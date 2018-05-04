ELDRIDGE — After a four-year run at the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Pleasant Valley boys tennis team saw Bettendorf wrestle the title away from them last year.
The Spartans regained control Friday afternoon.
In what turned out to be nine championship matches between the crosstown rivals, PV prevailed in seven to claim its fifth league title in the last six years at North Scott.
"This was a lot about redemption," Spartan No. 2 player Nathan Wong said. "It was a pretty big motto for us, especially since we're undefeated coming into this.
"We lost MAC pretty handily, so switching the tables on them this year was really nice to do."
PV clinched the championship after singles titles from Justin Sehlin (No. 1), Wong, Muneeb Nadeem (No. 4), Pratheek Botlaguduru (No. 5) and Alex Kessler (No. 6).
The Spartans added titles at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to finish with 25 points, five clear of Bettendorf. Davenport North was third with 9.5 points, the program's highest MAC finish in more than a decade.
"MAC is an important thing," Sehlin said. "That's one of the things we like to do every year. To come back after last year where we had a lot of injuries and pull out some tight matches, it is pretty big."
Sophomore Jozef Porubcin was a bright spot for the Bulldogs. Porubcin upended Kiran Marla 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles final. He also teamed with Yash Singh for a title at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-2.
Otherwise, Bettendorf couldn't scratch out any wins against a deep PV squad.
Sehlin pulled out a super tiebreak over Jacob Panjwani at No. 1 singles. The Spartans won in straight sets at 2, 4, 5 and 6.
"The depth is something we've been pretty fortunate with," PV and MAC coach of the year Randy Brockhage said. "When you have a strong one, it helps everybody else out."
For the sixth straight season, PV had the champion at the top flight.
Charlie Humes claimed four straight titles, and Sriram Sugumaran followed with a championship last year before Sehlin collected a 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4) victory.
"It is an honor to carry on their legacy," Sehlin said.
Sehlin was the aggressor in the first set, but Panjwani seized control midway through the second to even the match. In the 10-point super tiebreak, Sehlin jumped to a big lead and finished it off.
Sehlin might not have the pedigree of Humes or Sugumaran, but he is a fiery competitor.
"It is a blessing and a curse," Sehlin said. "Sometimes I go a little bit too far, but it is a big part of my game. I don't always hit the best shots, but I always try for every ball, and I go after everything. It is a big part of how I play."
It is a quality that Brockhage admires about Sehlin.
"He's a smart tennis player, a good tennis player, and he's put in all the work," Brockhage said.
Wong lost to Singh in the teams' dual meet less than two weeks ago. He cruised in the first set Friday and had a sizable lead in the second.
Singh rallied to within 5-4, but Wong closed it out.
"I kind tensed up in that second set," Wong said. "I had to get my mind right and settle down. I started under-hitting and then over-hitting. I just had to calm down and play smart."
Central finished fourth in the team race and Muscatine was fifth. The Blue Devils were without their top player in Andrew Shie, who is sidelined with a foot injury.
Teams shift their focus to next week's district tournament. The majority of the Class 2A MAC schools will be at Bettendorf High School.
"This helps with our confidence," Sehlin said. "It is good for our confidence knowing we can pull these matches out."