Subscribe for 17¢ / day
050318-qct-mac-track-girls-003
Buy Now

Davenport Central's Lea Grady goes into the Iowa Class 4A state track and field meet with the best throw in the discus at 148 feet. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Class 4A (all 19 events)

Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event. 

Discus -- 1. Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 148-0; 5. Kaitlyn Morgan, Pleasant Valley, 121-0; 6. Ilah Perez-Johnson, Pleasant Valley, 120-2; 9. Alex Laufenberg, Clinton, 117-7; 11. Zanila Terrell, Davenport North, 115-8; 12. Grace Erpelding, Bettendorf, 115-7

Shot put -- 2. Lea Grady, Davenport Central, 44-11 ½; 7. Shelby Schmidt, North Scott, 39-10; 12. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Davenport Central, 37-8; 15. Kaitlyn Morgan, Pleasant Valley, 36-10; 20. Sarah Goldensoph, Clinton, 36-5; 23. Zania Terrell, Davenport North, 35-11

High jump -- 1. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-3; 2. Alexis Hayes, North Scott, 5-2; 4. Annika Braaten, Bettendorf, 5-2; 14. Maddie Beik, Muscatine, 5-0

Long jump -- 8. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-2 ¾; 10. Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 17-2 ½; 15. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 16-8 ½; 23. Lexie Williams, Bettendorf, 16-2

100 -- 12. Amaria Kirby, Pleasant Valley, 12.39; 19. Sydney Fuller, North Scott, 12.66

200 -- 14. Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 26.10; 24. Madison Eberhart, Clinton, 26.74

400 -- 23. Sophie Curtis, Pleasant Valley, 1:02.04; 24. Emma Johnson, Bettendorf, 1:02.56

800 -- 15. Abby Riley, Pleasant Valley, 2:25.98; 16. Abbi Lafrenz, North Scott, 2:26.60; 19. Breanna Vermeer, Bettendorf, 2:28.02

1,500 -- 19. Mallory Lafever, Pleasant Valley, 5:03.58; 23. Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, 5:05.95

3,000 -- 14. Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, 10:59.56; 16. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 11:06.83; 20. Lauren Buechel, Pleasant Valley, 11:22.08

100 hurdles -- 20. Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 15.73; 24. Jaeda Bowling, Bettendorf, 16.06

400 hurdles -- 5. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:06.72; 20. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 1:09.61; 24. Lauren Dirth, Muscatine, 1:10.86

400 relay -- 2. Pleasant Valley, 49.10; 20. Bettendorf, 50.61; 21. North Scott, 50.75

800 relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:43.52; 12. Bettendorf, 1:46.21; 21. Clinton, 1:49.89

1,600 relay -- 7. Pleasant Valley, 4:06.52; 11. Bettendorf, 4:07.86

3,200 relay -- 9. Bettendorf, 9:48.29; 14. Pleasant Valley, 9:55.16; 20. Muscatine, 10:04.22

Sprint medley relay -- 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:48.27; 18. North Scott, 1:52.21; 22. Bettendorf, 1:52.79

Distance medley relay -- 12. Bettendorf, 4:20.42; 19. Pleasant Valley, 4:22.78; 22. North Scott, 4:25.53

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 11. Pleasant Valley, 1:08.13; 16. Bettendorf, 1:09.07; 20. Muscatine, 1:10.26; 22. North Scott, 1:10.38

Class 3A (12 events)

Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event. 

Long jump -- 10. Morgan Machovec, Central DeWitt, 16-8 ½; 17. Jordan Auliff, Central DeWitt, 16-3 ½

100 -- 5. Carly King, Assumption, 12.30; 14. Colleen Klostermann, Central DeWitt, 12.86

200 -- 2. Carly King, Assumption, 25.21; 16. Lea Nelson, Assumption, 26.56

400 -- 1. Carly King, Assumption, 57.81; 7. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 1:01.07; 19. Cari Pickup, Maquoketa, 1:03.28

800 -- 7. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:25.44

400 hurdles -- 9. Cari Pickup, Maquoketa, 1:07.79

400 relay -- 24. Central DeWitt, 52.39

800 relay -- 7. Assumption, 1:47.76; 21. Central DeWitt, 1:51.30

1,600 relay -- 6. Assumption, 4:08.31; 10. Central DeWitt, 4:11.11

3,200 relay -- 16. Assumption, 10:03.38; 18. Central DeWitt, 10:11.47

Sprint medley relay -- 10. Assumption, 1:52.75; 22. Central DeWitt, 1:55.05

Distance medley relay -- 13. Assumption, 4:24.04

Class 2A (19 events)

Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event. 

Discus -- 2. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 136-6; 10. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 118-11; 21. Nicole Sander, North Cedar, 110-3; 23. Callie Meyer, North Cedar, 108-0

Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 43-4 ¾; 5. Nicole Sander, North Cedar, 38-1; 6. Claire Abbot, Northeast, 38-0 ½; 11. Allie Ryan, Tipton, 36-10 ¼; 14. Leah Crock, North Cedar, 36-6 ¼; 16. Chloe Wells, Wilton, 36-3

High jump -- 13. Darby Hawtrey, North Cedar, 5-2; 16. Becca Schroeder, Bellevue, 5-1

Long jump -- 7. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 16-8 ¾; 9. Emy Seeser, Camanche, 16-5; 13. Amorae Myers, Durant, 16-3 ¼

100 -- 9. Alecca Gray, Northeast, 13.06; 22. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 13.28

200 -- 11. Grace Proesch, North Cedar, 26.59; 21. Alecca Gray, Northeast, 27.12

400 -- 4. Grace Proesch, North Cedar, 1:00.08; 9. Kortney Drake, Wilton, 1:01.97; 21. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 1:04.27

800 -- 12. Carly Hasken, Northeast, 2:30.64; 16. Miya Messerich, Northeast, 2:30.84; 18. Cassie Cox, North Cedar, 2:31.60

1,500 -- 8. Cam Reeg, Bellevue, 5:08.21; 23. Amanda Smith, Tipton, 5:26.47

3,000 -- 7. Cam Reeg, Bellevue, 11:18.19; 24. Jimena Fierro, West Liberty, 11:50.28

100 hurdles -- 7. Linsey Ford, Wilton, 16.00; 8. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 16.01; 18. Alecca Gray, Northeast, 16.38

400 hurdles -- 7. Tessa Fields, North Cedar, 1:08.39; 8. Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 1:08.60

400 relay -- 9. Northeast, 51.89; 10. North Cedar, 51.98

800 relay -- 24. Tipton, 1:51.72

1,600 relay -- 1. North Cedar, 4:07.44; 14. Tipton, 4:17.04; 22. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:19.96

3,200 relay -- 14. Northeast, 10:16.12; 20. Tipton, 10:30.74

Sprint medley relay -- 16. North Cedar, 1:54.63; 21. Wilton, 1:55.78

Distance medley relay -- 6. North Cedar, 4:24.50; 17. Northeast, 4:30.46; 19. Wapello, 4:32.47

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 2. North Cedar, 1:08.03; 21. Tipton, 1:10.81

Class 1A (13 events)

Note: Number next to name or relay is where it is seeded among 24 competitors in each event. 

Discus -- 18. Kennedy Thines, Easton Valley, 108-8

Long jump -- 4. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 16-6

100 -- 16. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.23

200 -- 13. Hailey Messerich, Easton Valley, 27.17; 15. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.20

400 -- 9. Drew Jensen, Midland, 1:01.75; 15. Samantha Kalarovich, Calamus-Wheatland, 1:03.46; 18. Emma Dusanek, Midland, 1:03.73

800 -- 7. Annika Frank, Bellevue Marquette, 2:29.78

1,500 -- 17. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 5:26.23

3,000 -- 19. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 11:53.08

400 relay -- 16. Easton Valley, 53.19

800 relay -- 5. Easton Valley, 1:50.40

1,600 relay -- 7. Midland, 4:17.84

3,200 relay -- 10. Bellevue Marquette, 10:26.21

Sprint medley relay -- 9. Easton Valley, 1:53.57

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.