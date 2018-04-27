DES MOINES — Darien Porter is contemplating early high school graduation next season.
The Bettendorf junior and Iowa State football recruit said after Friday afternoon’s 800 relay he is considering graduating at semester next year to get a head start with the Cyclones.
In doing so, he would enroll at Iowa State in January 2019 and forgo his senior year of track and field.
“Just staying and finishing my senior track season is a big part of it,” Porter said, “and just continuing to enjoy my senior year. On the other hand, it is getting into the program at Iowa State, starting offseason lifting and all that stuff is also very important to me.
“It will be a tough decision, but either one will be right in my mind.”
Porter, who ran four events on Friday at the Drake Relays, plans to make a decision before school starts in the fall.
The 6-foot-4 and 170-pound receiver will defend his Class 4A 400-meter title next month. Porter is a three-star recruit in the 2019 class and a top-five prospect in the state.
“They see me as an outside threat, a downfield threat,” Porter said, “but also a big target in the red zone as well and a guy that can go up and get the ball and use my length and athleticism to make touch catches.”
‘A’ STANDARD QUALIFYING: The St. Ambrose women’s 3,200 relay ran the fifth fastest time in NAIA this year Friday morning at the Drake Relays.
The Bees posted a time of 9 minutes, 20.99 seconds with Ashley Plumb, Abby Hammer, Bettendorf grad Abby Sears and Prophetstown alum Corrie Reilley.
CHIPPING IN: Iowa State sophomore Larkin Chapman ran the third leg on the Cyclones’ winning 3,200 relay Friday night. Chapman, a Muscatine graduate, ran a 2:10.30 split as Iowa State finished in 8:36.51, nearly five seconds ahead of Ohio State.
OTHER Q-C ALUMS: Cole Moeller, a three-time Class 1A state high jump champion from Calamus-Wheatland, was in the men’s high jump for Iowa. Moeller did not clear the opening height of 6-6. … Clinton’s Erika Hammond, a sophomore at Iowa, was 15th in the women’s shot put (47-0 ¾). … Moline’s Darius King was sixth for Northern Iowa in the men’s shot put (58-3 ¾) and Alleman grad Kyler Yodts finished seventh (58-0 ½) for the Panthers. … Assumption grad Maddie Irmen ran on UNI’s 400 and 1,600 relays. The 1,600 relay just missed qualifying for today’s final.