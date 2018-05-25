Boys tennis
Sehlin, Bettendorf duo in semis: Pleasant Valley's Justin Sehlin and the Bettendorf doubles team of Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin reached the semifinals of the Iowa Class 2A state tournament Friday in Cedar Rapids.
Sehlin, seeded third in the singles draw, beat John Kim of Ames, 6-0, 6-0, in the opener and David Lu of Dowling Catholic, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
He'll take his 22-1 record into this morning's semifinal against second-seeded Rami Hemaiden of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
In doubles, Singh and Porubcin, seeded third, upended an Iowa City West team 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Singh and Porubcin rolled 6-0, 6-3 over Ames' Nate Withers and Nick Matthews.
Singh and Porubcin meet second-seeded Ben Hediger and Luke VanDoslear of Linn-Mar in the semifinals today.
Bettendorf's Jacob Panjwani lost top-seed Tim Ellis of Ames in the opener, but regrouped with two consolation wins. He can finish as high as fifth place with two wins Saturday.
Pleasant Valley's doubles team of Muneeb Wadeem and Nathan Wong lost in the opening round, battled back to win a match in the consolations before getting eliminated by an Ankeny Centennial team in a super tiebreak.
In Class 1A at Waterloo, the Camanche doubles team of Dev Patel and Mason Holstein finished 1-2. After dropping a 7-6, 6-3 decision to the top-seeded team from Waverly-Shell Rock, Patel and Holstein won a consolation match before falling to a Glenwood team.
Cramps end state run for Moline's Khalafallah: Shaddy Khalafallah was locked in a tight second set with Hinsdale Central's Danny Schmelka when the Moline senior felt his legs lock up with cramps.
Khalafallah ended up retiring in the 2A fifth round consolation bracket match to finish the Illinois state tournament in a tie for 13th.
He began his day by falling in the Round of 16 to Loyola Academy's Alan Arocho, 6-1, 6-2. He bounced back with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory over Glenbrook South's Rohan Gupta before facing off against Schmelka.
In 1A, Alleman's Joey Miller saw his state tournament end in his first round of the day, a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Kyele Mossman of Teutopolis.
Girls soccer
Assumption 1, Iowa City Regina 0: Assumption, ranked first in Class 1A, managed only one goal against eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina on Friday, but one was enough.
Sully Kelly broke the scoreless tie in the 79th minute and Assumption completed the shutout win.