Boys
Individuals to watch
Jacob Panjwani, sr., Bettendorf: He was last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference champion at No. 2 singles, claimed a district singles title and placed seventh at the state tournament. Finished 19-3 in singles.
Dev Patel, sr., Camanche: Was a Class 1A state place winner two years ago in singles but an injury limited him a season ago. He should come into the season with plenty of confidence after an all-state basketball campaign.
Justin Sehlin, jr., Pleasant Valley: Occupied the No. 2 spot in PV's lineup and was 9-2 in singles before an injury sidelined him for the season. With Sriram Sugumaran graduated, Sehlin is expected to take over the top spot.
Andrew Shie, sr., Davenport Central: Finished second at the conference tournament in the No. 2 singles flight and teamed with brother Joseph to qualify for state in doubles. With Joseph gone, he'll step into No. 1 spot.
Teams to watch
Bettendorf: The Bulldogs return half of their lineup from last year's 20-2 squad that won the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament. Panjwani, Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin all won MAC singles titles and combined to go 48-3 at Nos. 2, 3 and 5 singles. Coach Matt Edwards said bottom half of lineup has to grow in skill and become more battle-tested. Bettendorf opens the season ranked fifth in Class 2A.
Davenport North: The Wildcats had one of the best seasons in program history, finishing with a winning dual record and reaching the Round of 16 in 2A team competition. North has three of its six starters back in Spencer Wakeland, Carter Josund and Nate Williams. Josund and Williams reached the semis of the MAC tournament last year at Nos. 4 and 6 singles.
Pleasant Valley: Coach Randy Brockhage's team saw its MAC title streak come to an end last spring, but PV edged Bettendorf in substate final to reach the state's final four. The Spartans, ranked sixth in 2A, return three varsity starters -- Sehlin, Nathan Wong and Kiran Marla. Junior move-in Muneeb Nadeem of Waukee likely will start the year No. 3. Freshman Pratheek Botlaguduru and senior Mark Kessler are pegged at Nos. 4 and 6.
Key dates
April 24 -- Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
May 3-4 -- MAC tournament
May 10 -- Class 1A/2A district meet
May 19 -- Substate team tennis
May 25-26 -- 1A/2A individual state tournament
Girls
Individuals to watch
Ellie Cahill, sr., Muscatine: Placed fourth at the conference tournament at No. 3 singles and was part of the No. 2 doubles squad that took third. She is just one of two returning starters for the Muskies.
Lily Feldman, sr., Pleasant Valley: Headed to play tennis at Division III Skidmore in upstate New York, Feldman is a three-time state place winner in singles. She'll be the Spartans' top player for a fourth straight year.
Kiersten Housenga, sr., Clinton: Earned second team all-MAC accolades in singles last season after finishing fourth at No. 2 singles. She qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in doubles.
Lydiah Kennedy, jr., Bettendorf: Played No. 3 singles for the Bulldogs a year ago and reached the semifinals of the conference tournament. She earned honorable mention all-MAC accolades.
Teams to watch
Assumption: The Knights probably don't have the firepower to challenge PV or Clinton at the top, but they have the chance to be the best of the rest in the MAC. Assumption has its Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 from last season back in Sydney Johnson, Caroline Bush, Lauren Dilulio and Megan Goldermann. It also has a couple of promising freshmen in Faith Resnick and Azalia Snell.
Clinton: The River Queens have been a fixture in the top three of the MAC for the past 30 seasons. They should continue that run with four returning letterwinners -- Housenga, Kaitlynn Green, Kaylee Camp and Lacy Pickney. Freshman Mackenzie Lange is expected to challenge for a spot in the top six.
Pleasant Valley: Coach Eric Crawford's squad had a perfect season last year. It went 18-0 in duals and capped it with a Class 2A team championship. In addition to Feldman, PV returns Roshni Penmatcha (No. 4 last year) and Kayla Nutt (No. 5) from its lineup. Those three were 74-8 in singles. Crawford has a logjam for the last three singles spots, with as many as seven girls in the mix.
Key dates
April 21 -- North Scott Invitational
May 7-8 -- MAC tournament at North Scott
May 17 -- 1A/2A individual regional tournament
May 31-June 1 -- 1A/2A individual state tournament
June 2 -- Team state tournament
