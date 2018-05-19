ELDRIDGE — Amanda Drobot did not play tennis for two years.
But the foreign exchange student from Ukraine, who is attending Pleasant Valley for her sophomore year, had a change of heart this spring. Drobot came out for the tennis team and has helped the Spartans in their run to defend their Class 2A state title.
Playing at No. 6 singles, Drobot won both her matches during Saturday's Class 2A substate team duals as PV advanced to the state tournament with wins over Dubuque Senior and Iowa City High at the North Scott tennis courts.
Pleasant Valley (13-0) won both its matches 5-0, topping Dubuque in the semifinals and Iowa City High in the championship to earn the substate crown and a spot in the state quarterfinals. The Spartans will face Dubuque Hempstead on Monday at 3 p.m. at Bettendorf High School for the right to get to Iowa City and the last four.
Drobot said she played tennis for four years when she was younger but then did not pick up a racket at all for two years.
"I just realized that I wanted to play tennis while I was here," Drobot said. "I really did miss it. This was a good chance to play."
Drobot said the game in Europe is not all that different from here but added that tennis is not offered as a sport in high school. Drobot is from a town near Odessa, Ukraine, which is on the Black Sea.
"You can just go to the (tennis) club and practice," she said of any competition.
Pleasant Valley coach Eric Crawford said Drobot had to shake off the rust of not competing for two years but added she has made vast improvements since the beginning of the season two months ago. Crawford said he never has had a foreign exchange student play varsity tennis for him.
"She came in and tried to start where she left off and really hit the ball hard," Crawford said. "But that kind of play was inconsistent. It was about the fourth or fifth match (of the season) she started figuring out she can control the ball, I can hit where I want to and I can mix things up and not give away points. All of a sudden her level of tennis just took off. I am sure it is not the same kind of game she was playing two years ago, but it is much more consistent."
Crawford said it was good to have Drobot competing this season but added the whole team from spots five to nine were competitive and are a big reason why the Spartans are challenging for another state crown.
"It is a different kind of pressure from last season because now these players realize they have to keep their ground," he said. "It's a nice accomplishment (the sub-state title), but we have another big match on Monday."
Drobot joined teammates Lily Feldman (No. 1), Roshni Penmatcha (No. 2), Kayla Nutt (No. 3), Sophia Picchiotti (No. 4) and Aabha Joshi (No. 5) in sweeping all the singles matches in both duals, preventing the matches from advancing to doubles play.
Drobot now has team medals to go along with her Mississippi Athletic Conference championship at No. 6 singles. But that's not what she will remember when she returns home sometime later this summer.
"Going as a team to every competition and enjoying the experience with my teammates has been the best part," she said.
Bettendorf lost its substate semifinal to Iowa City High, 5-1, earlier in the day. Sydney Stout had the lone win for Bettendorf at No. 5 singles when she beat the Little Hawks' Jameson Reinke, 6-4, 6-2.