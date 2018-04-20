The Drake Relays are next weekend at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to qualify for this year’s event.
Here is the state leader and a list of locals who unofficially qualified in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Those who have met the Blue Standard are into the Drake Relays if fully-automated timing was used and the coach registers the athlete or relay team.
Note: The 200, 400 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.
Girls
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 12.80
Tentative cutoff: 12.76
State leader: Darby Thomas, CB Abe Lincoln, 12.31
Met Blue Standard (12.30): None
Locals in top 32: T5. Carly King, Assumption, 12.43; T5. Amaria Kirby, Pleasant Valley, 12.43; T21. Emma Dusanek, Midland, 12.70; T30. Lea Nelson, Assumption, 12.76
----
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 2:20.03
Tentative cutoff: 2:20.48
State leader: Payton Wensel, Linn-Mar, 2:11.08
Met Blue Standard (2:16.00): Wensel; Lily Campbell, Waukee, 2:13.91; Sydney Milani, Southeast Polk, 2:14.51; Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 2:14.91; Mackenzie Michael, Cedar Falls, 2:15.95
Locals in top 16: none
----
1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 4:56.84
Tentative cutoff: 4:58.14
State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 4:42.24
Met Blue Standard (4:47): Friesen; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 4:46.17
Locals in top 21: none
----
3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 10:47.06
Tentative cutoff: 10:44.96
State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 10:06.08
Met Blue Standard (10:30.00): Friesen; Anna Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:06.84; Maria Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:09.06; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 10:18.92; Jessica McKee, Johnston, 10:27.97
Locals in top 21: none
----
100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 15.86
Tentative cutoff: 15.85
State leader: Sydney Winger, Waukee, 14.26
Met Blue Standard (15.10): Winger; Isabel Ingram, Ames, 14.43; Juru Okwaramoi, Dowling Catholic, 14.77; Grace Martensen, Benton Community, 14.96; MiAsia Bergmann, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 15.08
Locals in top 32: 10. Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 15.42; 29. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 15.82
----
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:06.67
Tentative cutoff: 1:07.90
State leader: Payton Wensel, Linn-Mar, 1:01.45
Met Blue Standard (1:04.50): Wensel
Locals in top 16: 5. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:05.75
----
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 121-9
Tentative cutoff: 121-1
State leader: Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 142-1
Met Blue Standard (130-6): Kofron; Mackenzie Goeller, Wapsie Valley, 136-8; Brylie Ziesneiss, South Hardin, 136-4; Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 134-11; Josey Stamer, CB Thomas Jefferson, 132-10; Kat Moody, Waukee, 130-10
Locals in top 24: 1. Kofron 142-1; 4. Grady 134-11; 24. Grace Erpelding, Bettendorf, 121-1
----
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 39-0
Tentative cutoff: 38-4 1/2
State leader: Kat Moody, Waukee, 47-3
Met Blue Standard (42-0): Moody; Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 44-5 1/2; Brylie Ziesneiss, South Hardin, 44-4 1/2; Chandler Haight, Iowa City West, 43-7; Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 43-1; Marin Ehler, North Fayette Valley, 42-7 ¼
Locals in top 24: 2. Kofron 44-5 1/2; 5. Grady 43-1; 15. Shelby Schmidt, North Scott, 39-1; 16. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Davenport Central, 39-0; 21. Nicole Sander, North Cedar, 38-6 1/2
----
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 5-3
Current cutoff: 5-3
State leader: Megan Durbin, Greene County, 5-8
Met Blue Standard (5-5): Durbin; Madison Harms, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-7; Rylie Todd, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 5-6 1/4; Skyler Presler, Linn-Mar, 5-6; Emma Atwood, Central Decatur, 5-5 1/4; Olivia Nebergall, Anamosa, 5-5; Maria Gorham, North Polk, 5-5; Sydney Durbin, OA-BCIG, 5-5; Kiersten Fisher, Southeast Valley, 5-5
Locals in top 24: 18. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-3 1/2; T19. Alexis Hayes, North Scott, 5-3
----
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 16-10 ½
Tentative cutoff: 16-11 1/2
State leader: Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 18-11
Met Blue Standard (17-8): McQuillen; Darby Thomas, CB Abe Lincoln, 18-7 1/4; Angel Baylark, Burlington, 18-3 3/4; Vanessa Eniola, CR Washington, 18-1 1/2; Kitra Bell, Iowa City West, 18-1; Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17-10 1/2
Locals in top 24: 1. McQuillen 18-11; 6. Spelhaug 17-10 1/2; 8. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-7 3/4
----
400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 52.50
Tentative cutoff: 52.84
State leader: Linn-Mar, 48.99; Pleasant Valley, 48.99
Met Blue Standard (50.80): Linn-Mar; Pleasant Valley; Benton Community, 49.28; Waukee, 49.56; Ankeny, 49.60; Ames, 49.85; Pella, 49.97; Assumption, 50.21; Dubuque Wahlert, 50.33; Waterloo West, 50.43; Des Moines Hoover, 50.55; Dowling Catholic, 50.64
Locals in top 80: T1. Pleasant Valley, 48.99; 8. Assumption, 50.21; 23. Davenport Central, 51.16; 28. Bettendorf, 51.31; 36. North Cedar, 51.73; 48. North Scott, 52.14; T49. Davenport North, 52.17; 56. Northeast, 52.32
----
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:47.33
Tentative cutoff: 1:48.07
State leader: Pella, 1:43.78
Met Blue Standard (1:44.20): Pella, 1:43.78; Dubuque Wahlert, 1:43.99
Locals in top 24: 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:44.50; 9. Assumption, 1:45.75; 19. Bettendorf, 1:47.46
----
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 4:08.79
Tentative cutoff: 4:11.40
State leader: Southeast Polk, 3:59.42
Met Blue Standard (4:03.00): Southeast Polk; Waukee, 4:01.01; Decorah, 4:02.08
Locals in top 24: 6. Assumption, 4:05.56; 8. Pleasant Valley, 4:07.00; 16. North Cedar, 4:08.56; 17. Bettendorf, 4:08.90
----
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 9:49.67
Tentative cutoff: 9:52.27
State leader: Iowa City West, 9:32.78
Met Blue Standard (9:36.00): Iowa City West; Southeast Polk, 9:33.55
Locals in top 16: 12. Pleasant Valley, 9:49.22
----
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:51.78
Tentative cutoff: 1:51.84
State leader: Linn-Mar, 1:44.90
Met Blue Standard (1:49.00): Linn-Mar; Southeast Polk, 1:47.33; Waukee, 1:48.40
Locals in top 24: 5. Assumption, 1:49.72; 13. Pleasant Valley, 1:50.91; 20. Bettendorf, 1:51.62; 23. North Cedar, 1:51.81
----
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:07.82
Tentative cutoff: 1:08.27
State leader: Waukee, 1:04.08
Met Blue Standard (1:06.00): Waukee; Dowling Catholic, 1:04.48; Ames, 1:04.52; Benton Community, 1:05.69
Locals in top 16: 6. Pleasant Valley, 1:07.04
----
Boys
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 11.07
Tentative cutoff: 11.20
State leader: Tanner Iske, West Liberty, 10.68 (hand-held)
Met Blue Standard (10.80): none
Locals in top 32: 1. Iske; 9. Leo Desqueira, Bettendorf, 11.04; T20. Trevor Burkhart, Davenport West, 11.12; 23. Collin Ankton, Pleasant Valley, 11.15; T28. Arthur Braden, Pleasant Valley, 11.19
----
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:58.59
Tentative cutoff: 1:59.08
State leader: Riley Bauer, North Union, 1:57.28
Met Blue Standard (1:56.30): none
Locals in top 16: 5. Tyler Olson, Muscatine, 1:57.85; 6. Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 1:57.89; 13. Will DeHaan, Central DeWitt, 1:58.90
----
1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 4:29.42
Tentative cutoff: 4:29.94
State leader: Camden Cox, Ankeny Centennial, 4:22.44
Met Blue Standard (4:24.00): Cox; Tom Altier, Johnston, 4:23.35; Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:23.43; Cole Schroeder, Dowling Catholic, 4:23.50
Locals in top 21: 3. Sommer, 4:23.43; 12. Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 4:28.13; 16. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:29.02
----
3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 9:49.57
Tentative cutoff: 9:46.35
State leader: Gable Sieperda, Central Lyon, 9:24.00
Met Blue Standard (9:35.00): Sieperda; Myles Bach, Center Point-Urbana, 9:29.29; Jeremy Fopma, Marion, 9:29.66; Camden Cox, Ankeny Centennial, 9:31.01; Cole Schroeder, Dowling Catholic, 9:33.36; Matthew Carmody, Dowling Catholic, 9:34.79
Locals in top 21: 10. Parker Huhn, Pleasant Valley, 9:37.77; 11. Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:39.39
----
110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 15.20
Tentative cutoff: 15.34
State leader: Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial, 14.05
Met Blue Standard (14.60): Moss; Terrell Jordan, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 14.60
Locals in top 32: 7. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 14.88
----
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 55.07
Tentative cutoff: 55.58
State leader: Austin West, Iowa City West, 52.39
Met Blue Standard (54.00): West
Locals in top 16: 2. Demari Nicholson, Bettendorf, 54.05; 4. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 54.51
----
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 157-8
Tentative cutoff: 158-3 1/2
State leader: Nick Phelps, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 196-2
Met Blue Standard (171-0): Phelps; Dawson Ellingson, Hudson, 181-4; Logan Jones, Lewis Central, 175-2 1/2
Locals in top 24: 13. Sam Hanna, Pleasant Valley, 162-10
----
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 52-10
Tentative cutoff: 52-3
State leader: Nick Phelps, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 66-0 1/4
Met Blue Standard (57-0): Phelps; Dominic Etherington, Algona, 60-1; Zach Stacy, Dowling Catholic, 58-2; Dawson Ellingson, Hudson, 57-7 1/4
Locals in top 24: 9. Sam Hanna, Pleasant Valley, 55-1
----
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 6-4
Tentative cutoff: 6-4
State leader: Miles Rupiper, Carroll Kuemper, 6-10
Met Blue Standard (6-6): Rupiper; Blair Brooks, Marion, 6-8; Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-8; Keith Keahna, South Tama, 6-8; Owen Minshall, Waukee, 6-7; Grant Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6-6 3/4; Jackson Fisher, Chariton 6-6; Ray Ray Douglas, Sioux City West, 6-6; Jack Tiarks, Treynor, 6-6
Locals in top 24: T2. Hoyer; T10. Trenton Massner, Wapello, 6-5; T16. Keenan Hollingshed, Davenport North, 6-4
----
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 21-8 1/4
Tentative cutoff: 21-4
State leader: Austin West, Iowa City West, 23-3
Met Blue Standard (22-4): West; Jaelen Boysen, Clinton, 23-1; DJ Mosley, Davenport West, 22-11; Blair Brooks, Marion, 22-11; Max Goodhue, Carlisle, 22-6 1/2; Nick Foss, Harlan, 22-4
Locals in top 24: 2. Boysen 23-1; T3. Mosley 22-11; 8. Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 22-1 1/2; 9. Kelvin Mukosa, Bettendorf, 21-11; T23. Ulysses Patterson, Clinton, 21-4
----
400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 45.22
Tentative cutoff: 45.25
State leader: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42.31
Met Blue Standard (43.80): Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Ankeny Centennial, 42.59; Ames, 43.31; Southeast Polk, 43.47; Des Moines Hoover, 43.53; Western Dubuque, 43.55; Dyersville Beckman, 43.60; WDM Valley, 43.61; Iowa City West, 43.65; Iowa City High, 43.68; Urbandale, 43.68; Johnston, 43.73; Waukee, 43.74; CB Lewis Central, 43.75; Sioux City East, 43.77; Dowling Catholic, 43.78
Locals in top 80: T19. Davenport West, 43.86; 23. Bettendorf, 43.98; 24. West Liberty, 44.07; 39. Davenport Central, 44.69; T40. Pleasant Valley, 44.70; 42. Central DeWitt, 44.72; 47. Davenport North, 44.82; 66. Clinton, 45.04
----
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 1:31.78
Tentative cutoff: 1:31.97
State leader: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 1:28.81
Met Blue Standard (1:29.50): Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:29.29
Locals in top 24: 15. West Liberty, 1:31.10; 20. Bettendorf, 1:31.45
----
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 3:26.65
Tentative cutoff: 3:27.94
State leader: Iowa City West, 3:23.08
Met Blue Standard (3:23.00): none
Locals in top 24: 4. Bettendorf, 3:24.86; 20. Muscatine, 3:27.17
----
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 8:16.40
Tentative cutoff: 8:10.15
State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8:03.58
Met Blue Standard (8:05.00): CR Prairie; Ames, 8:03.98; Urbandale, 8:04.40
Locals in top 16: 7. Davenport West, 8:07.47; 11. Pleasant Valley, 8:08.12
----
1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 3:38.11
Tentative cutoff: 3:39.50
State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.50
Met Blue Standard (3:34.50): Urbandale
Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 3:37.03; 16. Davenport West, 3:38.21; 18. Central DeWitt, 3:38.46
----
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2017 cutoff: 59.68
Tentative cutoff: 59.73
State leader: Mount Pleasant, 56.49
Met Blue Standard (58.00): Mount Pleasant
Locals in top 16: 12. West Liberty, 59.54