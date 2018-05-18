DES MOINES — Calamus-Wheatland has thrived in cross country the past couple of falls. The Warriors are starting to build some credibility on the track, too.
After a run of three straight high jump titles by Cole Moeller, Cal-Wheat already has eclipsed its point total from each of those seasons with two top-five finishes in relays Friday at the Class 1A state meet.
Ray Venditti, Jon Kastantin, Tyler Rowold and Hunter Rickels ran a school-record 1 minute, 32.09 seconds to place third in the 800 relay. About two hours later, the Warriors were fifth in the distance medley relay with Venditti, Kastantin, Rickels and freshman Chase Knoche in 3:38.05.
“We’ve done a good job of getting our friends out for track,” Knoche said. “Our team has worked really hard in the offseason lifting weights and going on winter runs to make this a great track season.”
Cal-Wheat qualified in 10 events, a vast improvement from previous seasons. It has scored 11 points, tied for 12th.
The 800 relay improved by nearly a second and a half from what it ran at the conference meet earlier this month.
“That was way faster than I was expecting us to run,” Rickels said. “All the handoffs were so smooth. It was perfect.”
The Warriors faced a difficult challenge being in Lane 8.
“I made sure the guys knew before the race being in that lane, we have to finish all the way,” Rickels said. “Sometimes in that lane, you have the tendency to slow down when you see everyone else.
“We did a good job of pushing all the way through.”
Trenton Massner continued his exceptional weekend for Wapello.
After a third-place finish in Thursday’s 400, he took fourth in the high jump and ran the 400 leg on the Indians’ second-place distance medley relay.
Trace Howard, Ricky Pforts and Logan Belzer joined Massner to run a school-record time 3:34.61. Conference foe Pekin won in 3:31.49.
“The first two (medals) were by myself, so this means way more than the world to do it for these guys,” Massner said. “They’ve worked so hard all year, harder than me half the time. They deserve it.”
Central DeWitt couldn’t defend its championship in the Class 3A 1,600 medley relay. The Sabers placed fourth in 3:34.65 with Brady Ellison, Nick Smith, Elijah Boesch and Will DeHaan.
Still, it was a season best by more than four seconds.
“Obviously, our goal was to defend our championship, but we came out of here with a season PR,” Smith said. “We all ran well.
“I’m sure we all could have done a bit better, but we gave it everything.”
Northeast was sixth in the 2A medley relay. Kaleb Schneider and Braeden Hoyer each finished seventh place in the 400 hurdles and high jump, respectively.
West Liberty standout hurdler Michael Hartman injured his hamstring on the opening leg of the 800 relay. He was unable to compete in the 400 hurdles and the Comets had to replace him in the 400 relay later in the day.
Northeast and Wapello qualified for Saturday’s final in the 1,600 relay.