Darien Porter and his classmates had just started grade school the last time somebody other than Pleasant Valley claimed a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship in boys track and field.
After an 11-year run at the top, the Spartans were supplanted by their crosstown rival Thursday night.
Thanks to four victories from Porter and sprinter Leo Desequiera, Bettendorf prevailed in a tightly bunched three-team race with 152 points at Spartan Stadium. PV was second at 135.5 and Davenport West took third at 117.5.
"It is a really special thing to bring a MAC title back to Bettendorf," Porter said. "We've been working really hard up to this point of the season, and the results are finally paying off.
"We pretty much loaded up on everything today. This was important to the coaches and our team to win this meet."
With the conference meet falling a week after the emotions of the Drake Relays and a week before the state-qualifying meet, there often can be a hangover for teams and individuals.
The Bulldogs were all in on this one.
Porter swept the 200 and 400 meters along with anchoring the sprint medley and 1,600 relays to victories. Desequiera won the 100 and was part of the victorious 400, 800 and sprint medley relays.
"This whole week, our coach's main goal was to win MAC," senior Demari Nicholson said after running on two winning relays and taking the 400 hurdles. "It is definitely a blessing being a senior this year to have a MAC championship team.
"It feels good to take that away from PV and make our coaches proud."
Porter ran 22.30 in the 200 and 48.79 in the 400. All three of his 400s on Thursday were in the 48-second range.
"It boosts my morale quite a bit knowing this is similar to our district," Porter said. "Right now, we're thinking about state."
Bettendorf won a meet-high eight events. It also had a pair of seconds and three thirds.
"We talk at the beginning of the year how it is a process," Bettendorf coach Dave Terronez said. "You're just trying to get better in March and April. Now, it is May, and it really is like a new season.
"We're still trying to peak for districts and state, but I'm really happy how the guys came through tonight."
PV posted five wins. Sam Hanna swept the discus (164-9) and shot put (51-10) while Konnor Sommer collected wins in the two distance events — 1,600 (4:29.73) and 3,200 (9:51.19).
"It is good to know I can throw well in the situations like this," Hanna said. "It is good to see the competition you're up against before districts."
The Spartans had won every MAC meet since 2007 before Thursday.
"It is definitely tough to take," Hanna said, "but we'll be fine, and we'll come back. We have some good underclassmen with potential, and we'll recover from this."
West captured four victories.
Tyler Williams anchored the Falcons to a season-best time in the shuttle hurdle relay (59.70) and later won the 110 high hurdles in 14.99 — matching a personal best.
"We've been going back and forth in that shuttle where somebody has a PR or a good split and somebody else doesn't run as well," he said. "We were all on decent pace tonight so that felt good."
Williams said the West coaching staff put a lot of energy into this meet. With Williams' two wins and victories from DJ Mosley (long jump) and the distance medley relay, West was in striking distance with about four events left.
"Our coach has been on our backs to push us in practice, and I sort of took that as motivation and put some extra work in myself," Williams said.
Muscatine's Tyler Olson followed his Drake Relays win in the 800 with a conference title in 1:58.22. He also was second in the 400 and ran on the Muskies' second place 1,600 relay.
"I've got a lot of confidence I can run more than one event at a good time next week," Olson said. "It was important to come back strong in that 800 after running the 400 a couple events earlier."
Davenport North's Alec Seifert won the high jump with a leap of 6-4.