Class 4A (all 19 events)
Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event.
Discus -- 1. Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 148-0; 5. Kaitlyn Morgan, Pleasant Valley, 121-0; 6. Ilah Perez-Johnson, Pleasant Valley, 120-2; 9. Alex Laufenberg, Clinton, 117-7; 11. Zanila Terrell, Davenport North, 115-8; 12. Grace Erpelding, Bettendorf, 115-7
Shot put -- 2. Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 44-11 ½; 7. Shelby Schmidt, North Scott, 39-10; 12. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Davenport Central, 37-8; 15. Kaitlyn Morgan, Pleasant Valley, 36-10; 20. Sarah Goldensoph, Clinton, 36-5; 23. Zania Terrell, Davenport North, 35-11
High jump -- 1. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-3; 2. Alexis Hayes, North Scott, 5-2; 4. Annika Braaten, Bettendorf, 5-2; 14. Maddie Beik, Muscatine, 5-0
Long jump -- 8. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-2 ¾; 10. Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 17-2 ½; 15. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 16-8 ½; 23. Lexie Williams, Bettendorf, 16-2
100 -- 12. Amaria Kirby, Pleasant Valley, 12.39; 19. Sydney Fuller, North Scott, 12.66
200 -- 14. Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 26.10; 24. Madison Eberhart, Clinton, 26.74
400 -- 23. Sophie Curtis, Pleasant Valley, 1:02.04; 24. Emma Johnson, Bettendorf, 1:02.56
800 -- 15. Abby Riley, Pleasant Valley, 2:25.98; 16. Abbi Lafrenz, North Scott, 2:26.60; 19. Breanna Vermeer, Bettendorf, 2:28.02
1,500 -- 19. Mallory Lafever, Pleasant Valley, 5:03.58; 23. Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, 5:05.95
3,000 -- 14. Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, 10:59.56; 16. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 11:06.83; 20. Lauren Buechel, Pleasant Valley, 11:22.08
100 hurdles -- 20. Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 15.73; 24. Jaeda Bowling, Bettendorf, 16.06
400 hurdles -- 5. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:06.72; 20. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:09.61; 24. Lauren Dirth, Muscatine, 1:10.86
400 relay -- 2. Pleasant Valley, 49.10; 20. Bettendorf, 50.61; 21. North Scott, 50.75
800 relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:43.52; 12. Bettendorf, 1:46.21; 21. Clinton, 1:49.89
1,600 relay -- 7. Pleasant Valley, 4:06.52; 11. Bettendorf, 4:07.86
3,200 relay -- 9. Bettendorf, 9:48.29; 14. Pleasant Valley, 9:55.16; 20. Muscatine, 10:04.22
Sprint medley relay -- 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:48.27; 18. North Scott, 1:52.21; 22. Bettendorf, 1:52.79
Distance medley relay -- 12. Bettendorf, 4:20.42; 19. Pleasant Valley, 4:22.78; 22. North Scott, 4:25.53
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 11. Pleasant Valley, 1:08.13; 16. Bettendorf, 1:09.07; 20. Muscatine, 1:10.26; 22. North Scott, 1:10.38
Class 3A (12 events)
Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event.
Long jump -- 10. Morgan Machovec, Central DeWitt, 16-8 ½; 17. Jordan Auliff, Central DeWitt, 16-3 ½
100 -- 5. Carly King, Assumption, 12.30; 14. Colleen Klostermann, Central DeWitt, 12.86
200 -- 2. Carly King, Assumption, 25.21; 16. Lea Nelson, Assumption, 26.56
400 -- 1. Carly King, Assumption, 57.81; 7. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 1:01.07; 19. Cari Pickup, Maquoketa, 1:03.28
800 -- 7. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:25.44
400 hurdles -- 9. Cari Pickup, Maquoketa, 1:07.79
400 relay -- 24. Central DeWitt, 52.39
800 relay -- 7. Assumption, 1:47.76; 21. Central DeWitt, 1:51.30
1,600 relay -- 6. Assumption, 4:08.31; 10. Central DeWitt, 4:11.11
3,200 relay -- 16. Assumption, 10:03.38; 18. Central DeWitt, 10:11.47
Sprint medley relay -- 10. Assumption, 1:52.75; 22. Central DeWitt, 1:55.05
Distance medley relay -- 13. Assumption, 4:24.04
Class 2A (19 events)
Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event.
Discus -- 2. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 136-6; 10. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 118-11; 21. Nicole Sander, North Cedar, 110-3; 23. Callie Meyer, North Cedar, 108-0
Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 43-4 ¾; 5. Nicole Sander, North Cedar, 38-1; 6. Claire Abbot, Northeast, 38-0 ½; 11. Allie Ryan, Tipton, 36-10 ¼; 14. Leah Crock, North Cedar, 36-6 ¼; 16. Chloe Wells, Wilton, 36-3
High jump -- 13. Darby Hawtrey, North Cedar, 5-2; 16. Becca Schroeder, Bellevue, 5-1
Long jump -- 7. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 16-8 ¾; 9. Emy Seeser, Camanche, 16-5; 13. Amorae Myers, Durant, 16-3 ¼
100 -- 9. Alecca Gray, Northeast, 13.06; 22. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 13.28
200 -- 11. Grace Proesch, North Cedar, 26.59; 21. Alecca Gray, Northeast, 27.12
400 -- 4. Grace Proesch, North Cedar, 1:00.08; 9. Kortney Drake, Wilton, 1:01.97; 21. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 1:04.27
800 -- 12. Carly Hasken, Northeast, 2:30.64; 16. Miya Messerich, Northeast, 2:30.84; 18. Cassie Cox, North Cedar, 2:31.60
1,500 -- 8. Cam Reeg, Bellevue, 5:08.21; 23. Amanda Smith, Tipton, 5:26.47
3,000 -- 7. Cam Reeg, Bellevue, 11:18.19; 24. Jimena Fierro, West Liberty, 11:50.28
100 hurdles -- 7. Linsey Ford, Wilton, 16.00; 8. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 16.01; 18. Alecca Gray, Northeast, 16.38
400 hurdles -- 7. Tessa Fields, North Cedar, 1:08.39; 8. Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 1:08.60
400 relay -- 9. Northeast, 51.89; 10. North Cedar, 51.98
800 relay -- 24. Tipton, 1:51.72
1,600 relay -- 1. North Cedar, 4:07.44; 14. Tipton, 4:17.04; 22. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:19.96
3,200 relay -- 14. Northeast, 10:16.12; 20. Tipton, 10:30.74
Sprint medley relay -- 16. North Cedar, 1:54.63; 21. Wilton, 1:55.78
Distance medley relay -- 6. North Cedar, 4:24.50; 17. Northeast, 4:30.46; 19. Wapello, 4:32.47
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 2. North Cedar, 1:08.03; 21. Tipton, 1:10.81
Class 1A (13 events)
Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event.
Discus -- 18. Kennedy Thines, Easton Valley, 108-8
Long jump -- 4. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 16-6
100 -- 16. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.23
200 -- 13. Hailey Messerich, Easton Valley, 27.17; 15. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.20
400 -- 9. Drew Jensen, Midland, 1:01.75; 15. Samantha Kalarovich, Calamus-Wheatland, 1:03.46; 18. Emma Dusanek, Midland, 1:03.73
800 -- 7. Annika Frank, Bellevue Marquette, 2:29.78
1,500 -- 17. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 5:26.23
3,000 -- 19. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 11:53.08
400 relay -- 16. Easton Valley, 53.19
800 relay -- 5. Easton Valley, 1:50.40
1,600 relay -- 7. Midland, 4:17.84
3,200 relay -- 10. Bellevue Marquette, 10:26.21
Sprint medley relay -- 9. Easton Valley, 1:53.57