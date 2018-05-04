GALESBURG — Mykedra Craig had a fast start to the track season, but the finish to the regular portion of the campaign was a blaze for the Rock Island senior.
Craig bolted to wins the 100-meter dash, the 200 and anchored the winning 400 and 800 relays as the Rocks used their speed and depth to win the Western Big Six Conference title for the fifth straight time and 29th in the 42 years of the event.
"This was better than Shipley because I helped my team win the conference title," Craig said. "That is so important for us seniors because we finish with four straight Big Six championships. I'm so proud of all my teammates
"Personally, I feel like I have made so much progress this season. My blocks were not great to start, but they are so much better now. Now, I'm looking forward to bigger and better things at sectionals."
For now, RI coach Tammy Vesey can only marvel at her senior sprinter.
"Mykedra was phenomenal," Vesey said. "She got a PR in every event and won every event, that was our goal. We went better than state qualifying in the 4x100 and were right at it in the 4x200. E'Dereka (Newsone) had a great night with the win in the 300 hurdles and in the 4x1."
In fact, the Rocks won eight events. No other team won more than Alleman's and Quincy's three.
Jade Ford also had a big night. She won the 800 easily, was second in the 1600, fourth in the 3200, and for good measure jumped into an open spot on the winning 1600 relay.
"Coach said she needed someone in the 4x4 and I said 'I got you,''' Ford said. "That was fun. I thought I ran well in all my events. I'm still not sure about the two-mile, but I got us points in all four events I was in."
Pioneers like finish: With wins by Tori Thomas (pole vault), Ali Van De Heede (discus) and Gabbi Loiz (high jump), Alleman had its best team finish in a long time, taking second with 95 points (Rock Island finished with 144).
"We held the lead in team points halfway through the meet, and that is something to celebrate," Alleman coach Scott Stoll said. "We had a ton of PRs and did the best we have done in my years. I knew halfway through the meet that Rock Island was going to win it.
"I knew we had to build a huge early lead because the second half of the meet is where we have our weaker events and Rock Island has great depth."
Thomas upset Quincy's Maggie Schutte, setting a school record with an 11-6 vault, topping Schutte on misses.
"It is unusual for a freshman to win a meet like this because pole vaulters usually need a few years to get stronger," Stoll said. "She is not strong yet, but she is so technically strong, and her speed really helps."
Maroons, Panthers win once: United Township got a win from Azlynn Sherrod-Butler in the 100 hurdles and Moline's Megan Pittington captured the 400-meter dash.
"I'm happy to get the win in the 400, even though I still don't like that event," Pittington said. "I ran well in the 100 and 200, but Mykedra is just such a stud. She keeps getting better and she pushes me.
"As a team, we are so young and I liked the way we competed, and we are getting better. Our best days are ahead of us."