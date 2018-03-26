Six individuals to watch
Buddy Darting, so., Wilton: Qualified for state meet last year as a freshman in the 1,600 and 3,200. That experience, coupled with a sixth-place finish at the Class 1A state cross country meet last October, should bode well for this spring.
Brady Griebel, fr., Bellevue: Was among the top 20 at the Class 1A state cross country meet in late October to power the Comets to second as a team. He ran a 4:53 in the 1,600 recently at the River Valley Conference indoor meet in Dubuque to place third.
Tanner Iske, sr., West Liberty: Finished as Class 3A state runner-up in the 100 (11.09 seconds) along with anchoring state-qualifying 400 and 800 relays. Won the 60 and 200 meters at the RVC indoor earlier this month.
DJ Mosley, sr., Davenport West: Signed to play football at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato, Mosley soared 22 feet in long jump in outdoor season opener at North Scott. He is returning state qualifier in event along with competing on Falcons' state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay.
Tyler Olson, sr., Muscatine: University of Iowa recruit became one of the state's top half-milers last spring with fourth-place finishes at state and Drake Relays (1:55.90 at state). He won 800 at Dickinson Relays in early March, and gives Muskies strong closer in the 3,200 relay.
Darien Porter, jr., Bettendorf: Iowa State football recruit won Class 4A 400 meters in a school-record 48.24 seconds and anchored Bulldogs to sprint medley relay title. Has his sights on state's all-time 400 record of 47.01 set by Iowa City High's Calvin Davis in 2002.
Three teams to watch
Central DeWitt: The Sabers were just outside the top 10 at the Class 3A state meet last May. They did graduate sprinter Terry Harris, but the Sabers bring back all four members of their state championship distance medley relay (Brady Ellison, Nick Smith, Elijah Boesch and Will DeHaan). DeHaan was third at state in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600. Jacob Townsley is a quarter-miler to keep an eye on after a strong indoor season.
Northeast: The Rebels finished seventh place at the Class 2A state meet last spring and could equal or eclipse that this year. Northeast won five events at the RVC indoor meet last week. Braeden Hoyer already has qualified for the Drake Relays in the high jump (6-8) while Luke Empen (throws), Dawson Stoll (long jump) and Wyatt Schmidt (middle distance) will play prominent roles.
Pleasant Valley: Coach Chris Bryant's program has claimed 11 consecutive MAC titles. It has plenty of confidence after the cross country team won a state championship in the fall. Konnor Sommer and Anthony Pena are among the top distance runners in the state. Sam Hanna flourished late in the year in the throws and already has gone 55-1 in the shot put during the indoor season. Collin Ankton and Arthur Braden lead PV's sprint crew.
Key dates
April 5 -- Dunsworth Relays at Brady Street Stadium
April 12 — Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium
April 26-28 — Drake Relays at Des Moines
May 3 — MAC meet at Pleasant Valley
May 10 — Coed state qualifying meets
May 17-19 — Coed state meet at Des Moines