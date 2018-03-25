They might not have one superstar who can score a maximum 40 team points at state. They might not have the established depth and experience like previous seasons. They might not be the decisive favorite like years past.
But even without middle distance queen Joy Ripslinger and sprinter Jasmine Harris, doubt Davenport Assumption’s girls track and field team at your own peril this spring.
“People might overlook us this year just because we’ve lost so much talent,” sprinter Carly King said. “We know we still have a lot of dominance and strength. We’re going to be just as competitive this year.”
Assumption became the first girls’ track and field program in Iowa to claim five consecutive state championships last May. Without Ripslinger, many across the state believe the Knights’ reign will end.
Coach Tim O’Neill’s team still has plenty of firepower. It graduated 48.25 points with Ripslinger and Harris, but brings back 43.25.
King was among the top three in the 100, 200 and 400 last year at state. Julia Schumacher had top-seven finishes in the 800 and 1,500. Sprinters Mary Grace Carroll, Lea Nelson, Natalie Moore, Olivia Lansing and Peyton Hanley were instrumental on relays.
“We want to prove those people who want to see us fail or don’t think we can do it wrong,” Carroll said. “Just because we lost Joy and Jasmine, we didn’t lose our whole team. We want to show them we’re going to reload and be ready come May.”
The margin for error will be much smaller.
Pella returns 65 points, the most of any team in Class 3A. Benton Community, Assumption, Dubuque Wahlert and Decorah are next in line, all between 38 and 44 points.
“It is going to be difficult,” Nelson said. “When we get to state, we’ll have to put everything on the line.
“It is almost kind of more exciting. The adrenaline starts rushing and your heart starts pounding. It is going to be a close race.”
There is a lot that can transpire between now and May. Which teams are healthy? Which teams have an underclassman or two emerge?
For Assumption, it starts with self-belief.
King, Schumacher, Nelson and Carroll have thrived and competed on the blue oval in Des Moines multiple times. It is getting the younger girls to trust their talents and be ready for the moment.
“Sometimes we doubt ourselves,” Carroll said, “and that’s going to happen with every successful team. You’re going to doubt if you’re going to live up to the team before you. Once we start believing we can do it, and the coaches know that we have the talent, the possibilities are endless.”
Erin McMullen, Taylor Quick and Laney Fitzpatrick are among several of the new names who could make an immediate impact. Grace Rohlf figures to be a key piece in the 800.
At the Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls earlier this month, Assumption had top-12 finishes (all classifications) in six events.
“We definitely have some freshmen and sophomores who are gonna pop up and show people what they can do,” Carroll said. “We need some help on the relay side of things, and there are definitely some girls who are going to show what they’ve got.”
King is at the forefront of Assumption’s success. She won the 60-meter dash at the Dickinson Relays and accounted for 22 team points in her three individual events at state last year.
The 100, 200 and 400 will be part of her event schedule again this spring.
“It always has been my goal to win all three of those events (at state),” she said. “I had a little bit of a messy season last year with injuries. I’m focused in this year, and I’m ready to accomplish my goals.”
If King can achieve her individual goals, it puts Assumption in a favorable position to accomplish the ultimate goal.
Ames (1986-91) and Iowa City High (1992-97) each won six straight boys titles. Assumption can match that feat in May.
“Five was so amazing,” Nelson said, “but six would truly be incredible. We’re all pushing toward that in the end.”