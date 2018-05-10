ELDRIDGE — Cole Graham has had a high school athletic career filled with obstacles. In particular, concussions have limited the North Scott senior's participation in sports.
Graham had his finest moment at the most opportune time Thursday.
After missing the last two track and field seasons, Graham leaped a career-best 21 feet, 10 ½ inches to capture the long jump title and qualify for next week’s Class 4A state meet in Des Moines.
“It is surreal right now,” Graham said. “I haven’t been able to have that competitive edge since about my freshman year when I really cared about the sport I was able to participate in. It feels good to show what I can still do.”
This is Graham’s first season in the long jump. In February, athletic trainer Tim Block suggested to the coaching staff they try Graham in the event.
He jumped 20-6 ½ at a meet in late March. Another concussion and a hamstring injury kept him out of competition for nearly three weeks.
Of late, Graham has put time in on the weekends to get his steps right. He recorded the biggest jump of his career on the first attempt Thursday.
“I’m just proud of everything I’ve done so far,” Graham said. “I’m definitely motivated to try and at least place at state.”
Bettendorf, behind stalwart Darien Porter, captured the eight-team state-qualifying meet with 156 points. Pleasant Valley was second with 143.
Porter ran a personal-best 21.77 to win the 200, broke his own school record to take the 400 (47.92) and anchored the sprint medley and 1,600 relays to victory.
The Iowa State football recruit, in fact, had a sub-47 split on the sprint medley relay that established a new all-time Iowa best in 1:31.12.
“This is a big confidence booster going into next week,” Porter said. “I’ve got to continue the hard work and keep pushing through. I’m hoping to drop even more time at state.”
Bettendorf won five events and finished second in four others. Those nine automatically qualify for the state meet while coach Dave Terronez is hoping his team can get in two or possibly three others based on the next 12 best times and distances in each event across the state.
“For myself and most of my teammates, we left it all out there tonight,” Porter said. “You have that thought of trying to save your body for state in the back of your mind, but when it comes down to it, you just want to run as fast as you can. I feel we did that tonight.”
Besides the four wins Porter accounted for, the Bulldogs also won the 3,200 relay.
“I think our guys got a little bit of taste of state tonight,” Terronez said. “We still have some work to do. Hopefully, everything is coming together at the right time. Darien helps a lot of that.”
PV’s Sam Hanna and Konnor Sommer were double winners. Hanna swept the shot put and discus like he did a week ago at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet. Sommer won the 3,200 and 1,600 along with running a leg on the runner-up 1,600 medley relay.
“Tonight, you run to get first and qualify,” Sommer said. “Next week, you still try to get first, but you actually have to push yourself to get fast times and PRs. I need to get into the right mentality of running fast and maintaining that pace.”
With Hanna and Sommer, along with some of the sprint events, the Spartans believe they can challenge for a top-five team finish next week.
“Some of that is on me to pick up points in my events,” Sommer said. “Hopefully, we can place well.”
Davenport West had four wins and four second-place finishes. The Falcons won the 400, shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays, along with Tyler Williams running a career-best 14.94 in taking the 110 hurdles.
Davenport Central won two events — the 800 relay and Will Reemtsma edged Bettendorf’s Demari Nicholson in the 400 hurdles.
Davenport North’s Keenan Hollingshed (high jump), PV’s Arthur Braden (100) and Muscatine’s Tyler Olson (800) also collected wins.