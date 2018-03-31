Rock Island’s Courtney Lindsey was a runaway winner in the sprints. Alleman’s Spencer Smith was a runaway winner in the distance runs.
However, the boys’ championship of the Moline’s Gene Shipley Invitational on Saturday at Browning Field’s Shipley Track belonged to the deep United Township Panthers, though not in a runaway, tallying 259 points to Moline’s 246 in the eight-team event.
“We had nine firsts in the (A-B-C) field events,” noted UT coach Evan Holschbach. “We knew we have a lot of competitive guys. We saw the heat sheets ahead of time, and we did better than we those had us for.”
The Panthers got A-flight wins from Xavier Wickersham, in the shot and discus; Logan Francis, in the long jump; and Justin Griser, in the high jump. Francis also won the B pole vault. Other field-event wins came from Stanley Nounkounon (B long jump), Isaac Mojica (C high jump and pole vault), David Fajardo (C shot) and Zion Ducksworth (B shot).
“Zion is going to be close behind Xavier throughout the season,” said Holschbach. “That win was a personal best for him.
“No matter how they line up in the events, we know we are going to be solid in A and fill in well in B and C.”
UT also got an A-flight gold from Dalton Martin in the 800.
In finishing second at Shipley, the hosting Maroons picked up two strong “A” wins in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Marcelius Williamson and Immanuel Bailey ran in both, joined by Fred Henderson and Jabari Rogers in the former and Javen Harris and Alanio Reese in the latter.
Rocky’s Lindsey cruised to wins in the 100 and 200, setting a personal best with the wind behind his back in the 100. His 10.683 topped his previous fastest 100 of 10.71, run on the same track but in last year’s sectional.
His personal best of 21.87 in the 200 (also on the Shipley track) still stands, but probably only because of a very strong wind that played havoc on the back side of the track. He won that in 21.94, by a 1.2-second margin.
“The 100 is fast, but the 200 is my favorite because you can always catch up,” said Lindsey, a senior who has been the Quad-Cities’ fastest the past two years.
Lindsey also was the lead runner on Rocky’s winning 4x100 relay, teaming with Carlon Steward (who won the 400), Michail Sudberry (who won the 300 hurdles) and freshman Darrell Woodson. Last year, Lindsey was the anchor, so he says he relishes being able to turn teacher for the varsity track newcomer.
Smith said that the high wind prevented him from having a chance at personal bests at Shipley, but he settled for easy victories.
“I knew from the 3,200 that it wasn’t going to be a day for a personal record, being 20 seconds off there, so I decided to just go for the win in the 1,600,” said the Alleman senior.
“In the 1,600, I just used the pack as a wind shield, and then, with a lap left, I was still fresh so I just gave it all I had.”
Smith took his first lead as the third of four laps was completed and then sprinted to the win in 4:39.49, with UT’s Martin taking second in 4:44.40.
“The challenges ahead are staying healthy, especially for conference,” the Pioneer standout said. “For track last spring and cross country last fall, I was sick and with allergies, so I want to stay healthy and fresh.”
Alleman placed sixth at Shipley with 166 points, with Rock Island finishing fourth (214, three points behind bronze finisher Harlem).