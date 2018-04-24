Pleasant Valley tennis player Justin Sehlin had painful memories of facing Bettendorf in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual last season.
During the match against the Spartans' biggest rival and playing at No. 2 singles, Sehlin suffered a fractured left foot during the match. It not only retired him for his match against the Bulldogs, it retired him for the rest of his sophomore season.
Sehlin was able to put together much better memories Tuesday against the Bulldogs. He recorded a solid win at No. 1 singles over Bettendorf's Jacob Panjwani and then teamed up with Kiran Marla for a victory at No. 2 doubles for the host Spartans. It helped lead PV to the 6-3 dual meet victory over Bettendorf.
Sehlin was facing Bettendorf's Yash Singh last season in a 4-4 match in the first set when he rushed the net. Sehlin said his foot basically 'shattered.' But he actually did not retire, playing four more points on his injured foot and won two of the points.
It was the end of a rough season that also saw him miss the first few weeks of the tennis season with an illness. Sehlin said it took three months to recover from the injury that also required surgery.
"I was starting to play better, had just come back from being sick and then I broke my foot. It was frustrating," he said.
Sehlin gutted out a 7-5 win over Panjwani in an opening set that took an hour and 15 minutes. After getting the victory, the momentum shifted toward the Spartans junior who went on to win the second set, 6-1.
"At the end of first set, I was just able to come up with some shots," Sehlin said of the marathon first set. "I had a little bit more left than Jacob in the second set. I kind of settled into playing a better style (in the second). Early on, I was leaving too many balls short and also trying to go for too much instead of finding the happy medium. I started to find a comfort level in the second set."
Spartans coach Randy Brockhage said Sehlin is showing leadership qualities for a Spartans team that is undefeated overall at 7-0 and undefeated in the MAC with conference matches against Davenport West and Davenport Central remaining.
"He worked really hard to get back to this level, especially after what happened last year," Brockhage said. "He gives credit to his teammates and goes about his business."
After his singles win over Panjwani, Sehlin and Marla took down Panjwani and partner Ethan Herrmann, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
"It's always a confidence boost when we can beat a good team like Bettendorf," Sehlin said.
The Spartans had too much depth in the lower singles play for a young Bulldog squad. Marla won his match at No. 4 singles while Pratheek Botlaguduru was victorious at No. 5 singles. Mark Kessler helped PV to lead 4-2 after singles when he won at No. 6 singles.
"When you look across the state, a lot of teams have good players but to have depth usually is the big difference," Brockhage said. "Having the MAC tournament next week, it also sets up some good seeds for us."
Bettendorf's highlights were provided by Singh and Jozef Porubcin. Singh rallied for a win at No. 2 singles for the Bulldogs (7-2 overall, 6-1 MAC) after being down a set and losing 5-4 in the second set to Nathan Wong. Singh won three straight games to claim the second set, 7-5, then won the tiebreaking third set with another three straight wins for the 6-3 victory.
"I started to string some points together and then there was a big momentum shift," Singh said of the rally. "There is a snowball effect that happens when you get going. After winning the second set, I was feeling really good and really confident with my serves and volleys. Tennis being such a momentum sport, it was big to be able to win (the second set) and kind of start over in the third."
Porubcin had the other victory for the Bulldogs at No. 3 singles, taking down Muneeb Nadeem, 6-4, 6-1. Porubcin and Singh then combined at No. 1 doubles to beat Wong and Nadeem, 6-3, 6-3.
Bulldogs coach Matt Edwards said he was fairly pleased with how his team performed as Bettendorf was finishing a tough stretch that saw them lose to the No. 1 team in the state, Linn-Mar, then score a solid win over Moline before falling to the Spartans, who are ranked fifth in Class 2A. All of these matches came in the last 16 days.
"PV was a just a little deeper than us," Edwards said. "I know this was going to be a challenge for us. This is a journey for us and we are going to see PV at MAC, then districts, then substate but it is always fun to take on Pleasant Valley."