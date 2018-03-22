The excitement reached a fever pitch for Alleman principal and Western Big 6 Conference president Dave Hobin on Thursday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. Hobin received the confirmation from Sterling High School that it would be joining the Western Big Six for the 2019-20 school year. Sterling joins Geneseo, which voted to join the WB6 on Wednesday.
"It is exciting for the original six schools and for our two new schools," Hobin said. "This is a perfect scenario. We have added two proud schools who are strong academically, strong across the board athletically and have great community support."
Sterling athletic director Greg King could finally breathe a sigh of relief after three months of searching for a conference.
"I can still remember sitting in the bleachers during a girls' basketball tournament and getting an email saying teams were leaving the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference," King said. "We spent a lot of hours looking at other conferences. It came down to Geneseo, and we wanted to stay together.
"It ended up that the two of us felt like a perfect fit would be the Big Six. It is very exciting to have this over and be able to look forward to great years ahead."
Hobin said the two schools came together to the Big 6 as a package, the only way the conference wanted this attempt at expansion to be. Now, with two natural rivals, it makes for excitement every weekend.
"We didn't want just one because a seven-team conference leaves someone not playing a conference game every week," he said. "It obviously is something very exciting when we look ahead to conference nights where we will have seven nights of 'big games' and wonderful crowds."
Added King, "The ADs have all worked together, and the coaches all know each other. It's going to be a lot of fun. And I know the Quad-Cities teams are looking at playing the Iowa-side teams more now. We have already had talks with Clinton, so that could be fun."
What Hobin likes most is the stability the league now has. Despite some talk on social media about Quincy's status in the league, no more changes are expected anytime soon.
"There is no talk of that. None," he said. "The founding six schools are committed to each other, and that is not going to change."