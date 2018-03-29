Despite being a senior, Pleasant Valley's Sam Hanna still has some room to grow when it comes to competing in the shot put.
In just his third season of throwing, Hanna has the strength part down, but the technical aspects of footwork is something he and his coaches know he can improve on.
Perhaps the scary part is Hanna still has to room to grow while he is also gathering medals during the track season. Hanna swept both the shot put and the discus Thursday night to help Pleasant Valley capture the eight-team Spartan Invitational at Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans ran away from the field, racking up 165 points. Dubuque Senior (109), North Scott (77), Western Dubuque (69) and Central DeWitt (57) rounded out the top five.
Muscatine's Tyler Olson provided the other highlight as he set a new meet record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 58 seconds. Olson broke the old mark set by PV's Caleb Drake (1:58.15) in 2013.
Hanna won the discus with a distance of 143 feet, 10 inches. He claimed the shot put with a throw of 53-8. Hanna's throwing coach Nick Sacco said Hanna has worked really hard in practice to get his footwork correct, especially in the shot put.
"He is just very focused in practice on where his feet need to be," Sacco said. "At every single stage of his throw, he is concentrating on getting it right. It is really exciting to watch him in practice because most guys are taking a break between some throws, you can see the wheels spinning in his head, where his feet need to go next and where he can make improvements. He is constantly looking for ways to get better. And because it is only his third year, he has got so much more of an upside."
On a somewhat chilly evening but with light winds, Hanna said it was a good effort for the first outdoor meet of the season, but added it is just the start.
"For the first outdoor meet, it's not bad," he said of his performance. "I would had liked to get a little further in the discus. Earlier this week, I was not performing so well (in the shot), but I really finished stronger because I was pushing more at an angle. My footwork really helped. Coach and I really focused on form a lot this week. I really don't like the cold, but it's fine for a first meet."
Spartans coach Chris Bryant said what impresses him the most about Hanna is his work ethic combined with his athletic ability. Bryant said Hanna has come a long way since coming into the track program as a sprinter in ninth grade. Hanna will play football this fall at Grandview University.
"Honestly, Sam is one of the better athletes I have ever seen," Bryant said. "Not only is he one of our best throwers, if we needed him to be, he probably would be one of our fastest 100 meter guys. Plus, he has an over 30-inch vertical leap. He is just one of those well-rounded athletes that can do so many things."
The Spartans' Konnor Sommer won the 3,200 run (9:47.76) and snagged second place in the 1,600 run (4:32.07). Pleasant Valley's 800 relay team of Andrew Schiltz, Collin Ankton, Tanner Erickson and Arthur Braden claimed first place in 1:33.97, and the 400 relay team of the same group was also victorious with a mark of 45.37.
Owen Hazelwood joined teammate Olson as a winner for the Muskies. Hazelwood won the 400 dash in 52.77.
As for Olson, the senior was pleased to leave his name in the record books.
"I did not know what the record was, going into the race, but after I was done, I knew it was going to be somewhat close," Olson said. "I felt good about the race, and I really wanted to get a good time and get pumped up for Drake (relays)."
Olson, who finished fourth at the state meet in the 800 last season, is one the favorites to challenge for the state title as the three athletes who finished ahead of him all graduated. But Olson said he is not taking anything for granted.
"I still have some work to do, but it's a good start to the outdoor season," he said.
North Scott got individual wins from Joey McNealey in the high jump (6-2) and Spencer Thomas in the 110 high hurdles (16.03). The Lancers also claimed first in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.10) behind Tony Barreca, T.J. Yates, Luke Kroeger and Thomas.
Central DeWitt's 800 sprint medley relay team of Mitch Michoski, Brady Ellison, Nick Smith and Elijah Boesch won the event in a time of 1:38.12. Clinton's Jaelen Boysen recorded a Drake-qualifying mark of 22-5 to win the long jump for the River Kings.