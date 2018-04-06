Western Big Six
Alleman
Head coach: Mike Ebner, 12th season
2017 record: 20-14, 5-5 (T-3rd place)
Impact players: Noely Baumann, sr., IF; Mattie Buller, sr., P; Jessica Pauley, sr., C
Fresh face: Madison Steines, fr., UT
Outlook: There's a good mix of experience and youth on the Pioneers this season, but Alleman will have to wait a week to open conference play after its series with United Township was postponed. So far the Pioneers are scoring nearly eight runs per game, and an experienced pitching staff is allowing two runs per game.
Galesburg
Head coach: Brad Swanson, 7th season
2017 record: 12-18, 2-8 (5th place)
Impact players: Andrea Sampson, jr., IF; Lauryn Campbell, jr., IF
Fresh face: Emily Blucker, so., P
Outlook: A solid start bodes well for the Silver Streaks as the season starts heating up. Galesburg opened Western Big Six play by dropping a pair of 4-1 games to defending champion Rock Island but had chances in both games to take the lead, a sign that Galesburg will be a tough out for anyone this season.
Moline
Head coach: Mark Gerlach, 19th season
2017 record: 23-13, 5-5 (T-3rd place)
Impact players: Becca Barnett, sr., IF/P; Nicole Nash, sr., OF; Kiya Ritchie, sr., 1B;
Fresh face: Shelbi Westfall, sr., P/1B
Outlook: As usual, the Maroons figure to be right in the mix thanks to a solid lineup. For the first time in several years Moline have some new faces in the pitching circle, but they have some potential. Barnett transferred to Moline from Alleman, giving the Maroons some extra pop in the lineup while Westfall coming to the program from Sherrard should help the pitching.
Rock Island
Head coach: Chris Allison, 4th season
2017 record: 25-5, 9-1 (T-1st place)
Impact players: Ashley Peters, jr., P/IF; Lauryn Stegall, jr., IF/P; Sophia Thomer, sr., OF
Fresh face: MacKenzie Melody, jr., OF
Outlook: With the core back from a team that won a share of the Western Big Six, the Rocks looked poised to engineer a tough title defense. Pitching is a big strength of the team, as evidenced by Peters throwing 19 strikeouts in a sweep of Galesburg on Thursday. Still, the Rocks aren't looking too far ahead.
Quincy
Head coach: Darrell Henze, 4th season
2017 record: 12-19, 0-10 (6th place)
Impact players: Kiley Espinoza, jr., IF; Roni Wingerter, sr., C
Fresh face: Kennady Fleer, jr., IF
Outlook: It's taken time, but with six returning position players Quincy feels it has an upperclassmen-led team that can take strides this season. So far, so good as the Blue Devils are 5-2 and averaging nearly nine runs per game heading into their conference opener against Moline.
United Township
Head coach: John Alonzo, 22nd season
2017 record: 20-7, 9-1 (T-1st place)
Impact players: London Jackson, sr., IF; Brandi LaFountaine, jr., P/UT; Vanessa Oliva, jr., IF
Fresh face: Jaycie Cline, so, P
Outlook: The Panthers earned a share of the conference title and, though they lost several talented seniors, return four key returning starters, including Jackson, who earned all-state honors last year. The biggest hurdle UT has to overcome at this point is getting onto the field. The Panthers have played just once this season, beating Moline 7-6 on Thursday.
— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf