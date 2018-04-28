DES MOINES — Lea Nelson, Laney Fitzpatrick, Olivia Lansing and Carly King had run together only one time in the 1,600 relay this season before Saturday’s final at the Drake Relays.
The quartet clicked well for Davenport Assumption's girls track and field team.
Assumption ran a season-best 3 minutes, 56.18 seconds to finish as runner-up to Southeast Polk.
“It is really exciting to get under 4 minutes,” King said. “That’s always our goal. We don’t want to be mediocre. We want to go out there and put out impressive times and compete with the field.
“We’re happy with that time.”
King finished the weekend with three medals. She won the 100 on Friday in a school-record 11.99 seconds, ran a leg on Assumption’s fourth place 800 relay and closed with a 55.46 anchor in the 1,600 relay.
“It just builds confidence knowing I can go out and run times like this in an open event,” King said. “Just to be able to race and move up some spots when needed, that is the most important part.”
It was the first chance for Fitzpatrick, a freshman, to run on the blue oval at Drake.
“It is a really neat experience to be part of,” she said.
Assumption posted a time of 4:00.38 in Friday’s preliminaries with the same four runners. The Knights changed up the order, moving Nelson to the lead leg and shifting Lansing from anchor to the third spot.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a hard race,” Nelson said. “It was the goal to run better than we did the last time. We did that.”
Pleasant Valley finished Saturday with two medals in relays.
After a disappointing showing in the shuttle hurdle relay in the morning session, the Spartans rebounded with a fifth-place finish in the 400 relay and closed with a sixth in the 1,600 relay.
The 400 relay, consisting of Kira and Adrea Arthofer, Harmony Creasy and Amaria Kirby, ran a season-best 48.96 seconds. Linn-Mar clipped Dubuque Wahlert for the win, 48.18 to 48.30.
Freshman Emily Wood joined the Arthofer sisters and Creasy on the 1,600 relay that finished in 4:02.46.
PV received 12th-place finishes from Clare Basala (400 hurdles) and the 3,200 relay of Abby Riley, Basala, Mallory Lafever and Maddy Minard.
Linn-Mar's Payton Wensel, who finished the weekend with three wins and a runner-up finish, broke former Davenport North star AG Bradford's Drake Relays record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:00.25.