DES MOINES — The Bettendorf boys track and field team’s 1,600 relay did not defend its Drake Relays title Saturday afternoon.
Still, the Bulldogs didn’t leave Drake Stadium completely empty-handed.
Powered by a blistering 46.6 anchor from junior Darien Porter, Bettendorf established a school record of 3 minutes, 19.01 seconds to finish second place in the final event of the weekend.
“We accomplished a lot here,” Porter said, “and I’m pretty proud how we ran.”
When Porter received the baton, the Bulldogs were in fourth place and about 2 ½ seconds behind the leader.
Porter passed two competitors and caught Waukee anchor Zachary Eaton with about 120 meters left. The two were neck-and-neck down the final straightway before Eaton edged out Porter.
“I knew it was going to be a great race,” Porter said. “I just ran out of energy, lost my form a little and allowed him to slip away from me.”
The 46.6 anchor was the fastest of Porter’s career and came on the heels of a 47.2 on Friday night in the preliminaries. The state record in the open 400 is 47.1 by Iowa City High’s Calvin Davis. Porter, an Iowa State football recruit, will take a shot at that mark next month.
“Really impressive,” teammate Brendan Scott said. “Darien always has been a role model on the team. A 46.6 is definitely something you don’t see every day.”
MeKou Smith-Reed and Demari Nicholson joined Scott and Porter on the relay. The 3:19.01 eclipsed the 3:20.61 the Bulldogs ran at last year’s Relays.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Smith-Reed said. “The competition makes you want to run harder.”
Pleasant Valley’s Konnor Sommer earned his second medal of the weekend with a third-place finish in the 1,600. Sommer ran a career-best 4:18.47 to follow up Thursday's fifth place in the 3,200.
Boxed in for the first two laps, Sommer worked his way to the outside and actually moved into the lead on the third lap. Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda eventually out-kicked Ankeny Centennial's Camden Cox and Sommer for his second win of the weekend.
“The third lap, I knew I had to push it,” Sommer said. “I went as hard as I could. I didn’t win, but I think it paid off by doing that.
“I wanted to get the (white) flag, but I knew those guys were really good. I’m happy with third place.”
Sommer ran on PV’s 3,200 relay on Saturday morning. He was ecstatic about coming back on tired legs and setting a personal mark.
“Before the race I was feeling really nervous and queasy,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to get out there and compete. This definitely gives me confidence and shows I’m ready for the rest of the season.”
Davenport Central’s Will Reemtsma collected his first Drake medal with a fourth-place showing in the 400 hurdles. In just his first season in the event, the junior crossed the finish line in a personal-best 53.83 seconds.
“The goal was to get a medal so I’m very pleased,” Reemtsma said. “It feels great to be accomplished and beat your goals.”
Reemtsma made a strong move in the final 100-plus meters to finish inside the top five.
“The last 100 to 150 I just told myself, ‘This is what you’re made of, why you’re in this race,’” Reemtsma said. “It is a pure guts race. I just love it so much because not many people can do it.”
Davenport West’s 3,200 relay, making its first appearance at Drake in at least 20 years, finished in 13th place. The quartet of Andrew Wright, Cory Hinton, Mike Anfinson and Keenan Dolan clocked in at 8:16.96, a little more than 9 seconds off its qualifying time.
“We got a little nervous,” Dolan said. “I think there was a little bit of shock. It is eye-opening for us, but I think we’ll be ready next time when we come back for state. We’ll be a little more prepared for the big crowds.”