I think getting outside on a warm day helped," Stegall said. "We had so many off days because of the weather, I think that is a big factor. We also did a lot of work on hitting change-ups, and Moline's pitchers throw a lot of them.
"It doesn't hurt having Ashley in the circle as well because we know if we can get her a couple of runs, she is going to hold it. That helps us be loose on offense."
Added Allison, "Lauryn is a great hitter, she has been for three seasons for us. She had a good day and saw the ball really well all day. We did talk a lot about their off-speed stuff and not getting ourselves out. Overall, we were good, but we still had some bad approaches."
The Rocks hit four home runs in the opener, with three of those coming in an eight-run third inning. Mackenzie Melody opened the inning with a long blast to left center, Stegall hit her first of the game to left center with a runner on, and Emma Spurgetis hit a three-run bomb to close out the big frame.
Moline got a solo homer from Symone Willey in the nightcap. Becca Barnett and Aubrie Dodd combined for seven of the 11 hits Peters allowed in the twinbill.
"Moline players, fans and even us coaches have come to expect we are going to win," Gerlach said. "That's not the case now, and we have to fight through it. It's not easy, but I think we are better than what we are showing."