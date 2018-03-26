Nobody really saw it coming. It was a major surprise at the time.
Seeded 20th out of 24 teams in the 1,600 relay at the Drake Relays last spring, Bettendorf was just thrilled to have an opportunity to compete against the state's best.
The Bulldogs left with a school record and white championship flag, a victory that has turned into a program-changer.
Behind quarter-mile standout Darien Porter, Bettendorf has gone from trying to qualify individuals and relays for state to the belief it can possibly challenge for a state team title this May.
"Drake was such a turn for our program last year," coach Dave Terronez said. "All of a sudden, expectations and confidence carried over to the state meet."
And that has extended into this spring.
Coming off a season in which it set five school records and finished just outside the top 10 at state, Bettendorf has more than 80 athletes in the program.
"That 4x4 last year sparked some things," junior Carter Bell said. "The name Bettendorf track is getting out there.
"I feel like we're capable of winning a state title this year."
Porter, an Iowa State football recruit, has been the catalyst.
The 6-foot-4 Porter is the defending Class 4A state champion in the 400 (48.24 seconds), anchored a sprint medley relay championship and the breakthrough win at the Drake Relays.
"I know there will be a target on my back all year," Porter said. "It doesn't scare me. I know how hard everyone else will be working to chase me down, but it pushes me more and motivates me to keep working."
Even with his name on the school record board in three different events and an individual title, Porter wants more.
Iowa City High's Calvin Davis has the all-time state record in the 400, a 47.01 in 2002.
"I really want to cement my legacy here," Porter said, "but I also want to get the younger guys better so they can carry this program on once the seniors and us juniors leave. We don't want this to be a two- or three-year show. We want Bettendorf to become a dynasty in track."
Just five years ago, Bettendorf scored only five points at the state meet and was not among the top 30.
"People know we're on the radar now," senior Demari Nicholson said.
Terronez said Porter's demeanor, work ethic and success has rubbed off on his teammates.
During last week's 300-meter workouts, the other quarter-milers were following Porter's lead.
"We're fortunate to have a kid leading our program who is humble, hard-working, doesn't miss (workouts) and doesn't talk back," Terronez said.
The Bulldogs have plenty surrounding Porter.
Nicholson also ran on that 1,600 relay along with finishing among the top 12 at state in the 400 and 400 hurdles.
Keshaun Baker has transferred in from Pleasant Valley. Baker, third in last year's 400, gives Bettendorf quite a trio in the 1,600 relay with Porter and Nicholson. He also could be another viable option in the 400 hurdles.
"He's not used to our workouts yet, but he's working hard and we're pushing him," Porter said. "He's going to do really great things to help us out this year. He's a big piece of our team."
The last spot in the 1,600 relay is uncertain. Or as Terronez puts it, "we're taking applications."
Brendan Scott, Ben Curry, Andrew Gerth, Ethan Clarke or possibly Bell are among those who could fill out the relay.
The Bulldogs ran a school-best 3:20.39 in the 1,600 relay last spring. Porter feels with the right combination, training and weather, the state record of 3:13.80 is in reach.
Bell was a state qualifier in the high jump and long jump last season.
Leo Desequeira and Austin Kalar lead the sprints while Mason Morris and Ben Wilson, key contributors on the football field, should help the relays.
Kalar qualified for the finals in the 60 meters at the Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls earlier this month.
Bettendorf has all four runners back from its state-qualifying 3,200 relay in Jackson Stamper, Cole Smith, Curry and Scott.
For Bettendorf to make a quantum leap and contend with West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny Centennial and Iowa City West, it'll need more points out of its sprint and distance groups.
"Can we get up there in the top five? Can we bring home a trophy?" Terronez said. "There are a lot of pieces to the jigsaw puzzle we still need to fit together, but we'll need guys like Keshaun, Demari, Brendan and our 4x8 group to step up for us.
"That's our goal."