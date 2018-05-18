CHARLESTON — Even with a fantastic start to her final IHSA Class 2A state track and field meet, Geneseo senior Erika Furbeck is trying to maintain a calm demeanor.
That can be difficult to do when you set a state record and qualify for finals in all four of your individual events.
Furbeck popped jump of 19-feet, 11.25-inches to not only top the field by over a foot, but also etch her name in the state record book.
Breaking the 2A state meet record felt pretty good, Furbeck said. Still, she wishes there had been a little more wind to bump her over the 20-foot mark.
“We still have (today),” Furbeck said. “We’ll see what I can do then.”
Prior to the meet, Furbeck said there had been a lot of hype between her; Imani Carothers, a senior at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy; and Springfield Southeast junior Serena Bolden to see who was going to rise up and break the record.
“We knew someone was going to do it, so we were all like, 'What’s going to happen?'” she said. “Of course we’re all nice to each other, but we all want to win and be the best. We’ll see what happens (in the finals).”
Furbeck will have four shots in today's finals at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium. In addition to the long jump finals, she also made finals in the 100 (12.42, eighth of nine finalists), 400 (58.35, fourth of nine) and 200 (25.53, ninth of nine).
Furbeck said that her focus now is concentrating on finals and having fun with her teammates.
“I want to make their experience as special as it has been for me,” she said.
To do this, she has been hanging out with her teammates, especially underclassmen, to make sure they’re comfortable.
“We had a freshman (Abby Reakes) qualify for finals in the high jump, I’m really hyping her up because it’s something you never know you’ll experience again,” Furbeck said. “Nothing’s guaranteed in track.”
Reakes cleared 5-2 to make it to today’s competition.
Joining them in finals is Geneseo junior Josie Brown, who made a time of 2:21.19 to get in the 800. She is seeded ninth for finals out of 12 girls.
Brown said she is really proud of herself, especially coming off what she calls a rough season.
“I started off pretty good, going to top times, running at 2:22, and this whole season I haven’t come anything close to it until now, which is exciting,” Brown said.
Brown said she did everything right, like eating right and going to bed on time, but she had confidence issues.
“My teammates helped me a lot with that,” she said. “They’re always encouraging.”
Like Furbeck, Brown also was happy to have her teammates behind her.
“It’s crazy what you can do when you have people pushing you,” Brown said.
Sherrard sophomore Sarah Sorrell is the only other area athlete to make it to the 2A finals with a throw of 109-feet in discus.
Even those who didn’t get a spot in finals were able to break their own records.
Geneseo junior Victoria Verbeck PR’d in every throw she made in shot put, topping out at 35-8.25 to win her flight, but coming up six inches short of finals.
“That was my main goal,” Verbek said of getting her PR. “(I was) not really focusing on the competition - just beating myself.”
Verbek only competed in shot put, making it the only thing she had to concentrate on.
“I didn’t really work on any of my runs,” she said. “I got to focus on shot this week.”
Because of a stress reaction in Verbek’s foot, she had had to wear a boot for three weeks, taking it off for half an hour a day to practice.
Having the support of her teammates helped her through the season, as she says they cheer each other on “in every aspect.”
“It’s really nice, we have quite a few people here as a team,” Verbek said. “We’re just like a big community who’s supporting each other.”
Friday's IHSA Class 3A State Track & Field Meet here at O'Brien Field was a washout for the Rock Island and United Township girls who earned the right to compete on the biggest stage as none of the local competitors made it today's finals.
“This was my last year so I just had to make sure I gave it my all and try to get the best results I could,” said Rock Island senior Mykedra Craig, who ran well, but couldn't advance to the finals in either the 100 (12.71) or 200 (25.96).