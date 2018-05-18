DES MOINES — When Demari Nicholson competed in the 400 hurdles at the Drake Relays last month, he was disqualified.
Nicholson earned some redemption in his return to Drake Stadium on Friday.
The Bettendorf senior posted a career-best time of 52.79 seconds to place third at the Class 4A state meet.
“I’m very pleased with myself,” Nicholson said. “The coaches pushed me to have a clean race throughout the week. I’m pretty excited how it came out.”
Nicholson ran 54.05 at the Jesse Day Relays in mid-April but had not eclipsed that time until Friday.
Iowa City West’s Austin West followed up his 400 title Thursday with the championship in 52.23 seconds. Waukee’s Nolan Roethler edged Nicholson for second place by six-hundredths of a second.
“I’ve had a few races in the past where I could have been in the (52s), but I hit a couple hurdles,” Nicholson said. “I knew I had it in me.
“The race is definitely a mental thing. You know by that ninth or 10th hurdle everyone else is feeling the same way you are. You just have to finish your hardest.”
Davenport Central’s Will Reemtsma placed fifth in the event in 53.63 seconds. Reemtsma also qualified for Saturday’s final in the 110 hurdles with the seventh best preliminary time in 15.17.
Davenport West’s DJ Mosley collected a fourth-place medal in the long jump with a leap of 22-3 ½, just an inch and a half behind champion Terrell Jordan of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Mosley, a Minnesota State-Mankato football recruit, surpassed 22 feet on his last two attempts.
“I’m happy with what I did,” Mosley said. “I feel good. I can now say I’m a state medalist.”
Mosley scratched five times at the state-qualifying meet, but he was on the board for his final five jumps Friday.
“It was being more aggressive, getting that pop and extending at the end,” Mosley said. “It was really fun to compete today.”
North Scott’s Cole Graham, who won the state-qualifying meet with a jump of 21-10, equaled that to place sixth. It was Graham’s first state medal after missing track and field the past two seasons because of repeated concussions.
“I’m so satisfied,” Graham said. “I was going for 22 (feet) today, but I tied my PR. I’m pretty happy with the progression I made throughout the season.
“This just kind of shows my motivation. When I put my mind to something, I can really do it.”
Bettendorf’s Brendan Scott, Nicholson, Makou Smith-Reed and Darien Porter qualified for Saturday’s final in the 1,600 relay with the second quickest time in 3:19.02. Porter clocked a 47.1 split on the anchor.
Iowa City West leads the team race after 10 events with 51 points, 19 clear of West Des Moines Valley. Pleasant Valley is 10th with 16 points, and Bettendorf is 12th with 14.