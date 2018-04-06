Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bettendorf's Kelvin Mukosa competes in the long jump during the Ira Dunsworth Relays at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The Drake Relays are April 26-28 at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 19 to qualify for this year’s event.

Here is the state leader and a list of locals who would qualify in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Those who have met the Blue Standard are into the Drake Relays if fully-automated timing was used and the coach registers the athlete or relay team.

This will be updated frequently over the next couple of weeks.

Note: The 200, 400 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.

Girls

100 METERS (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 12.80

Current cutoff: 13.19

State leader: Darby Thomas, CB Abe Lincoln, 12.40

Met Blue Standard (12.30): None

Locals in top 32: 7. Amaria Kirby, Pleasant Valley, 12.77; T21. Ariana Hill, Davenport North, 13.10; 27. Kira Arthofer, Pleasant Valley, 13.14; 30. Grace Proesch, North Cedar, 13.16

----

800 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 2:20.03

Current cutoff: 2:25.24

State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 2:14.91

Met Blue Standard (2:16.00): Friesen

Locals in top 16: none

----

1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 4:56.84

Current cutoff: 5:05.41

State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 4:42.24

Met Blue Standard (4:47): Friesen; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 4:46.17

Locals in top 21: 13. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 5:01.82

----

3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 10:47.06

Current cutoff: 11:03.41

State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 10:06.08

Met Blue Standard (10:30.00): Friesen; Anna Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:06.84; Maria Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:24.17; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 10:26.78

Locals in top 21: 9. Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, 10:45.83; 13. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 10:54.01

----

100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 15.86

Current cutoff: 17.04

State leader: Sydney Winger, Waukee, 14.40

Met Blue Standard (15.10): Winger; Isabel Ingram, Ames, 14.67

Locals in top 32: 11. Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 15.95; T27. K’Breonna Collins, Davenport Central, 16.92; 32. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17.04

----

400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:06.67

Current cutoff: 1:12.56

State leader: Payton Wensel, Linn-Mar, 1:01.45

Met Blue Standard (1:04.50): Wensel

Locals in top 16: 4. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:07.74; 9. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:09.60

----

DISCUS (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 121-9

Current cutoff: 107-0

State leader: Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 134-11

Met Blue Standard (130-6): Grady; Kat Moody, Waukee, 130-10

Locals in top 24: 1. Grady; 3. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 122-2; 5. Alexis Laufenberg, Clinton, 119-5 ½; 8. Grace Erpelding 116-11; 23. Ella Filerio, West Liberty, 107-5

----

SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 39-0

Current cutoff: 37-0

State leader: Kat Moody, Waukee, 43-9

Met Blue Standard (42-0): Moody; Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 42-11 ½; Chandler Haight, Iowa City West, 42-11; Marin Ehler, North Fayette Valley, 42-7 ¼

Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 42-11 ½; 6. Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 41-7; 16. Shelby Schmidt, North Scott, 37-6

----

HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 5-3

Current cutoff: 5-2

State leader: Olivia Nebergall, Anamosa, 5-5; Skyler Presler, Linn-Mar, 5-5; Maria Gorham, North Polk, 5-5; Sydney Durbin, OA-BCIG, 5-5; Kiersten Fisher, Southeast Valley, 5-5

Met Blue Standard (5-5): Nebergall, Presler, Gorham, Durbin, Fisher

Locals in top 24: T11. Alexis Hayes, North Scott, 5-3; T17. Rebecca Schroeder, Bellevue, 5-2; T17. Darby Hawtrey, North Cedar, 5-2; T17. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-2

----

LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 17-10 ½

Current cutoff: 16-4 ¾

State leader: Kitra Bell, Iowa City West, 17-11

Met Blue Standard (17-8): Bell

Locals in top 24: T5. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17-1

----

400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 52.50

Current cutoff: 57.02

State leader: Waukee, 50.24

Met Blue Standard (50.80): Waukee; Dubuque Wahlert; Pella

Locals in top 80: 6. Pleasant Valley, 51.03; 24. Davenport Central, 53.03; 26. North Scott, 53.06; T32. Bettendorf, 53.73; 43. Clinton, 54.35; 58. Tipton, 55.04; 71. Central DeWitt, 55.87; 72. Muscatine, 55.90

----

800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:47.33

Current cutoff: 1:51.96

State leader: Linn-Mar, 1:44.90

Met Blue Standard (1:44.20): None

Locals in top 24: 6. Pleasant Valley, 1:47.94; 10. Bettendorf, 1:49.27

----

1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 4:08.79

Current cutoff: 4:19.74

State leader: Southeast Polk, 3:59.46

Met Blue Standard (4:03.00): Southeast Polk; Waukee, 4:01.79

Locals in top 24: 4. North Cedar, 4:08.56; 6. Pleasant Valley, 4:10.79; 11. Bettendorf, 4:13.21

----

3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 9:49.67

Current cutoff: 10:12.17

State leader: Southeast Polk, 9:33.55

Met Blue Standard (9:36.00): Southeast Polk

Locals in top 16: 14. Pleasant Valley, 10:09.99

----

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:51.78

Current cutoff: 1:56.66

State leader: Waukee, 1:48.40

Met Blue Standard (1:49.00): Waukee

Locals in top 24: 17. Pleasant Valley, 1:54.92; 18. Bettendorf, 1:55.31

----

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:07.82

Current cutoff: 1:11.59

State leader: Waukee, 1:05.25

Met Blue Standard (1:06.00): Waukee

Locals in top 16: 4. Pleasant Valley, 1:09.45; 16. North Cedar, 1:11.59

----

Boys

100 METERS (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 11.07

Current cutoff: 11.47

State leader: Nate Kennedy, Glenwood, 10.86

Met Blue Standard (10.80): none

Locals in top 32: 19. Tanner Iske, West Liberty, 11.34

----

800 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:58.59

Current cutoff: 2:02.52

State leader: Quentin Linnan, Indianola, 1:57.97

Met Blue Standard (1:56.30): none

Locals in top 16: 2. Tyler Olson, Muscatine, 1:58.00; 8. Will DeHaan, Central DeWitt, 1:59.59; 9. Andrew Wright, Davenport West, 2:00.00

----

1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 4:29.42

Current cutoff: 4:37.53

State leader: Camden Cox, Ankeny Centennial, 4:22.44

Met Blue Standard (4:24.00): Cox

Locals in top 21: 4. Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:28.09; 5. Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 4:28.13; 11. Tyler Olson, Muscatine, 4:32.76; 16. Parker Huhn, Pleasant Valley, 4:36.33

----

3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 9:49.57

Current cutoff: 10:01.50

State leader: Myles Bach, Center Point-Urbana, 9:29.29

Met Blue Standard (9:35.00): Bach; Cole Schroeder, Dowling Catholic, 9:33.36

Locals in top 21: 3. Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:39.39; 19. Andrew Wright, Davenport West, 9:59.58

----

110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 15.20

Current cutoff: 16.01

State leader: Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial, 14.38

Met Blue Standard (14.60): Moss

Locals in top 32: 14. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 15.32; 16. Tyler Williams, Davenport West, 15.39

----

400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 55.07

Current cutoff: 58.03

State leader: Austin West, Iowa City West, 54.36

Met Blue Standard (54.00): none

Locals in top 16: 3. Demari Nicholson, Bettendorf, 55.64; 5. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 55.82

----

DISCUS (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 157-8

Current cutoff: 139-5

State leader: Dawson Ellingson, Hudson, 181-2

Met Blue Standard (171-0): Ellingson

Locals in top 24: None

----

SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 52-10

Current cutoff: 50-1

State leader: Nick Phelps, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 66-0 1/4

Met Blue Standard (57-0): Phelps; Dominic Etherington, Algona, 57-5

Locals in top 24: 4. Sam Hanna, Pleasant Valley, 55-1

----

HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 6-4

Current cutoff: 6-2

State leader: Blair Brooks, Marion, 6-8; Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-8

Met Blue Standard (6-6): Brooks; Hoyer; Grant Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6-6 3/4; Keith Keahna, South Tama, 6-6; Owen Minshall, Waukee, 6-6

Locals in top 24: T1. Hoyer; T16. Joey McNealey, North Scott, 6-2

----

LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 21-8 1/4

Current cutoff: 20-10

State leader: Max Goodhue, Carlisle, 22-6 1/2

Met Blue Standard (22-4): Goodhue; Boysen

Locals in top 24: 2. Jaelen Boysen, Clinton, 22-5 1/2; 5. DJ Mosley, Davenport West, 22-1 1/2; 6. Kelvin Mukosa, Bettendorf, 22-11; 17. Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 21-3 1/2; T20. Chris Murphy, Davenport Central, 20-11

----

400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 45.22

Current cutoff: 47.20

State leader: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42.92

Met Blue Standard (43.80): Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Ames; Southeast Polk; Dyersville Beckman; Urbandale; Waukee; Ankeny Centennial

Locals in top 80: 10. Bettendorf, 44.32; 12. Davenport West, 44.49; 13. West Liberty, 44.50; 18. Davenport Central, 44.90; 35. North Scott, 45.72; 38. Clinton, 45.78; 39. Central DeWitt, 45.79; 71. Davenport North, 46.74

----

800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:31.78

Current cutoff: 1:34.50

State leader: Ames, 1:29.87

Met Blue Standard (1:29.50): none

Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 1:33.40; 12. West Liberty, 1:33.53

----

1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 3:26.65

Current cutoff: 3:34.87

State leader: Waukee, 3:23.46

Met Blue Standard (3:23.00): none

Locals in top 24: 5. Bettendorf, 3:26.45; 18. Muscatine, 3:33.27; 22. Davenport West, 3:34.09

----

3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 8:16.40

Current cutoff: 8:26.89

State leader: Ames, 8:06.32

Met Blue Standard (8:05.00): none

Locals in top 16: none

----

1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 3:38.11

Current cutoff: 3:47.87

State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.50

Met Blue Standard (3:34.50): Urbandale

Locals in top 24: 20. Central DeWitt, 3:46.71; 23. North Cedar, 3:47.75

----

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 59.68

Current cutoff: 1:02.00

State leader: Mount Pleasant, 57.73

Met Blue Standard (58.00): Mount Pleasant

Locals in top 16: 15. Davenport West, 1:01.85

