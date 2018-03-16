Bettendorf came home from the Iowa boys state swim meet with a third consecutive third-place trophy.
Moline claimed its third straight Western Big Six title and first sectional crown in 18 years.
Those two schools account for eight of the 12 swimmers on the Quad-City Times All-Metro first team.
The Bulldogs are led by Wisconsin recruit and senior Caleb Aman, who concluded his career with five state championships and five other top-three finishes. Charlie Bunn, Andrew Ottavianelli and Ben Luppen joined him on the first team.
Austin Morris, Peter Son, Remington Greko and Jack Thompson represent the Maroons on the top team. Moline was undefeated throughout the season and won 10 events at the conference meet.
Pleasant Valley had three first-team selections in Kevin Burke, the Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year, along with Nathan McKay and William Nash. Davenport Central's Andrew Shie rounded out the first team.
First team
Caleb Aman, sr., Bettendorf: Headed to swim at the University of Wisconsin, Aman defended his state championship in the 200 individual medley (1:50.49), anchored 200 freestyle relay to a title (1:24.82), took second in 100 backstroke (50.81) and swam on the fifth place 200 medley relay. He was selected as district swimmer of the year at Clinton.
Charlie Bunn, so., Bettendorf: Took third at state in the 100 freestyle (46.60), was sixth in 200 free (1:42.85) and led off state championship 200 free relay. He also competed on state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Kevin Burke, jr., Pleasant Valley: Placed second at state in the 50 freestyle (21.11), fifth in the 100 back (51.66) and participated on a pair of top-six relays at state — 200 medley and 400 freestyle. He was named MAC swimmer of the year.
Remington Greko, so., Moline: Had top-three finishes at sectionals in the 100 free (49.80) and 200 free (1:47.49). He also led off the sectional-winning 200 free relay (1:29.17) and second place 400 free relay (3:17.19).
Ben Luppen, sr., Bettendorf: Participated in the maximum four events at the state meet — swam on fifth place 200 medley relay, 13th in 100 fly, 18th in 100 backstroke and competed on 400 free relay.
Nathan McKay, sr., Pleasant Valley: Competed on a pair of sixth-place relays at the state meet (200 medley and 400 freestyle) along with snatching seventh in 100 freestyle (47.13 seconds).
Austin Morris, jr., Moline: Claimed a sectional title and qualified for state in the 100 backstroke (52.69) and also swam on the state-qualifying 200 medley relay as the Maroons won their first sectional crown in 18 seasons.
William Nash, jr., Pleasant Valley: Finished eighth at state meet in 200 IM (1:58.30) and competed on sixth place 400 free relay. He also swam a 4:56 in the state meet in the 500 freestyle.
Andrew Ottavianelli, jr., Bettendorf: The sprinter swam a 20.90 split on the Bulldogs' state championship 200 freestyle relay, claimed fifth in 50 free (21.56), 12th in 100 free (47.74) and anchored fifth-place medley relay.
Andrew Shie, sr., Davenport Central: Registered the eighth fastest time in the 100 breaststroke this season in Iowa (59.07). He was 10th at state meet in the 100 free (47.58) and anchored the state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Peter Son, jr., Moline: Broke a 40-year school record in the 200 individual medley at the Rock Island sectional to qualify for state with a winning time of 2:00.02. He also swam on the Maroons' state-qualifying 200 medley relay.
Jack Thompson, sr., Moline: Collected Western Big Six championships in the 200 free (1:51.36) and 500 free (4:57.34). He was third at sectionals in 200 free (1:50.75) and second in 500 free (4:54.35).
Honorable mention
BETTENDORF: Sam Mitvalsky, so.; Ben Ketelaar, so.; Luke Nickles, jr. DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Seth Land, sr. MOLINE: Alex Klumb, sr.; Ethan Luong, sr.; Avery Fowler, sr.; Abhi Sodhani, sr. MUSCATINE: John Wieskamp, sr.; Ryan Boeding, fr.; Isaac Heth, sr.; Daylon Shelangoski, so. PLEASANT VALLEY: Jacob McCredie, jr.; Nate Martell, so.; Alessandro Lomaestro, sr.; Dominik Gnad, jr.; Austin Hedgren, sr. UNITED TOWNSHIP: Keith Richardson, jr.; Jacob Johnson, sr.