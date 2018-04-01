Lily Feldman has achieved a great deal on the tennis court the past three seasons for Pleasant Valley.
She has been the school's No. 1 player since her freshman year.
She has collected more than 70 singles victories, claimed two Mississippi Athletic Conference singles titles at the top flight, won regional crowns and been a three-time state place winner in singles.
Just last June, she was instrumental in PV's first state team championship.
So as Feldman gears up for the final act of her storied high school career, there is only one item left to chase -- a state singles championship.
It has proven to be very elusive.
Feldman has reached the semifinal round each of the past three years. She took second as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and third as a junior.
"I'm just wanting to find some confidence," Feldman said. "I think the last few years, I've had that confidence going into the state tournament but the pressure is so high there.
"My goal is to just play with as much passion and confidence as I possibly can because this is my last chance."
Feldman has tried not to let that pressure crowd her mind.
"As much as you try and block it out, it still does when you get in that moment," she said. "Whoever can handle the pressure the best will do it."
Bettendorf's Emilia Porubcin and Cedar Rapids Prairie's Val Caro, the top two finishers last season, have graduated.
Coach Eric Crawford felt Feldman handled the nerves better last spring, but dropped a three-setter to Caro in the semifinals.
For most in Iowa, high school is the finality of competitive tennis. Feldman is going to continue her career at Division III powerhouse Skidmore College in upstate New York.
"If we can get her to think this is the end of this chapter but only the start of the next career and keep the focus on continually improving, I think she can play a little more relaxed (at state)," Crawford said.
Sure, an individual title would cap an illustrious four-year run at PV. Even if it doesn't happen, Feldman said her career has been fulfilling.
Besides establishing lifelong friendships and her name etched in PV's record book, she had the opportunity to celebrate a team championship last year.
"I never thought something like that would happen," Feldman said.
Feldman is one of three starters back for the Spartans this spring along with Roshni Penmatcha and Kayla Nutt.
"(Lily) is just so dependable and really helps our entire team feel confident," Penmatcha said. "She always roots everybody on and she is such a great teammate.
"She just works so hard at it and is always challenging herself."
Tennis has been in Feldman's bloodlines.
Her second cousin is Max Eisenbud, who played college tennis at Purdue and is the agent for pros Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys.
"Watching those girls have really inspired me," she said.
Still, tennis wasn't her only sport growing up. She also was a talented soccer player and dabbled with running and softball.
Tennis and soccer, though, were her favorites. And with both being in the spring season, she had to make a choice after eighth grade.
"I knew I would have more success in tennis," she admitted.
Feldman said tennis has been more than victories, championships and medals. It has strengthened her character and improved her leadership qualities, traits that will extend into the next phase of her life.
"I've become much more independent," she said.
An honors student in the classroom, Feldman plans to study international relations and minor in economics. She'll be within three hours of New York City, Boston and Montreal, Canada.
She eventually might do something with law.
"I'm not sure yet, maybe something with the government," she said. "I'm a big human rights activist. I want to change the world.
"It's great to get involved with what's going on with the world. It's interesting to debate and hear every point of view and get into the community more."
First, Feldman wants to savor her final high school tennis season.
She spent considerable time in the offseason working on her serve. She also concentrated on improving her flexibility.
Feldman battled a back injury for the final month of the season last spring.
"I wasn't much of a stretcher until last year when I had that minor injury," she said. "I've worked a lot on strengthening my back in the weight room. It has definitely helped with my shots and my flexibility."
Crawford hopes Feldman can have the individual conclusion in June like his team experienced last year.
The Spartans were state runners-up the previous two seasons before breaking through.
"We've got to use that kind of team experience for her individual experience," Crawford said. "She's always proved herself, on and off the court.
"Hopefully, she can lean on all those experiences she's had and play well at the right time."