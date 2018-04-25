Keenan Dolan could have walked away from running on multiple occasions the past four seasons.
After a tendon tear ripped off part of the bone in his hip midway through his freshman year, Dolan has spent the past 3 1/2 years trying to recover.
The Davenport West senior has had moments of brilliance. He's also had plenty of angst and frustration.
"It has been really hard," Dolan said. "I've learned the virtue of patience, and it really has helped me in a lot of aspects of my life besides running."
Dolan and the West boys track and field program are on an upswing heading into this weekend's Drake Relays at Drake Stadium.
The Falcons have qualified in six events compared to just two last season. DJ Mosley is seeded third in the long jump, and the 3,200 relay, which Dolan runs on, is among the top eight.
"We have a lot of seniors on this team, and it's our last year," Mosley said. "We want to go out with a bang."
During Tuesday's practice in the West High pool, a recovery day from Monday's meet, the energy was palpable. Teammates were jovial, relaxed and smiling in a game of water polo.
Success has a way of doing that.
West has been among the top three in about every outdoor competition this season, including a win Monday at the Muscatine Invitational.
"West has been used to losing so we're trying to change that mindset," Dolan said. "If those other schools can do it, why can't we?"
The Falcons have received a significant boost from Trevor Burkhart going out this spring. The all-state baseball player has qualified for Drake in the 100 and will run legs on the Falcons' 400 and 1,600 medley relays.
West coach Dave Broadie knew the potential was there four years ago.
"It is amazing what you can do when you keep 15 seniors out," he said. "If you can keep a core group out, you can be pretty tough."
Senior Dawson VanWinkle won't compete this weekend, but Broadie said he's been a valuable asset in keeping the team together.
"Guys like him are the glue to the team," Broadie said. "The guys love him."
The Falcons have remained healthy as well, something that has derailed them in the past.
Dolan suffered his injury blasting a soccer ball during an indoor practice. Surgery was an option to repair what he said is a two-millimeter fracture.
"The only problem is there was a 60 percent chance I'd never be able to sit correctly again," Dolan said. "There could have been all sorts of problems that occur if the surgery went wrong. I didn't want to take that chance."
Dolan missed his freshman track season as a result, returned as a sophomore and ran the 800 on West's medley relay at state.
The injury flared up and limited his junior campaign. He missed the cross country season this past fall.
Dolan has done low-impact workouts this spring, about 15 to 20 miles a week. He spent the winter on the treadmill to avoid running on pavement.
Even with some discomfort and tightness, he's been able to compete.
"I like the pool workouts because it takes a little bit of stress off the hip," he said. "It started to get sore and tight after Monday, so I'm still working through it."
His presence has allowed the Falcons to put together a 3,200 relay that ran a career-best 8 minutes, 7.47 seconds last Thursday. He'll also anchor West's medley relay Friday morning.
"Keenan is just a natural," Broadie said. "He's just kind of scratching the surface."
Andrew Wright leads off the 3,200 relay while Corey Hinton and Mike Anfinson fill the second and third spots. All four are seniors.
Wright has had a resurgence this spring after what he labeled a disappointing cross country season.
"Mentally, I just wasn't there," Wright said. "I took some time off, thought about racing and competing.
"I realized how much it not only means to me but my parents, coaches and the whole community. I wanted to do this for others as well."
West also qualified Tyler Williams in the 110 hurdles and had several other events just miss qualifying.
While Broadie is excited about the opportunity awaiting his runners this weekend, he also is more focused on the big picture.
"I found the years we talked about Drake a lot, a lot of times we have had a huge letdown after that," Broadie said. "It is almost like the season is over, so we've been pretty low key about it.
"It really is a warmup for our state meet and how we're going to prepare there."
The Falcons believe they have the talent, experience and depth to challenge Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet next week.
"We're looking to upset the MAC this year," Wright said. "That's been one of our focuses the past couple of weeks.
"We want to go to Drake and put together our best performances, but we're really looking forward to the next few weeks. We feel we can really do something big."