The Drake Relays are April 26-28 at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 19 to qualify for this year’s event.
Here is the state leader and a list of locals who would qualify in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Those who have met the Blue Standard are into the Drake Relays if fully-automated timing was used and the coach registers the athlete or relay team.
This will be updated frequently over the next couple of weeks.
Note: The 200, 400 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.
Girls
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 12.80
Current cutoff: 13.19
State leader: Darby Thomas, CB Abe Lincoln, 12.40
Met Blue Standard (12.30): None
Locals in top 32: 7. Amaria Kirby, Pleasant Valley, 12.77; T21. Ariana Hill, Davenport North, 13.10; 27. Kira Arthofer, Pleasant Valley, 13.14; 30. Grace Proesch, North Cedar, 13.16
----
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 2:20.03
Current cutoff: 2:25.24
State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 2:14.91
Met Blue Standard (2:16.00): Friesen
Locals in top 16: none
----
1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 4:56.84
Current cutoff: 5:05.41
State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 4:42.24
Met Blue Standard (4:47): Friesen; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 4:46.17
Locals in top 21: 13. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 5:01.82
----
3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 10:47.06
Current cutoff: 11:03.41
State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 10:06.08
Met Blue Standard (10:30.00): Friesen; Anna Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:06.84; Maria Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:24.17; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 10:26.78
Locals in top 21: 9. Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, 10:45.83; 13. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 10:54.01
----
100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 15.86
Current cutoff: 17.04
State leader: Sydney Winger, Waukee, 14.40
Met Blue Standard (15.10): Winger; Isabel Ingram, Ames, 14.67
Locals in top 32: 11. Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 15.95; T27. K’Breonna Collins, Davenport Central, 16.92; 32. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17.04
----
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:06.67
Current cutoff: 1:12.56
State leader: Payton Wensel, Linn-Mar, 1:01.45
Met Blue Standard (1:04.50): Wensel
Locals in top 16: 4. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:07.74; 9. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:09.60
----
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 121-9
Current cutoff: 107-0
State leader: Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 134-11
Met Blue Standard (130-6): Grady; Kat Moody, Waukee, 130-10
Locals in top 24: 1. Grady; 3. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 122-2; 5. Alexis Laufenberg, Clinton, 119-5 ½; 8. Grace Erpelding 116-11; 23. Ella Filerio, West Liberty, 107-5
----
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 39-0
Current cutoff: 37-0
State leader: Kat Moody, Waukee, 43-9
Met Blue Standard (42-0): Moody; Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 42-11 ½; Chandler Haight, Iowa City West, 42-11; Marin Ehler, North Fayette Valley, 42-7 ¼
Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 42-11 ½; 6. Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 41-7; 16. Shelby Schmidt, North Scott, 37-6
----
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 5-3
Current cutoff: 5-2
State leader: Olivia Nebergall, Anamosa, 5-5; Skyler Presler, Linn-Mar, 5-5; Maria Gorham, North Polk, 5-5; Sydney Durbin, OA-BCIG, 5-5; Kiersten Fisher, Southeast Valley, 5-5
Met Blue Standard (5-5): Nebergall, Presler, Gorham, Durbin, Fisher
Locals in top 24: T11. Alexis Hayes, North Scott, 5-3; T17. Rebecca Schroeder, Bellevue, 5-2; T17. Darby Hawtrey, North Cedar, 5-2; T17. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-2
----
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 17-10 ½
Current cutoff: 16-4 ¾
State leader: Kitra Bell, Iowa City West, 17-11
Met Blue Standard (17-8): Bell
Locals in top 24: T5. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17-1
----
400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 52.50
Current cutoff: 57.02
State leader: Waukee, 50.24
Met Blue Standard (50.80): Waukee; Dubuque Wahlert; Pella
Locals in top 80: 6. Pleasant Valley, 51.03; 24. Davenport Central, 53.03; 26. North Scott, 53.06; T32. Bettendorf, 53.73; 43. Clinton, 54.35; 58. Tipton, 55.04; 71. Central DeWitt, 55.87; 72. Muscatine, 55.90
----
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:47.33
Current cutoff: 1:51.96
State leader: Linn-Mar, 1:44.90
Met Blue Standard (1:44.20): None
Locals in top 24: 6. Pleasant Valley, 1:47.94; 10. Bettendorf, 1:49.27
----
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 4:08.79
Current cutoff: 4:19.74
State leader: Southeast Polk, 3:59.46
Met Blue Standard (4:03.00): Southeast Polk; Waukee, 4:01.79
Locals in top 24: 4. North Cedar, 4:08.56; 6. Pleasant Valley, 4:10.79; 11. Bettendorf, 4:13.21
----
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 9:49.67
Current cutoff: 10:12.17
State leader: Southeast Polk, 9:33.55
Met Blue Standard (9:36.00): Southeast Polk
Locals in top 16: 14. Pleasant Valley, 10:09.99
----
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:51.78
Current cutoff: 1:56.66
State leader: Waukee, 1:48.40
Met Blue Standard (1:49.00): Waukee
Locals in top 24: 17. Pleasant Valley, 1:54.92; 18. Bettendorf, 1:55.31
----
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:07.82
Current cutoff: 1:11.59
State leader: Waukee, 1:05.25
Met Blue Standard (1:06.00): Waukee
Locals in top 16: 4. Pleasant Valley, 1:09.45; 16. North Cedar, 1:11.59
----
Boys
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 11.07
Current cutoff: 11.47
State leader: Nate Kennedy, Glenwood, 10.86
Met Blue Standard (10.80): none
Locals in top 32: 19. Tanner Iske, West Liberty, 11.34
----
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:58.59
Current cutoff: 2:02.52
State leader: Quentin Linnan, Indianola, 1:57.97
Met Blue Standard (1:56.30): none
Locals in top 16: 2. Tyler Olson, Muscatine, 1:58.00; 8. Will DeHaan, Central DeWitt, 1:59.59; 9. Andrew Wright, Davenport West, 2:00.00
----
1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 4:29.42
Current cutoff: 4:37.53
State leader: Camden Cox, Ankeny Centennial, 4:22.44
Met Blue Standard (4:24.00): Cox
Locals in top 21: 4. Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:28.09; 5. Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 4:28.13; 11. Tyler Olson, Muscatine, 4:32.76; 16. Parker Huhn, Pleasant Valley, 4:36.33
----
3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 9:49.57
Current cutoff: 10:01.50
State leader: Myles Bach, Center Point-Urbana, 9:29.29
Met Blue Standard (9:35.00): Bach; Cole Schroeder, Dowling Catholic, 9:33.36
Locals in top 21: 3. Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:39.39; 19. Andrew Wright, Davenport West, 9:59.58
----
110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 15.20
Current cutoff: 16.01
State leader: Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial, 14.38
Met Blue Standard (14.60): Moss
Locals in top 32: 14. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 15.32; 16. Tyler Williams, Davenport West, 15.39
----
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 55.07
Current cutoff: 58.03
State leader: Austin West, Iowa City West, 54.36
Met Blue Standard (54.00): none
Locals in top 16: 3. Demari Nicholson, Bettendorf, 55.64; 5. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 55.82
----
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 157-8
Current cutoff: 139-5
State leader: Dawson Ellingson, Hudson, 181-2
Met Blue Standard (171-0): Ellingson
Locals in top 24: None
----
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 52-10
Current cutoff: 50-1
State leader: Nick Phelps, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 66-0 1/4
Met Blue Standard (57-0): Phelps; Dominic Etherington, Algona, 57-5
Locals in top 24: 4. Sam Hanna, Pleasant Valley, 55-1
----
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 6-4
Current cutoff: 6-2
State leader: Blair Brooks, Marion, 6-8; Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-8
Met Blue Standard (6-6): Brooks; Hoyer; Grant Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6-6 3/4; Keith Keahna, South Tama, 6-6; Owen Minshall, Waukee, 6-6
Locals in top 24: T1. Hoyer; T16. Joey McNealey, North Scott, 6-2
----
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 21-8 1/4
Current cutoff: 20-10
State leader: Max Goodhue, Carlisle, 22-6 1/2
Met Blue Standard (22-4): Goodhue; Boysen
Locals in top 24: 2. Jaelen Boysen, Clinton, 22-5 1/2; 5. DJ Mosley, Davenport West, 22-1 1/2; 6. Kelvin Mukosa, Bettendorf, 22-11; 17. Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 21-3 1/2; T20. Chris Murphy, Davenport Central, 20-11
----
400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 45.22
Current cutoff: 47.20
State leader: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42.92
Met Blue Standard (43.80): Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Ames; Southeast Polk; Dyersville Beckman; Urbandale; Waukee; Ankeny Centennial
Locals in top 80: 10. Bettendorf, 44.32; 12. Davenport West, 44.49; 13. West Liberty, 44.50; 18. Davenport Central, 44.90; 35. North Scott, 45.72; 38. Clinton, 45.78; 39. Central DeWitt, 45.79; 71. Davenport North, 46.74
----
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:31.78
Current cutoff: 1:34.50
State leader: Ames, 1:29.87
Met Blue Standard (1:29.50): none
Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 1:33.40; 12. West Liberty, 1:33.53
----
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 3:26.65
Current cutoff: 3:34.87
State leader: Waukee, 3:23.46
Met Blue Standard (3:23.00): none
Locals in top 24: 5. Bettendorf, 3:26.45; 18. Muscatine, 3:33.27; 22. Davenport West, 3:34.09
----
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 8:16.40
Current cutoff: 8:26.89
State leader: Ames, 8:06.32
Met Blue Standard (8:05.00): none
Locals in top 16: none
----
1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 3:38.11
Current cutoff: 3:47.87
State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.50
Met Blue Standard (3:34.50): Urbandale
Locals in top 24: 20. Central DeWitt, 3:46.71; 23. North Cedar, 3:47.75
----
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 59.68
Current cutoff: 1:02.00
State leader: Mount Pleasant, 57.73
Met Blue Standard (58.00): Mount Pleasant
Locals in top 16: 15. Davenport West, 1:01.85