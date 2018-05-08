ELDRIDGE -- It was really a matter of when, not if, for the Pleasant Valley girls tennis team.
With girls in all nine championship flights Tuesday, it took less than 90 minutes for the Spartans to clinch their fifth straight Mississippi Athletic Conference title in windy conditions at North Scott High School. The Spartans won seven of the nine flights to earn 25 points to finish ahead of Clinton's 16.5 points.
The Spartans also took seven of the nine flights last year before embarking on a state championship run.
"Anytime you have to compete to win, that's a good thing. You're always going to learn from that experience," Spartan head coach Eric Crawford said. "This run has been incredible ... the last couple of years it's been more expected but being a front-runner isn't always easy to do."
The Spartans started off the day with a No. 1 doubles win by Lily Feldman and Kayla Nutt. They clinched the title with a No. 2 doubles victory by Roshni Penmatcha and Aabha Joshi, a contested 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win over Assumption's Lauren Dilulio and Julia Thomas.
"Aabha's an amazing player and she really steps up when we're playing amazing teams," Penmatcha said. "We work really well together, we communicate and I can give her advice because I've been here before and then she can always pump me up."
The doubles success carried over to singles as the Spartans won five of the six flights, highlighted by Feldman's third straight MAC title at No. 1 singles.
Feldman rolled through the tournament, earning a 6-0, 6-1 win over Clinton's Kiersten Housenga. The one game she dropped in the second set was the only one all tournament for the Pleasant Valley senior.
Feldman can turn her sights onto an individual state title, the one accolade that has eluded her in her career.
"It gives me some great confidence going into the postseason after this tournament and recognize what I did wrong today and improve on it," Feldman said. "Today I was just working on new things and working on different patterns. My serves were really good, I think I only double-faulted once and I thought I moved her around really well and closed at the net, which is rare for me."
Penmatcha also went out on top with a 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) win over Assumption's Lauren Dilulio.
In the No. 3 singles, Spartan sophomore Kayla Nutt earned a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 win over Assumption's Caroline Bush.
In the No. 5 singles final, Joshi defeated Assumption's Julia Thomas 6-2, 6-2 and Spartan classmate Amanda Drobot won in No. 6 singles, beating Clinton's Kylie Housenga 6-2, 6-2.
Perhaps the two closest matches came in the two matches PV lost, both coming to Clinton.
Mackenzie Lange and Kylie Housenga denied PV a chance at a doubles sweep to start the day. The River Queen pair lost the first set in No. 3 doubles 4-6 but took the second set 6-3 and held a 9-4 lead in the super tiebreak before the PV duo of Sophia Picchiotti and Julia Hillman rallied to tie it at 9-9. Both teams battled back and forth before Lange and Housenga pulled out a 16-14 win.
"We just made sure to stay focused and keep each other supported and make sure we're both focused and on the game," said Lange, who battled through injury to finish third in the No. 5 singles. "Making sure nobody was mad at each other and we were trying our hardest."
In the No. 4 singles, River Queen junior Lacy Pickney defeated Picchiotti 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in the last match of the tournament.
Those two wins helped Clinton grab second place by two points over Assumption, which finished third with 14.5 points.
"I was just telling myself I knew I could do it and I just had to actually go out there and do it," Pickney said. "I'm hoping we can pull through and go to state this year as a team and individually."