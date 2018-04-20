Subscribe for 33¢ / day
041218-Jesse-Day-Relays-005
Davenport Central's Lea Grady throws the shot put 42 feet, 3 inches during last Thursday night's Jesse Day Relays. Grady has met the Blue Standard for the Drake Relays in the shot put and discus.

 John Schultz

The Drake Relays are next weekend at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to qualify for this year’s event.

Here is the state leader and a list of locals who unofficially qualified in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Those who have met the Blue Standard are into the Drake Relays if fully-automated timing was used and the coach registers the athlete or relay team.

Note: The 200, 400 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.

Girls

100 METERS (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 12.80

Tentative cutoff: 12.76

State leader: Darby Thomas, CB Abe Lincoln, 12.31

Met Blue Standard (12.30): None

Locals in top 32: T5. Carly King, Assumption, 12.43; T5. Amaria Kirby, Pleasant Valley, 12.43; T21. Emma Dusanek, Midland, 12.70; T30. Lea Nelson, Assumption, 12.76

----

800 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 2:20.03

Tentative cutoff: 2:20.48

State leader: Payton Wensel, Linn-Mar, 2:11.08

Met Blue Standard (2:16.00): Wensel; Lily Campbell, Waukee, 2:13.91; Sydney Milani, Southeast Polk, 2:14.51; Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 2:14.91; Mackenzie Michael, Cedar Falls, 2:15.95

Locals in top 16: none

----

1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 4:56.84

Tentative cutoff: 4:58.14

State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 4:42.24

Met Blue Standard (4:47): Friesen; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 4:46.17

Locals in top 21: none

----

3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 10:47.06

Tentative cutoff: 10:44.96

State leader: Ellie Friesen, Crestwood, 10:06.08

Met Blue Standard (10:30.00): Friesen; Anna Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:06.84; Maria Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 10:09.06; Bailey Nock, Iowa City West, 10:18.92; Jessica McKee, Johnston, 10:27.97

Locals in top 21: none

----

100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 15.86

Tentative cutoff: 15.85

State leader: Sydney Winger, Waukee, 14.26

Met Blue Standard (15.10): Winger; Isabel Ingram, Ames, 14.43; Juru Okwaramoi, Dowling Catholic, 14.77; Grace Martensen, Benton Community, 14.96; MiAsia Bergmann, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 15.08

Locals in top 32: 10. Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 15.42; 29. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 15.82

----

400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:06.67

Tentative cutoff: 1:07.90

State leader: Payton Wensel, Linn-Mar, 1:01.45

Met Blue Standard (1:04.50): Wensel

Locals in top 16: 5. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:05.75

----

DISCUS (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 121-9

Tentative cutoff: 121-1

State leader: Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 142-1

Met Blue Standard (130-6): Kofron; Mackenzie Goeller, Wapsie Valley, 136-8; Brylie Ziesneiss, South Hardin, 136-4; Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 134-11; Josey Stamer, CB Thomas Jefferson, 132-10; Kat Moody, Waukee, 130-10

Locals in top 24: 1. Kofron 142-1; 4. Grady 134-11; 24. Grace Erpelding, Bettendorf, 121-1

----

SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 39-0

Tentative cutoff: 38-4 1/2

State leader: Kat Moody, Waukee, 47-3

Met Blue Standard (42-0): Moody; Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 44-5 1/2; Brylie Ziesneiss, South Hardin, 44-4 1/2; Chandler Haight, Iowa City West, 43-7; Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 43-1; Marin Ehler, North Fayette Valley, 42-7 ¼

Locals in top 24: 2. Kofron 44-5 1/2; 5. Grady 43-1; 15. Shelby Schmidt, North Scott, 39-1; 16. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Davenport Central, 39-0; 21. Nicole Sander, North Cedar, 38-6 1/2

----

HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 5-3

Current cutoff: 5-3

State leader: Megan Durbin, Greene County, 5-8

Met Blue Standard (5-5): Durbin; Madison Harms, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-7; Rylie Todd, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 5-6 1/4; Skyler Presler, Linn-Mar, 5-6; Emma Atwood, Central Decatur, 5-5 1/4; Olivia Nebergall, Anamosa, 5-5; Maria Gorham, North Polk, 5-5; Sydney Durbin, OA-BCIG, 5-5; Kiersten Fisher, Southeast Valley, 5-5

Locals in top 24: 18. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-3 1/2; T19. Alexis Hayes, North Scott, 5-3

----

LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 16-10 ½

Tentative cutoff: 16-11 1/2

State leader: Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 18-11

Met Blue Standard (17-8): McQuillen; Darby Thomas, CB Abe Lincoln, 18-7 1/4; Angel Baylark, Burlington, 18-3 3/4; Vanessa Eniola, CR Washington, 18-1 1/2; Kitra Bell, Iowa City West, 18-1; Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17-10 1/2

Locals in top 24: 1. McQuillen 18-11; 6. Spelhaug 17-10 1/2; 8. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-7 3/4

----

400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 52.50

Tentative cutoff: 52.84

State leader: Linn-Mar, 48.99; Pleasant Valley, 48.99

Met Blue Standard (50.80): Linn-Mar; Pleasant Valley; Benton Community, 49.28; Waukee, 49.56; Ankeny, 49.60; Ames, 49.85; Pella, 49.97; Assumption, 50.21; Dubuque Wahlert, 50.33; Waterloo West, 50.43; Des Moines Hoover, 50.55; Dowling Catholic, 50.64

Locals in top 80: T1. Pleasant Valley, 48.99; 8. Assumption, 50.21; 23. Davenport Central, 51.16; 28. Bettendorf, 51.31; 36. North Cedar, 51.73; 48. North Scott, 52.14; T49. Davenport North, 52.17; 56. Northeast, 52.32

----

800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:47.33

Tentative cutoff: 1:48.07

State leader: Pella, 1:43.78

Met Blue Standard (1:44.20): Pella, 1:43.78; Dubuque Wahlert, 1:43.99

Locals in top 24: 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:44.50; 9. Assumption, 1:45.75; 19. Bettendorf, 1:47.46

----

1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 4:08.79

Tentative cutoff: 4:11.40

State leader: Southeast Polk, 3:59.42

Met Blue Standard (4:03.00): Southeast Polk; Waukee, 4:01.01; Decorah, 4:02.08

Locals in top 24: 6. Assumption, 4:05.56; 8. Pleasant Valley, 4:07.00; 16. North Cedar, 4:08.56; 17. Bettendorf, 4:08.90

----

3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 9:49.67

Tentative cutoff: 9:52.27

State leader: Iowa City West, 9:32.78

Met Blue Standard (9:36.00): Iowa City West; Southeast Polk, 9:33.55

Locals in top 16: 12. Pleasant Valley, 9:49.22

----

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:51.78

Tentative cutoff: 1:51.84

State leader: Linn-Mar, 1:44.90

Met Blue Standard (1:49.00): Linn-Mar; Southeast Polk, 1:47.33; Waukee, 1:48.40

Locals in top 24: 5. Assumption, 1:49.72; 13. Pleasant Valley, 1:50.91; 20. Bettendorf, 1:51.62; 23. North Cedar, 1:51.81

----

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:07.82

Tentative cutoff: 1:08.27

State leader: Waukee, 1:04.08

Met Blue Standard (1:06.00): Waukee; Dowling Catholic, 1:04.48; Ames, 1:04.52; Benton Community, 1:05.69

Locals in top 16: 6. Pleasant Valley, 1:07.04

----

Boys

100 METERS (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 11.07

Tentative cutoff: 11.20

State leader: Tanner Iske, West Liberty, 10.68 (hand-held)

Met Blue Standard (10.80): none

Locals in top 32: 1. Iske; 9. Leo Desqueira, Bettendorf, 11.04; T20. Trevor Burkhart, Davenport West, 11.12; 23. Collin Ankton, Pleasant Valley, 11.15; T28. Arthur Braden, Pleasant Valley, 11.19

----

800 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:58.59

Tentative cutoff: 1:59.08

State leader: Riley Bauer, North Union, 1:57.28

Met Blue Standard (1:56.30): none

Locals in top 16: 5. Tyler Olson, Muscatine, 1:57.85; 6. Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 1:57.89; 13. Will DeHaan, Central DeWitt, 1:58.90

----

1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 4:29.42

Tentative cutoff: 4:29.94

State leader: Camden Cox, Ankeny Centennial, 4:22.44

Met Blue Standard (4:24.00): Cox; Tom Altier, Johnston, 4:23.35; Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:23.43; Cole Schroeder, Dowling Catholic, 4:23.50

Locals in top 21: 3. Sommer, 4:23.43; 12. Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 4:28.13; 16. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:29.02

----

3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 9:49.57

Tentative cutoff: 9:46.35

State leader: Gable Sieperda, Central Lyon, 9:24.00

Met Blue Standard (9:35.00): Sieperda; Myles Bach, Center Point-Urbana, 9:29.29; Jeremy Fopma, Marion, 9:29.66; Camden Cox, Ankeny Centennial, 9:31.01; Cole Schroeder, Dowling Catholic, 9:33.36; Matthew Carmody, Dowling Catholic, 9:34.79

Locals in top 21: 10. Parker Huhn, Pleasant Valley, 9:37.77; 11. Konnor Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:39.39

----

110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 15.20

Tentative cutoff: 15.34

State leader: Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial, 14.05

Met Blue Standard (14.60): Moss; Terrell Jordan, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 14.60

Locals in top 32: 7. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 14.88

----

400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 55.07

Tentative cutoff: 55.58

State leader: Austin West, Iowa City West, 52.39

Met Blue Standard (54.00): West

Locals in top 16: 2. Demari Nicholson, Bettendorf, 54.05; 4. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 54.51

----

DISCUS (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 157-8

Tentative cutoff: 158-3 1/2

State leader: Nick Phelps, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 196-2

Met Blue Standard (171-0): Phelps; Dawson Ellingson, Hudson, 181-4; Logan Jones, Lewis Central, 175-2 1/2

Locals in top 24: 13. Sam Hanna, Pleasant Valley, 162-10

----

SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 52-10

Tentative cutoff: 52-3

State leader: Nick Phelps, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 66-0 1/4

Met Blue Standard (57-0): Phelps; Dominic Etherington, Algona, 60-1; Zach Stacy, Dowling Catholic, 58-2; Dawson Ellingson, Hudson, 57-7 1/4

Locals in top 24: 9. Sam Hanna, Pleasant Valley, 55-1

----

HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 6-4

Tentative cutoff: 6-4

State leader: Miles Rupiper, Carroll Kuemper, 6-10

Met Blue Standard (6-6): Rupiper; Blair Brooks, Marion, 6-8; Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-8; Keith Keahna, South Tama, 6-8; Owen Minshall, Waukee, 6-7; Grant Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6-6 3/4; Jackson Fisher, Chariton 6-6; Ray Ray Douglas, Sioux City West, 6-6; Jack Tiarks, Treynor, 6-6

Locals in top 24: T2. Hoyer; T10. Trenton Massner, Wapello, 6-5; T16. Keenan Hollingshed, Davenport North, 6-4

----

LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 21-8 1/4

Tentative cutoff: 21-4

State leader: Austin West, Iowa City West, 23-3

Met Blue Standard (22-4): West; Jaelen Boysen, Clinton, 23-1; DJ Mosley, Davenport West, 22-11; Blair Brooks, Marion, 22-11; Max Goodhue, Carlisle, 22-6 1/2; Nick Foss, Harlan, 22-4

Locals in top 24: 2. Boysen 23-1; T3. Mosley 22-11; 8. Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 22-1 1/2; 9. Kelvin Mukosa, Bettendorf, 21-11; T23. Ulysses Patterson, Clinton, 21-4

----

400 RELAY (top 80 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 45.22

Tentative cutoff: 45.25

State leader: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42.31

Met Blue Standard (43.80): Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Ankeny Centennial, 42.59; Ames, 43.31; Southeast Polk, 43.47; Des Moines Hoover, 43.53; Western Dubuque, 43.55; Dyersville Beckman, 43.60; WDM Valley, 43.61; Iowa City West, 43.65; Iowa City High, 43.68; Urbandale, 43.68; Johnston, 43.73; Waukee, 43.74; CB Lewis Central, 43.75; Sioux City East, 43.77; Dowling Catholic, 43.78

Locals in top 80: T19. Davenport West, 43.86; 23. Bettendorf, 43.98; 24. West Liberty, 44.07; 39. Davenport Central, 44.69; T40. Pleasant Valley, 44.70; 42. Central DeWitt, 44.72; 47. Davenport North, 44.82; 66. Clinton, 45.04

----

800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 1:31.78

Tentative cutoff: 1:31.97

State leader: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 1:28.81

Met Blue Standard (1:29.50): Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:29.29

Locals in top 24: 15. West Liberty, 1:31.10; 20. Bettendorf, 1:31.45

----

1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 3:26.65

Tentative cutoff: 3:27.94

State leader: Iowa City West, 3:23.08

Met Blue Standard (3:23.00): none

Locals in top 24: 4. Bettendorf, 3:24.86; 20. Muscatine, 3:27.17

----

3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 8:16.40

Tentative cutoff: 8:10.15

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8:03.58

Met Blue Standard (8:05.00): CR Prairie; Ames, 8:03.98; Urbandale, 8:04.40

Locals in top 16: 7. Davenport West, 8:07.47; 11. Pleasant Valley, 8:08.12

----

1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 3:38.11

Tentative cutoff: 3:39.50

State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.50

Met Blue Standard (3:34.50): Urbandale

Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 3:37.03; 16. Davenport West, 3:38.21; 18. Central DeWitt, 3:38.46

----

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2017 cutoff: 59.68

Tentative cutoff: 59.73

State leader: Mount Pleasant, 56.49

Met Blue Standard (58.00): Mount Pleasant

Locals in top 16: 12. West Liberty, 59.54

