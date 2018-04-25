Mother Nature has been cruel to Iowa track and field athletes this spring.
Cold temperatures and snow have cancelled and postponed a slew of meets across the state.
But as the 109th edition of the Drake Relays unfolds this weekend at Drake Stadium, we could be in store for some fantastic performances.
The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and a minimal chance for precipitation.
Here are some things to watch this weekend pertaining to the Q-C:
Heavy Spartan contingent
The Pleasant Valley girls track and field team has qualified in an area-best 11 of 16 events, including two entries in the long jump with Carli Spelhaug and Harmony Creasy.
Coming off a disappointing performance at the Drake Relays last season, PV is seeded among the top six in six events. It is among the favorites in the 400 relay with Kira and Adrea Arthofer, Creasy and Amaria Kirby.
"Our sprint depth is as good as it's ever been this year," PV co-head coach Kenny Wheeler said.
It has allowed senior Ellie Spelhaug to concentrate more on the hurdles.
"We have the ability to put her in the 200s and 400s, but it isn't as necessary this year because of the quality of depth and talent on our team," Wheeler said. "She also knows how much I trust her in some of those elite competitions. If I need her in a pinch, I'm not afraid to call on her."
Wheeler admits it is an important meet for the Spartans to see how they match up with Class 4A favorites Waukee, Iowa City West, Southeast Polk and Linn-Mar before the state meet in mid-May.
Kofron, Grady eye Drake success
It has been a remarkable spring for a pair of Q-C girls throwers in Tipton's Jamie Kofron and Davenport Central's Lea Grady.
Kofron heads into the Relays with the top discus throw in the state this season at 142 feet, 1 inch and second in the shot put 44-5 1/2.
Grady, meanwhile, has established school records in both throws -- discus (134-11) and shot put (43-1) -- and is seeded among the state's top six.
Both are looking for their first run of success at the Relays. Kofron was 20th in the discus and 22nd in the shot put last year. Grady was 21st in the shot put and did not qualify in the discus.
"It is the best of the best," Grady said. "These girls have been working just as hard as me for this. I'll need to bring my 'A' game."
Repeat the feat?
Bettendorf, in particular Darien Porter, exploded on the scene at last year's Drake Relays. The Bulldogs came in seeded among the bottom eight teams in the 1,600 relay and walked away with a white championship flag.
With Porter and Demari Nicholson back on that relay, can Bettendorf repeat? The Bulldogs ran a season-best 3 minutes, 24.46 seconds Monday in Muscatine with Brendan Scott, Nicholson, Mekou Smith-Reed and Porter.
Waukee and Iowa City West come in ranked 1-2 at 3:21.50 and 3:23.08.
With no open 200 or 400 offered at Drake, Porter will run all relays this weekend. In addition to the 1,600 relay, he could run a leg on the 400, 800 and distance medley quartets.
Jumping supremacy
Clinton's Jaelen Boysen and Davenport West's DJ Mosley have traded victories this spring in the long jump. They vie for a white flag Thursday afternoon.
Boysen has leaped a career-best 23-1 and Mosley has gone 22-11. They come into the meet seeded second and third behind Iowa City West's Austin West (23-3).
In miserable conditions last year, Mosley finished 14th with a leap of 19-8 1/2. Boysen was not in the Drake field.
"The weather hasn't been too good the past couple of years, so I'm hoping with some nice weather, I can pop off a big number," Mosley said.
Multiple rooting interests
Davenport Assumption activities director Wade King tweeted a picture earlier this week of three hats -- Grand View University, Iowa and Assumption.
He posed the question: What hat to wear?
All three of King's daughters will compete in various divisions this weekend.
Kennedy, the oldest, is slated to run in the women's college 1,600 relay for Grand View on Friday afternoon. Mallory, a sophomore at Iowa, is entered in the women's university 800 on Saturday afternoon.
Carly, a junior, is in the girls 100 and likely will run on three Assumption relays.
— Compiled by Matt Coss