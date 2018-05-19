DES MOINES — This one was for mom.
As West Liberty’s Tanner Iske crossed the finish line with his first state championship in the 100 meters Saturday, he raised his arms in jubilation.
Shortly after, he headed over to the railing along the first row of bleachers and hugged his mother, Joey.
“I love my mom to death,” Iske said. “I wouldn’t be here without her.”
Joey is an adoptive parent. She took custody of Iske about a week after he was born.
“She’s always wanted the best for me, and this was a way of paying her back,” Iske said. “I don’t think she’s ever missed a meet. That means a lot to know she’s there to watch me.”
Iske established a Class 2A state-meet record with a time of 10.58 seconds, eclipsing the 10.69 by West Burlington/Notre Dame’s Isaiah Trousil in 2016. He became West Liberty’s first state champion in the 100 since Rob Wise in 1987.
It followed a 100 title in the Drake Relays from last month.
“I just had to stay motivated, and I couldn’t let any outside distractions come in,” Iske said. “I had to think of me, my lane and the finish line.”
Iske, who followed with a runner-up and school-record time of 22.07 in the 200, exploded out of the blocks in the 100. Nearly 30 meters into the race, Iske separated himself from the field.
“I didn’t feel that I got out of the blocks that well, but after 20 to 30 meters I didn’t see anyone beside me so I knew I was doing something right,” Iske said. “I just kept driving into the ground, lifting my knees up, and before I knew it I was at the finish line.”
Iske wants to run in college but is undecided on where yet. He’s hoping to receive an offer from the University of Iowa and also has had conversations with Division III Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
He’ll graduate soon but plans to continue hitting the track about every day to stay in shape.
“All the hard work I’ve put in the last four years to be a state champ, all the emotion came out,” Iske said. “It probably won’t sink in until I get home.”
Northeast placed fourth in the 2A 1,600 relay with Chad Williams, Brandon House, Braeden Hoyer and Wyatt Schmidt in 3:28.36.
Schmidt, who is headed to run track at Wartburg College and also was ninth in the 800, passed three competitors on the closing stretch.
“(Top five) was a good thing for us,” Schmidt said. “It gives our team a confidence boost. This state meet was a little rougher than most years, but we still showed up and did pretty decent.”
Central DeWitt’s Will DeHaan earned a second top-five medal with a fifth-place finish in the 800 in a personal-best 1:58.13.
DeHaan had a busy weekend running three 800s and the 1,600.
“I wasn’t feeling 100 percent for that (800) because I’ve already run two pretty fast 800s this weekend,” DeHaan said. “I’m very happy with where I placed and what my time was in that race.”
Easton Valley’s sprint medley relay and Calamus-Wheatland’s Ray Venditti (100) each placed eighth in 1A. West Liberty snagged eighth in the 2A shuttle hurdle relay in 1:01.88.