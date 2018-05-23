The pain on Shelbi Westfall's face became more obvious as the game went on.
The Moline pitcher suffered a potential fracture on the ring finger of her pitching hand during Tuesday's practice but played through it in a regional semifinal Wednesday against United Township.
Though a light wince turned into a noticeable grimace with each and every pitch, Westfall pitched a gem, allowing just three hits as the Maroons beat the Panthers 5-0 at Bob Seitz Field.
The Maroons host Rock Island on Saturday at 11 a.m.
"This is my senior year so I had to suck it up and do everything for my team," said Westfall, whose right hand was wrapped in ice immediately following the game. "With great teammates and great coaches, they helped me battle."
Westfall allowed a hit in each of the first two innings but followed that up by retiring the next 13 batters she faced. She finished with only two strikeouts, but her defense played strong behind her.
"Shelbi is a huge part of this team, and I think we all wanted to play behind her," sophomore Kayla DePoorter said. "I know she was pushing hard, as hard as she can, and we just wanted to step up big for her like she did for us."
DePoorter went 2 for 4 on the night with a pair of RBIs in the sixth inning that put Moline up 5-0.
The Maroons (13-17) got on the board with three runs in the third inning. Greta Specht led off the inning with a single and was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nicole Nash.
Specht then scored on a three-base error, and Sydney Jensen and Aubrie Dodd each drove in runs to give Moline all the offense it needed.
"They're capable of so much," Moline head coach Mark Gerlach said. "They came through tonight, much like I thought they might, and it was a fun night."
United Township (9-18) had a tough season, struggling to get into a rhythm early thanks to numerous weather postponements and cancellations. However, the Panthers graduate just two seniors and took positive steps for the future.
"We're really young so hopefully our young kids got something out of today when they come back next year," UT head coach John Alonzo said. "I think we saw some good growth, but we've got a lot of growing to do, no doubt."
Moline now gets ready for the Rocks, who beat the Maroons three times this season. However, Moline did beat Rock Island in a regional final last year, a feat the Maroons hope to duplicate.
"We've got to play the game, and Rocky is tough. I think they're one of the better teams in the Quad-Cities area from the last few years," Gerlach said. "But if we play like we did tonight — we hit the ball and put the ball in play — we've got a shot."