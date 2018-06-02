IOWA CITY — The Pleasant Valley girls tennis team could not make it a fourth consecutive trip to the state championship dual.
Yet, the Spartans did conclude their season with a victory.
After dropping a 5-1 dual to Ames in the semifinals Saturday morning, PV regrouped with a 5-2 win over Dowling Catholic to capture third place at the Class 2A team tournament held at the Hawkeye Tennis Center.
It capped a stellar four-year run for PV's senior class. The Spartans were 66-3 in duals, earned a state championship, two runner-up finishes and a third along with four Mississippi Athletic Conference dual and tournament team titles.
Lily Feldman, a four-year state place winner in singles, finished her high school career with a pair of singles wins and teamed with senior Sophia Picchiotti for the clinching point in the third-place match.
In the semifinal, Feldman accounted for PV's only win with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Ames' top player Arunadee Fernando. The Spartans lost a super tiebreak at No. 2 singles while Ames recorded straight-set wins at Nos. 3, 4 and 5.
The singles match at No. 6 was not completed because Ames' top doubles team of Fernando and Lauren Couves clinched the fifth team point of the dual.
Feldman, Aabha Joshi, Amanda Drobot and Roshni Penmatcha had singles wins against Dowling.
PV will have to replace half of its varsity lineup next spring. In addition to Feldman and Picchiotti, Penmatcha is a senior.