It has been a turbulent spring for Davenport Assumption's girls track and field program.
Besides battling the weather elements like every other program across the state, the Knights have fought through an assortment of injuries.
Sprinter Carly King has been slowed by a hamstring injury. Distance runner Julia Schumacher was on crutches during Saturday's Assumption Coed Invitational and is sidelined indefinitely.
"I feel like we're limping through things right now," coach Tim O'Neill said. "Typically, we've had a lot of boxes checked by this point, in terms of Drake (Relays) qualifying and other things.
"Once we get back healthy, I think we're going to be as competitive as ever."
King, competing in just her second outdoor meet of the season, posted a meet record to prevail in the 200 meters (25.13 seconds) and ran a leg on the Knights' victorious 1,600 relay.
Decorah, powered by seven victories, claimed the 14-team title at Augustana College with 129 points. Sterling was second with 93 points and Rochelle Township took third with 62.
Assumption was sixth with 44 points despite limiting many of its top athletes to just a couple events.
"We have a lot to overcome this season, especially with the injuries with our current team," King said. "We're really going to have to dig deep."
O'Neill, whose program has won the last five Class 3A state championships, is confident his team can eventually get there.
"It hasn't been as easy as it appeared in the past," he said, "but it is OK to have adversity and see how we fight through it. We've been lucky we haven't had too much of that in the past, so we'll see what we're made of."
Dubuque Wahlert was the champion in the boys division with 158 points. Dubuque Hempstead snatched second (119) and Waterloo East was third (64).
Easton Valley senior Michael Parker accounted for both boys wins among the local competitors.
Parker anchored the River Hawks to a title in the sprint medley relay in 1:40.32 and later collected a win in the 400 hurdles (1:01.37).
It was Parker's first 400 hurdles race of his career.
"I was kind of skeptical when my coach suggested it, but he's been coaching for a long time," Parker said. "He knows talent when he sees it.
"I wish I had somebody with me because I'm the type of person when somebody is next to me, I've got to beat them."
Parker is using track and field as preparation for the next phase of his life. After graduation next month, Parker plans to join the Army. He'll begin basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in early June.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I've wanted to be in the Army," he said. "Track is kind of my training regimen for it."
Rochelle's Jacie Wyatt and Dubuque Wahlert's Alden Kuntz were named the meet's most outstanding performers.
Aided by a tailwind in the closing 100 meters, King made her first outdoor 200 of the season a success. She broke a record that had stood since 2003.
"My first 200 back, I was very happy with that time," she said. "It was comforting knowing coming off that long curve we would have a pretty good wind at our back."
O'Neill said the Knights have been cautious in bringing King — also a soccer player — back into the fold.
Saturday was a positive step in blustery and sub-40 degree temperatures.
"We're not going to over-race her at this point," O'Neill said. "She's put in an incredible amount of training during the offseason. She's very fit, so she won't lose that fitness. We've just got to get her back race ready."
King teamed with Lea Nelson, Laney Fitzpatrick and Erin McMullen for the 1,600 relay win in 4:05.56. It was the first time the quartet had run together this spring.
"I'm very excited about that group," King said. "We have shown a lot of potential through other relays and individual events."
Clinton's Alexis Laufenberg was the only other Quad-City area winner. She secured the discus crown with a throw of 114 feet, 3 inches.
Orion's Danielle Taets was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 400 hurdles.