Boys
Five individuals to watch
Ben Buresh, sr., Annawan: Coming off stellar football and basketball seasons, Buresh is defending Lincoln Trail Conference and sectional champion in long jump and 400. He was inside top five at state in both events.
Quinton King, sr., Mercer County: He was a Class 1A sectional champion in the 100 meters last year in 11.64 seconds. King also ran the lead leg on the Golden Eagles' third place 800 relay at state.
Courtney Lindsey, sr., Rock Island: Finished sixth at the Class 3A state meet last spring in the 200 meters in 22.16 seconds. He set Quad-City Indoor records in the 60 meters (6.36) and 200 meters (22.16) in early March.
Spencer Smith, sr., Alleman: Placed 13th at 2A state meet in 3,200 (9:49.66) and is coming off a 12th at 2A state cross country meet in fall. He won the 1,600 at Q-C Indoor meet in 4:28.15.
Xavier Wickersham, sr., United Township: Made the finals and placed 12th at 3A state meet last year in the discus (152-4). He was runner-up in shot put at Q-C Indoor meet with heave of 53 feet.
Three teams to watch
Geneseo: The Maple Leafs have finished second and fourth, respectively, the past two seasons at the Class 2A state meet. Nick Swartzendruber and Reed Vanderheyden are the top state point scorers returning. Both were on Geneseo's state championship 1,600 relay and placed in individual events. Kyle Hofer and Colton Pischke are expected to step into prominent relay roles.
Moline: Placed second behind Rock Island in the 12-team Quad-City Indoor meet earlier this month. Junior Fred Henderson leads the sprints and senior Jason Moore specializes in the hurdles. Junior Marcelius Williamson won the high jump at the indoor. The Maroons were second to UT at last year's Western Big Six meet.
Rock Island: Lindsey and Michail Sudberry form a lethal 1-2 punch in the sprints. Those two, along with Carlon Steward and Austin Taylor, ran 1:33.10 in the 800 relay to win the Quad-City Indoor. Sophomore Peter Kimba is a name to watch in the jumps while senior Javontae Rush was among the top shot put throwers in the area during the indoor season.
Girls
Five individuals to watch
Erika Furbeck, sr., Geneseo: Iowa State recruit is defending Class 2A state champion in long jump, placed fourth in 100 and eighth in 200. In the indoor season, she leaped 20 feet, 1 1/2 inches — among the best in the country this year.
Whitney Johnson, jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Won the Lincoln Trail 3,200 title and anchored team's state-qualifying 3,200 relay as a sophomore. She placed inside the top 25 at the Class 1A state cross country meet.
Chloe Lindeman, jr., Fulton: Placed second at Class 1A state meet in shot put (43 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and sixth in discus (126-9). She has thrown 48-6 in the shot put indoors, ranked among the top five in the country.
Megan Pittington, jr., Moline: Has been a Class 3A state qualifier in 100, 200 and 400 each of the past two seasons. She finished ninth in 400 (58.56) last year at state. Pittington is reigning Big Six champ in all three sprint events.
Azlynn Sherrod-Butler, sr., United Township: She ran 14.86 in the 100 hurdles last year at the conference meet to win the event and eventually qualified for state meet. Opened this season with 55-meter hurdles win at Q-C Indoor.
Three teams to watch
Orion: The Chargers are small in numbers but have quite a duo leading the way in junior Danielle Taets and senior Alexandra Mack. Taets was second at Class 1A state meet in triple jump (37-0 3/4) and seventh in 100 hurdles (15.50). Mack claimed a sectional title in the long jump along with top-three sectional finishes in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
Riverdale: The Rams have a couple of potential big point scorers in sophomore thrower Hope Jackson and senior sprinter Darcie Pilon. Jackson won the discus at last year's sectional and was among top five in shot put. Pilon was sectional runner-up in 200 and 400 and placed fifth at state in 400. Riverdale also has back Allison Kopatich, Mary Mitton and Brooke Smeltzly.
Rock Island: The Rocks have been at the top of the Big Six for the past four seasons. It nipped Iowa five-time state champion Davenport Assumption by a point at the Quad-City Indoor in late February. Coach Tammy Vesey's team was senior-laden last year. It does return sprinter Mykedra Craig along with thrower MarCeisha Jackson and triple jumper Jycole Pugh.
Key dates
Saturday — Shipley Invitational (B&G) at Moline's Browning Field
April 7 — Kiwanis Invitational (boys) at United Township
May 4 — Western Big Six girls meet at Galesburg
May 10 — Western Big Six boys meet at Quincy
May 17-19 — Girls state meet at Charleston
May 24-26 — Boys state meet at Charleston
— Compiled by Matt Coss