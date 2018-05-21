Sophie Picchiotti admitted she was lackadaisical Monday afternoon.
After comfortably winning the first set of her match against Dubuque Hempstead's Grace Bortscheller, she got too excited and found herself reeling.
So when the No. 4 singles player in the Pleasant Valley lineup was tied 3-3 in the second set, the senior changed her game plan and took control.
Picchiotti won the final three games for the 6-0, 6-3 victory that clinched the state quarterfinal match for the Spartans, defeating the Mustangs 5-0 to return to the state semifinals for the fourth straight year at Bettendorf High School.
"I just realized I needed to focus," Picchiotti said. "She was pushing me back and I was like I need to start pushing her back."
Using her forehand slice early in the second set, the senior ditched that and went back to ground strokes to break the tie.
PV coach Eric Crawford enjoyed the performance from a player in her first year on the varsity.
"Sophie a lot of times, it's concentration level and she has the tendency to get into cruise control," Crawford said. "She's got the ability to say 'OK, enough of that' and buckle down and not lose points and able to right the ship."
Picchiotti wasn't the only senior for Pleasant Valley (14-0) who had to win multiple games in a row.
Roshni Penmatcha found herself down a game in the second set against Erin Connelly, but responded by winning four in a row for a 6-3, 6-3 straight set triumph.
"I kind of had to block it all out, hit good shots," Penmatcha said. "My forehand slice is the shot I rely on when I'm nervous. It's kind of a defensive shot, but I can use it as offense, too."
Lily Feldman earned her 100th career win with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Kayla Nutt (No. 3) and Amanda Drobot (No. 6) also won in straight sets for the Spartans.
PV has gone into the championship the past three years and Penmatcha sees no reason why this season won't be the fourth.
"I don't know what's going to happen, but we're going to leave it all out on the court," she said.
The Spartans will be joined by another undefeated team in Iowa City on June 2.
Iowa City West took care of business against an upstart Clinton side 5-0 to move to 18-0 on the year.
The River Queens fell in straight sets in four of the six singles matches. Kylie Housenga forced a tie break third set against Meg Moreland before falling 10-6.
Still, with only three seniors on the team, head coach Cindy Rasche was happy with how they competed.
"Just making it to the final eight says a lot about these girls," Rasche said. "We battled hard and I don't think anybody has to go home feeling like they didn't do what they should've."
Crawford compared this year's version of PV to the 2015 team that started the stretch of dominance.
"Maybe the expectations at the beginning of the year weren't for sure we go to state, it was that same idea," Crawford said. "I think people are surprised after losing a 2, 3 and 6 player that we're going to be back in the final four again.
"It shows how much depth we have."
And while Pleasant Valley come into the semifinals as the defending champions with a target on their back, they see that as more motivation.
"That kind of stuff amps up our team," Picchiotti said. "I wouldn't say we're nervous, but mostly happy just to have the opportunity to go play teams that work harder."