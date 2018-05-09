Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin are a classic example of what can happen when opposites attract.
Singh is steady at the net and describes himself as rambunctious. Porubcin features a strong serve and is more reserved.
It has formed into a state tournament partnership for Bettendorf's boys tennis team.
Less than a week after teaming for a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship at No. 1 doubles, Singh and Porubcin claimed a Class 2A district title Wednesday afternoon at Bettendorf's tennis complex.
"We're still growing as a partnership because it is our first year together, but the relationship has gotten better every single match we're together," Singh said.
Pleasant Valley prevailed in the team race with 27 points and advances to the May 19 substate at Linn-Mar.
Bettendorf was second with 23 points, and Davenport North snatched third with 15. The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet in a preliminary substate dual Saturday at Bettendorf to see which school joins PV in the substate.
PV and Bettendorf each advanced a singles player and doubles team to the individual state tournament on May 25-26 in Cedar Rapids.
The Spartans' Justin Sehlin improved to 19-0 on the season with a 6-2, 6-1 win over the Bulldogs' Jacob Panjwani in the singles final.
"It means a lot," Sehlin said. "It is nice to be able to perform at the right time."
Sehlin gave his teammate Kiran Marla an assist. Marla pushed Panjwani to a first-set tiebreak in the semifinals before losing in straight sets.
"Jacob was a little bit worn out from that semifinal," Sehlin said. "That might have helped me a little bit."
Sehlin never dropped more than two games in a set during his three matches Wednesday. Even with blustery winds, Sehlin kept his composure.
"I've played a lot in the wind, so I'm comfortable how to hit shots if it is a crosswind, at your back or coming at you," he said. "I think being able to adjust in those situations is just my experience."
It will be Sehlin's first trip to the state tournament after losing a district semifinal two years ago and missing districts last year with injury.
"I'm very, very excited for him," PV coach Randy Brockhage said. "He's had a wonderful season so far, and I'm hoping we can get him a seed (top four) at state.
"I expected him to have a great season, but maybe in a way it is more than what I expected. He's just solid."
Brockhage said the team victory was important for PV.
After securing the MAC title last Friday, the Spartans traveled to West Des Moines Valley for a dual meet on Monday and had a quick turnaround with the district meet and humid conditions. They get more than a week off before their next competition.
"In one week's time, we've played a lot of tennis but a lot of high quality tennis," Brockhage said. "It sets us up pretty well for substate."
Singh and Porubcin cruised through the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. In the final, they won the opening set over PV's Muneeb Nadeem and Nathan Wong 6-1 but lost the second set 5-7.
In the deciding third set, Bettendorf's duo prevailed 6-2.
Porubcin said the 10-minute break between the second and third sets came at an ideal time.
"I had a small leg cramp, so the break helped with that," he said. "Also, we could regroup and refocus."
Singh placed fourth and third at the state doubles tournament the past two seasons with Isaac Luebke. With Luebke graduated, Singh has teamed with Porubcin.
They've lost just once this season — to Linn-Mar's top doubles team.
"When I get too excited, Jozef calms me down," Singh said. "And when he gets out of focus, my loud come-on gets everyone back in the mix."
Singh said the doubles team became a little less predictable with its shots in the third set. They mixed up their serves and attacked down the line.
It will be Porubcin's first trip to state. His sister, Emilia, won a state singles title for the Bulldogs last year.
"Our play styles go well together," Porubcin said. "He's really good at the net, and I have a strong serve. That gives us a wide tool set we can use to secure wins."
Davenport North's Spencer Wakeland finished third in singles. The Wildcats will be in a preliminary substate for the second straight season.